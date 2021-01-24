Sight Beyond Sight: Intuitive Consciousness Empowerment

The topic of this book is Consciousness. It involves the awakened state of the mind/body/spirit and its progression to “The Great Awakening” of one’s soul. This is experienced and achieved through awareness of one’s heart, mind, body and emotions that connect with the inner being, one’s cell memory and connection with infinite intelligence. This level of awareness and then awakening brings the reader into a revelation of connection and prosperity of ‘Soul Truth.’ The reader is given practical and metaphysical perspectives to apply in their lives enabling them to live a life of fulfillment, meaning and achievement.