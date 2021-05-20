Sile Walsh: “Do the work”

The fifth step is one of my main practices and that is to listen to learn when diversity and inclusion are being discussed. It’s to watch from my desire to be right to be heard to be agreed with and to listen to understand and expand my own world view of the situation. If we are only listening to hear what we approve of or what we prefer to hear then we cannot possibly be inclusive.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps, We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Sile Walsh.

Sile specializes in strategic and inclusive leadership and organizational development. She is experienced in coaching senior leaders and middle managers across sectors including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, technology, and commerce within Ireland and internationally.

Sile has an international client base and speaks on leadership, inclusion, and coaching psychology. Sile guest lectured with University College Cork on both the masters in Organisational Psychology and Personal and Management Coaching, is on the committee for Coaching Psychology with the Psychological Society of Ireland, and is a senior board member for a private organization providing services on behalf of government agencies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Ireland with an English accent and that didn’t go down well in the playground of rural Irish schools! I have two younger brothers and we did a small bit of moving around before I was 10. We then settled across the road from one of Ireland’s most famous restaurants and I spent my summers picking berries in their gardens for their kitchens.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Chicken soup for the soul — I think the first one I read was for the teenage soul. As a teenager, I didn’t have a great sense of belonging and these books made me feel connected to others, to the written word, and to hope.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Life isn’t about waiting for the rain to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain” I had gumption from a very young age and realized I wouldn’t get anywhere in life if I kept waiting for everything to be perfect. This quote I use in my work and as a personal motivator. I can’t control the weather but I can control what I do when it rains.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the ability to relate to other people and through that relating former collective direction. As leadership is the foundation of my research and most of my work I find that there are many interpretations and variations of what leadership is and isn’t. I think most simply leadership is the ability to shine a light on a direction that a collective wants to go and will also benefit from going towards.

I could name all the great leaders I have come before however, I think quite simply when we think about leadership and an example of that it’s the ability for someone to articulate what’s important to people and why this direction is in their interest and then to step towards it in an effort to role model it and to support others in seeing the path.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Recently I was reminded of the most simple thing today that relieves stress and it was to take your breath. An intentional mindful present breath. often we hold our breath when we’re stressed and forget to relieve that anxiety through conscious breath.

On a more strategic level after I’ve taken a breath I think it’s about focusing on the why. Why am I in this meeting? Why is this stressing me? Why does it matter? and allowing those “whys” lead me to a more centered place and to reconnect to the purpose of the conversation.

I also focus on what is being triggered within me. Why am I stressed? What is the narrative I’m telling myself about this situation? What is within my circle of control? What is within my circle of influence? And what can’t I control in this situation?

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Power. We are where we are global because of the challenge around power. While inclusion in the top of many agendas the reality of inclusion and the work that needs to be done to be inclusive is still only partially understood.

Historically we have dealt with issues of race, diversity, equality, and inclusion often from a technical or tick box approach. Not because we intended to harm but because the complexity of race and racism is still only being realized by those of us with privilege.

For too long race and racism have been a conversation had by those who were at the receiving end of negative consequences of these systemic structures. Those of us who weren’t impacted by these topics on a day-to-day basis were unaware of the impact they had and of our benefiting from them.

I think social media and the ability for grassroots experiences to gain publicity and platforms has allowed those not affected by the negative consequences of racism to no longer look away.

In the question when it asks about the boiling point I think that we have for too long waited for a boiling point and unfortunately this has continued the inherent racism that lives in structures that our society is built on. I think it is about time and could have happened sooner. Probably should have happened sooner.

When power is at the center of any movement we tend to see a struggle and a fight Because those who gain by the inequality that exists due to racism will struggle to let go of the power they believe they inherently deserve.

We’re at a boiling point in terms of race because it is long overdue Because people understand they inherently deserve the same safety and opportunity as those with privilege.

