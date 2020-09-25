Signs That Prove You Are A Born Entrepreneur – Sahil Gahalyan

Success in any field requires innovation,passion and hard work. Only some people are able to follow up with all the hardships and when someone in a very young age achieves success he/she inspires thousands of people. One such example is Sahil Gahalyan. Being just an 18 year old guy from Sonipat, Haryana, Sahil has become the hallmark of success.

Sahil says, there are thinkers, believers, and doers prevailing on the face of the planet. Some merely think but never really act upon it while others act without a moment of thought. Amidst this chaos, are entrepreneurs who stand to be a blend of thinkers, believers and doers packed and parcelled in one. Entrepreneurs are not born but they cultivate the skills of entrepreneurship within them. To be an entrepreneur, you have to be passionate, resilient, tolerant to ambiguity, have vision, flexibility, believe in yourself and be a rule breaker. These are just the few indications that an entrepreneur is growing inside you.

Entrepreneurs always believe in their abilities and know that they can succeed, but they need to sell their idea and lead a team. In many cases, confidence goes a long way in each of these pursuits. It takes a lot of confidence to break out on your own into uncharted financial waters and persist with something you love, even if it is difficult. But entrepreneurs tend to be some of the most confident people around, and they have to be in order to see their vision through to the end.

He says , there are many different personality traits that help entrepreneurs become successful, and these are just a few of the possibilities. If you find any of these listed descriptions being relatable, it’s likely that you’re destined for work as an entrepreneur. Don’t wait any longer. Get out there and change the world!

Hard Work Doesn’t Scare You

You are willing to put extra hours and walk miles extra for something you are extremely passionate about. It is known that a job of an entrepreneur is 24/7 but this doesn’t force you to step back, in fact, it at times inspires you and the people around you.

Lead Well

In your peer circle, you are often the one who leads and initiated. Whether it is crises or initiation of the project you never find yourself stepping back or following the herd, in fact, you have always been the one setting the trend for others to follow.

You don’t fit in the crowd

Successful entrepreneurs don’t lead a normal life. They are mostly drop outs, quit lucrative jobs, and do silly things simply because they want to live a life on their own terms. If you are a black sheep and always eager to do something out of the box, then entrepreneurship is your catch.

Competitiveness

Entrepreneurs love to show off their competitive side through their successes, and won’t give up until they’re on top. Just like the world’s most successful athletes, entrepreneurs have an undying drive to be the best of the best, and are always finding ways to outdo their competitors.

There are hardships in becoming a successful entrepreneur, you will make mistakes, fail, people around you will demotivate, laugh at you for not taking a menial job and living in the comfort zone, and complaining about money every day. But if you are consistent, Learn from your mistakes and never give up Sahil quoted.