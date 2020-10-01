Signs it May Be Time for a Career Change

Inevitably, we spend much of our lives working. Because of this truth, it is important that we dedicate time to identifying what is important to us, what we value, what our skills are, and where we want to see ourselves in the future. In our professional lives, we may encounter various signs and signals that change could be beneficial, and by recognizing and acting on these signs, it is possible to carve a new life path that is more productive and appealing.

Here are a few common signs that you should consider making a career change.

Stagnation

When work becomes monotonous, you may begin to feel dissatisfied with what you spend your days doing. You may also feel that there is no room for further growth with your current company, leaving you feeling stuck. Stagnation is a common reason for pursuing a different career; if you feel you have achieved all that you can in your current role, seeking a new opportunity could be productive for development and growth.

Health Decline

If you constantly feel stressed by your work (even outside of working hours), struggle to eat and exercise properly, or experience a significant decrease in energy, it may be time to evaluate your professional life and decide how you can make positive changes. Chronic stress can cause physical symptoms that result in a lower quality of life, and spending most of your time thinking about work will ultimately harm your mental health. You may find that there are changes you can make with your boss or in the way you work to improve your health, but this may also be a sign that a change in career is right for you.

Values & Goals

Your current career may bring you some sense of accomplishment, but if the work does not align with your personal values or goals, it may be time to consider a change. Even if your career does not directly correlate with your goals, you should be able to develop necessary skills, foster beneficial relationships, or identify resources through your work that will help you achieve personal satisfaction. If, upon reflection, you determine that your career does not match what you value most and/or it has not helped you get closer to achieving your personal goals, you may want to look elsewhere for professional and personal development.