My concern about this boiling point is that those of us with privilege won’t listen and won’t make room and share power fairly resulting in harmful reactions and the need for the boiling point to continue. It is that we will ignore it again and that we will allow further injustices to occur and simply say we aren’t racist rather than be proactively anti-racist.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I codeveloped and Co-facilitate a program for coaches and coaching supervisors to consider their understanding of diversity and inclusion. I set this up with a Yvette Eclock because we noticed a concerning trend within the coaching ecosystem Of a lack of diversity in thought and in practice. We were watching how psychology and psychotherapy we’re managing the inherent racism within their professions and we were and are concerned by the same inherent racism that exists within the coaching and coaching psychology practices. We run this program over three half days in which we focused solely beyond the obvious elements of diversity and inclusion and on a practitioner’s understanding of their own privilege and bias And how this impacts the work they do and the people they serve.

On a personal level, diversity and inclusion have been a topic within my personal and professional life for as long as I can remember. This has been largely motivated by my personal experiences of being in the outgroup for most of my life in numerous settings and from a deep sense within me that every person deserves the same opportunity and safety as any other. This motivation has led me to work with people from disadvantaged backgrounds within my community, men in recovery from addiction, volunteering within prison services, working with community groups, and in the area of mental health advocacy.

For me, diversity and inclusion are about how we treat each other and how that fosters opportunity and safety or restricts and puts people at risk.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Well, we could look at the business reasons to start with — more diverse teams have more innovation and creative outcomes or that a board of directors with more diversity on it proves to increase greater profits.

We could look at the moral and social implications of working on diversity and inclusion within organizations and how this is the right thing to do for society and morally.

Or we could look at how integrating diversity and inclusion practices into our businesses results in better retention of diverse staff and employee attraction as we see the trend that millennials are actively looking for organizations that are focused on inclusion.

However underneath every single one of these reasons is the fundamental understanding the lack of diversity and inclusion is based on limiting beliefs and one’s comfort zone, it is founded an unconscious and uninformed understanding of norms resulting in restricted practices within an organization. Restricting both individuals and their opportunities as well as the organization and its potential.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

The first step is to stop accepting exclusionary practices and barriers within society even when they benefit us. Until we expect more inclusive practices within society and organizations and until we act on these expectations even when they do not impact us we will not be able to see a more inclusive representative and equitable society.

The second step is to do the work. In this instance, the work is to understand our own biased privilege preferences and exclusionary practices. Until we understand ourselves and our relationship with inclusion we will not be able to have the positive impact we hope to have.

The third step is to work actively on inclusion even when it is uncomfortable and risky. If we step away from inclusion work when it is risky we are not truly being inclusive because it is at the moments of it being risky that it matters most.

The fourth step is to understand that there is often a big space between our intention and the impact of our actions. And that wanting to be inclusive does not mean that we act accordingly or that the impact of our actions is inclusive. Until we can have this awareness then it is difficult to have the conversations that need to be had in order to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

The fifth step is one of my main practices and that is to listen to learn when diversity and inclusion are being discussed. It’s to watch from my desire to be right to be heard to be agreed with and to listen to understand and expand my own world view of the situation. If we are only listening to hear what we approve of or what we prefer to hear then we cannot possibly be inclusive.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I don’t think the issue of inclusion or a lack of inclusion is necessarily something that we need to be optimistic about. I think it is far more important that we are committed to it and play our part in dismantling racist non-inclusive structures that benefit some and cast others.

I don’t think this is a 0 sum game I think this is an ongoing evolving situation that will require people to be willing to change their perspectives and understandings of the world and of themselves.

I believe it is inevitable at some point that this situation will be in a much better place than it is today however the work that is required to achieve this from every single person within the system is no small feat.

So I’d encourage anybody reading this to focus on committing to inclusion rather than being optimistic about it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Obviously, it would be Oprah Winfrey because it’s Oprah. Otherwise, it would be Maggie Archer from Futimis because I think she’s an amazing woman he’s achieved amazing things and inspires me.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.silewalsh.com

Twitter: silewalsh1

Youtube: Silewalsh1

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!