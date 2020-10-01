Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Signs it May Be Time for a Career Change

Inevitably, we spend much of our lives working. Because of this truth, it is important that we dedicate time to identifying what is important to us, what we value, what our skills are, and where we want to see ourselves in the future. In our professional lives, we may encounter various signs and signals that change could be beneficial, and by recognizing and acting on these signs, it is possible to carve a new life path that is more productive and appealing.

Here are a few common signs that you should consider making a career change.

Stagnation

When work becomes monotonous, you may begin to feel dissatisfied with what you spend your days doing. You may also feel that there is no room for further growth with your current company, leaving you feeling stuck. Stagnation is a common reason for pursuing a different career; if you feel you have achieved all that you can in your current role, seeking a new opportunity could be productive for development and growth.

Health Decline

If you constantly feel stressed by your work (even outside of working hours), struggle to eat and exercise properly, or experience a significant decrease in energy, it may be time to evaluate your professional life and decide how you can make positive changes. Chronic stress can cause physical symptoms that result in a lower quality of life, and spending most of your time thinking about work will ultimately harm your mental health. You may find that there are changes you can make with your boss or in the way you work to improve your health, but this may also be a sign that a change in career is right for you.

Values & Goals

Your current career may bring you some sense of accomplishment, but if the work does not align with your personal values or goals, it may be time to consider a change. Even if your career does not directly correlate with your goals, you should be able to develop necessary skills, foster beneficial relationships, or identify resources through your work that will help you achieve personal satisfaction. If, upon reflection, you determine that your career does not match what you value most and/or it has not helped you get closer to achieving your personal goals, you may want to look elsewhere for professional and personal development.

Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

 

In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

 

After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

