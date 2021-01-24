Significance of compassion and kindness during the pandemic as illustrated by Eric J Dalius

The end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 necessitate a positive approach to head towards a new beginning. It will help if you understand the significance and meaning of mental health awareness to stay happy. Keep in mind that these are unique trying times experienced by individuals in human history. It has dramatically altered every aspect of human life that will take a long time to rectify. However, you are not alone in this scenario, and there are hundreds and thousands of people suffering equally. Together, people experience fear, low mood, isolation, anxiety, various uncertainties, and fear of the unknown regarding the present and the future. In this scenario, mental health awareness emerges as a crucial topic of discussion.

What do you understand by compassion?

Compassion means suffering together. When people understand and feel the stress of others, it is compassion. It gives them courage as well as wisdom to deal with the situation. It motivates them to assist others, be kind, and provide support to those on equal footings. It is because people instinctively understand what other individuals require. They make efforts to ease out others’ suffering. According to Eric Dalius, it is a powerful energy that helps bond individuals, thereby developing a robust relationship. Keep in mind that kindness, compassion, and humanity gives a sense of safety and certainty to individuals.

When you are compassionate and kind, it helps in building peace in society. People should not judge others as well as themselves because every individual is unique in their setting. The time has come to appreciate individuals for their work and behavior. By recognizing their value system and strengths, you laid the foundation of humanity in society. Keep in mind that nobody is perfect and that everyone is trying their level best to rectify the circumstance and find a place for themselves in society.

Developing a positive attitude and moving forward

As people emerge from the lockdown situation, they are ready to rebuild and resume their earlier obligations. These experiences mean a lot to individuals who suffer from depression and anxiety. Loneliness and fear have become a part of their lives. The responsibility lies with other individuals to help people who suffer from mental paranoia. Keep in mind that a single step of compassion may help other individuals considerably. According to Eric J Dalius, it helps them feel secure when speaking with such people openly and making them feel comfortable. Also, it builds their confidence level when you receive them with an open heart.

Moreover, you create a culture of love and care by showing compassion and kindness. It is beneficial for others, and yourself as human beings deserve love, respect, and support.

What compassionate life means to individuals?

The way people act expresses their sense of compassion. Spiritual teachers and authors suggest that living a compassionate life encompasses letting go of judgment and becoming more accepting of others. Moreover, appreciating how other people act and feel and trying to help them during difficult times is essential. Acting as a sympathetic listener and renouncing aggression and anger is vital. Moreover, compassionate life encompasses working to maintain a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere both at home and workplace. In addition to cultivating human behavior, people have to make efforts to establish a humane life.

The connection between compassion and mindfulness

Meditation practices play a significant role in establishing peace and compassion. Recent studies reveal that individuals who meditate have experienced a sense of peace in comparison to others. A survey conducted on individuals revealed that around 50% of the respondents complained about anxiety and depression. These people were never into meditation activities, which show the strong connection between mindfulness and compassion. Hence, the link between both these aspects is clear. Mindfulness means experiencing a greater awareness of recent happenings in the situation. Thus, noticing everything which is happening around you as well as inside you reveals real mindfulness. These days mindfulness meditation has become an integral part of holistic treatment philosophy. It creates the foundation of a calm and composed atmosphere. Moreover, it facilitates self-reflection, which is the core of meditation.

Individuals need to understand the benefits of meditation in the current pandemic situation. It decreases the wandering mind, associated with a specific atmosphere, and increases empathy. Also, it reduces the symptoms of stress to boost attention and concentration levels. Moreover, mindfulness meditation increases the feeling of love and compassion among individuals. Keep in mind that these are uncertain times, which requires a positive attitude for dealing with the situation. According to Eric Dalius, these trying times are not permanent, and things will get back to normal one day. However, the need of the hour is building a robust relationship with others in society.

Why practice meditation for kindness and loving?

Experts stress upon meditation for loving and kindness reflection for ensuring mental peace of individuals.

• For this, all you have to do is sit in a comfortable position and relaxed manner. After that, take three deep breaths slowly and then exhale them with a count of five. Let go of concerns and anxiety from your mind.

• Next, think about the happy moments of your life and concentrate on them. It helps in healing the heart of worries and concerns. Since people are worried about their near and dear ones when you remind yourself of the happy moments, it gives you mental relief.

• Also, you may repeat phrases like “I will be happy,” “I will be safe,” “I will attain peace of mind.” These phrases allow you to sink into the depth of intentions. They give relief to your senses and make you feel warm.

• Subsequently, you may continue with your breathing exercise to bring your mind at one point. Keep in mind that these exercises increase your concentration power and relieve your senses of stress and anxiety.

During this meditation, sometimes negative feelings may crop up. Accept these as signs, which the heart is revealing and thereby softening. Your job is to direct loving-kindness meditation towards these feelings. On the whole, remember that you should not judge yourself.