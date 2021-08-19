Sifu Love of Healing Kung Fu: “Examine the relationship between two characters”

Examine the relationship between two characters — As you watch the dynamic between each person on the screen, you can begin to question how they are relating to each other. You can also think to yourself how you might respond differently if you were on the TV. Doing this helps you to become more aware of how you participate in social interactions which will help you with navigating your relationship with those around you, especially those you’ve quarantined with!

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sifu Love.

Sifu Love is a Spiritual Martial Arts Instructor, Emotional Health Counselor, Mindfulness Coach, and Cultural Studies Lecturer who helps people break free of trauma, stress, and social conditioning so that they can live the life of their dreams. After getting his master’s in Spiritual Psychology, he founded Healing Kung Fu, a queer friendly traveling spiritual martial arts school that has trained thousands of people around the world on how to attain spiritual health by aligning their mind, body, and soul

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I began meditating around the age of 10 because I heard it was a great way to slow down and notice of all the thoughts and emotions that I was experiencing. It became a crucial practice for me as I faced bullying for my weight and sexuality. As time went on though, I felt that seated meditation wasn’t enough, so I began studying Kung Fu. The Kung Fu practices not only helped me get more in touch with my body, it also taught me how to protect myself. I traveled the world to train and compete in martial arts tournaments and eventually moved to China. It was there that I began counseling students who lacked motivation or a sense of purpose. I quickly noticed that talking to them wasn’t enough, they needed a way to put all the things we were discussing in the body. So I created a curriculum that combined psychology with martial arts and had tremendous results. Their parents were so surprised by how effective my methods were in improving their mental and emotional health. Once I had a solid framework, I kept on traveling and was fortunate enough to study under some of the leading experts in Social Emotional Learning, Mindfulness, and Spirituality which took my work to a whole additional level!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Many years ago, I had worked with a student who had a stutter and was behind his peers in reading level. He reminded me a lot my elementary school self. As we began working together, I noticed that he was a brilliant student, but lacked confidence in himself. I’ll never forget the first time I showed him a simple meditation technique and he said “Woah teacher, my mind is finally calm!” It nearly brought tears to my eyes. I asked him if he wanted to learn a spiritual martial arts movement to help him express himself more clearly and he was eager to learn. We went out to the playground and I showed him what I now call “the impeccability palm.” He enjoyed it but was a little discouraged because he didn’t see the immediate result that he did when I showed him the meditation technique. I told him to practice the technique every day and that we would meet next week to see how it felt. A couple days later, I get a call from his teacher saying “I don’t know what you did, but his confidence is on a whole different level. His speech is a lot more clear as well.”

That was the first time one of my students made me cry.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

It’s important that leaders take the time to understand what are each person’s quirks and aspirations. This requires them to get to know the folks that work for them — what gets them excited, what makes them tick, what inspires them. Then from there, the leaders should look for ways that the work connects to their employee’s aspirations and communicate that with them along the way. If a leader is genuinely invested in getting to know them and supporting their well being, the work culture will be extremely healthy.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Conversations with God Part I & II really shook me. Some of the notions around the purpose of relationships, the soul, and channeling were really illuminating for me. It confirmed a lot of what I had already intuitively picked up and reading it from the books helped confirm the power of my own intuition. I use intuition in all facets of my work, so I am extremely grateful toward the book for helping me gain more confidence in my intuition!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

To be mindful just means to have an expanded awareness of the present moment. In any given moment there is SO much that is happening from the sounds around us, our heart beating, our breath, our thousands of thoughts, etc. We often have tunnel vision or operate on autopilot so we’re focused on one thing and block out others. A mindfulness practice is one that helps you become more aware of all that is around you and within you in a given moment.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Overall, I would say the more we gain awareness of something, the more we can understand it and shift it (if need be).

Becoming more aware of the body can help you gain awareness of how your body works and what life circumstances shift your body out of homeostasis. From there, we can begin to reason and ask those “why” questions. “Why is it that whenever my boss walks past me, I hold my breath?” For example.

