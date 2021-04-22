Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Signs You Might Need a Vacation from Work

Burnout is an all-too-common trouble in many professionals’ lives. Between juggling various responsibilities, projects and side hustles, avoiding burnout can seem like an impossible prospect. However, this is why vacation time is crucial in every person’s career. 

Taking time off from work has been proven to have positive effects on business. Therefore, taking a much-needed vacation should be encouraged if you’re running on empty. Continue reading to discover some signs that you might need a vacation from work.

You’re Making Mistakes at Work

The occasional mistake here and there is to be expected in anyone’s career. However, if you find yourself beginning to make mistakes regularly, it might be due to you overloading yourself with responsibilities. Most times, all it takes is a vacation to reset your mind and body to return to work as a more productive employee again. When you take time for yourself to rebalance your mind, you will feel more focused on your role when you return, which will result in you making fewer mistakes in your tasks.

Work is All You Think About

As a professional, it is important to be focused on your career and motivated by your work. However, there comes the point when you need to separate work from your personal life. If you find yourself unable to do so, this might be a sign you need a vacation from work. Returning home from work only to discuss your job duties and stress over responsibilities even further will make you much more likely to feel burnt out. Take a trip to totally remove yourself from work, then return with a renewed spirit.

You’re Not Enthusiastic About Your Work

If you’ve been working yourself to the grind in your career, you may start to lose sight of your passion for your work. Growing unenthusiastic about your work should be a serious sign of burnout. When you no longer feel passionate about what you do, it can be a very exhausting task to get through each workday. Taking a step back from work to go on a vacation could be the reset you need. After about a week or more off, you may feel excited again to return to work and get back to doing what you love.

You’re Lacking in Sleep

A common reason people toss and turn at night is that their minds are focusing on the stresses of work or going over their tasks for the following day. Taking a vacation from work could give your mind the space it needs from these tasks, allowing you to get adequate rest for the first time in a while. If you’ve found yourself unable to get proper rest and are showing up to work more exhausted each day, you should highly consider planning a vacation for yourself.

    Gregg Reuben, CEO at CenterPark

    Gregg Reuben has worked with parking management systems since graduation from UCLA in 1995. Reuben has worked as an owner, President, Vice President and even worked with Mergers and Acquisitions. He has worked with prominent parking companies such as Autofair America, LAZ Parking and ABM Industries. Through his work in the parking management industry, Reuben gained the expertise to found his own company: Alliance Parking. Reuben saw such success with Alliance Parking, that he went on to found two more companies: IntelliPark and CenterPark. Reuben credits his success to his intense passion and dedication. Follow his ventures here and on his websites!