Becoming more aware of the how the mind works and your thoughts is helpful because you get to better understand your own beliefs on life. After a mindfulness practice, you might notice “hmm. My when I woke up, my thoughts kept racing toward getting out of bed and starting a pot of coffee. This might point to a belief I hold that I need coffee in order to energize myself or to start off my day.”

Becoming more aware of your emotions helps you get in touch with the soul and better understand what you need and value. After a mindfulness practice, for example, you might notice that there is a lot of anger sitting within you and then begin to look at your life and wonder what needs are not being met and is causing this response of anger to come up.

Overall, mindfulness helps us gain awareness so we move out of autopilot and gain a stronger sense of who we are, what we believe, and what we need.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

As a cultural studies lecturer and mindfulness coach, I love teaching people how to develop mindfulness through watching movies or TV shows. This is because we’re often told that watching something on the TV is a mindless activity. It often is, but it doesn’t have to be. When we watch something in a mindful way, we can learn so much about ourselves by noticing how we are responding to the story presented on the screen. The students I’ve been able to teach these techniques to have found it really helpful with noticing and coming to terms with the stress and anxiety that has come with watching the news during this pandemic.

As you’re watching tv….

Monitor the breath — Allow yourself to take deep breaths from the belly and as you’re watching be conscious of how your breathing changes. Try to make a correlation to what specifically is on the screen and how seeing it might have shifted your breathing pattern. Doing this will put your focus on the breath so you can recognize how it shifts when things get uncomfortable or stressful. This is super helpful during this difficult time when we are exposed to a lot of stress. Allow the body to move — Before you begin watching, take note of what posture you’re in. As you watch, allow your body to move in whatever way it desires in response to what is on the screen. Take note of how your body position changes and try to draw correlations to what you’ve seen. Doing this helps you become more aware of how your body reacts to certain situations. Examine the relationship between two characters — As you watch the dynamic between each person on the screen, you can begin to question how they are relating to each other. You can also think to yourself how you might respond differently if you were on the TV. Doing this helps you to become more aware of how you participate in social interactions which will help you with navigating your relationship with those around you, especially those you’ve quarantined with! Notice how the soundtrack impacts you — The music in a show or movie is intentionally put there to inspire some sort of emotion within you. Once you begin to notice the sounds and how it impacts you, you have more awareness of your emotions and what it feels like to experience those emotions. Express gratitude — Throughout your time watching, show some gratitude whenever something exciting happens. This helps to heighten our awareness and put us in the habit of expressing gratitude which is a good practice to have during these difficult times.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Support. Ask people how to best support them instead of trying to run to their rescue and fix their problems. Asking the question invites them to go within themselves and check in with the kind of support they need

Gratitude. Express gratitude to everyone. People feel good when they are hearing gratitude as it demonstrates care.

Breathing. Invite them to do breathing exercises with you. Breathing is one quick way to shift the central nervous system which helps with easing anxiety.

Nature Walk. Offer to go on a walk in nature. Being in nature helps the clear the mind. Doing it with them will help them feel they aren’t alone. Both together is a win-win!

Celebrate. Celebrate their small wins with them. Often times people skip over their small wins and write them off as unimportant. Celebrating them helps to boost esteem which can curb anxiety.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Practice Qigong everyday! Qigong is a movement mediation practice that is rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine. The specific style of Qigong that I practice and teach is like a mixture of energy healing and movement meditation. Its saved my life during this pandemic and has helped many of my students find a sense of calmness through expanding their awareness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear that we are powerful beyond all belief” — Marianne Williamson

This quote is a great reminder to me of my boundless potential. If I were to believe in that potential, then there is no limit to what I am capable of.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would require that everyone learn a qigong form related to an emotion that they really struggle with expressing or feeling. There are hundreds of different qigong forms that I teach that help people develop a relationship with their different emotions. If each person were to learn one of them, for example the form for grief, I can see how our world would be very different

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

My website is healingkungfu.com which lists out all my upcoming events and online sessions where I teach people movements to help them break free of old patterns and limited beliefs so they can move forward in their lives. My instagram is @heaingkungfu

