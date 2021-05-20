Sierra Redmond of East Star Media: “The Spirit of resilience!”

The Spirit of resilience! Being able to bounce back from whatever failure you encounter is the only thing that separates the successful from others who give up

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Sierra Redmond, MSTT.

Sierra Redmond is the 25- Year- old Travel Industry Expert, “SHE-EO” and Military Spouse Entrepreneur behind East Star Media Inc. and The Daily Impressions. With over 5 years of experience in the media and travel industry as a journalist, she took a chance on herself to pursue her dreams of being a journalist digitally while not forfeiting her place as a mother and military spouse. Today, she owns a media company that specializes in consulting and content creation. She aims to connect brands to a modern military through media in the travel space and give young adults and families the opportunity to bond through family travel and exploration”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Yes, all my life; I’ve wanted to become a journalist. People like Oprah Winfrey truly inspired me. Seeing a black woman on TV covering the stories that she had was instrumental in shaping what I wanted my career to look like and what was possible for me as a woman. In addition to that, I come from a family of entrepreneurs so I knew that I desired to create something of my own but I had no clue how I would tie the two worlds together or if it was even possible to do so. Back then, Digital media was not huge and you didn’t hear much of digital journalists really making it big. Fast forward, after some hardships in my life; I ended up attending College for Broadcast Journalism, and simultaneously, my husband (then boyfriend at the time) had decided that he would be enlisting in the Army as an active-duty soldier and I kind of knew from there — from our engagement — that my life would never be the same and that the career that I wanted in Journalism while being a wife, constantly moving and desiring to be a mother would either not be attainable or that I would have to pivot and create something for myself to make it happen.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Prior to having my son, I applied at a couple of media companies and the conversation was always “So, you’re a military spouse and you won’t be able to stick around with the company for the long term” and it was so discouraging. Coupled with the fact that I knew that I wanted to be a present mother; it has gotten hard to see how I would be able to pursue my dream career outside of the traditional realm. Then, I met a military spouse named Krystel Spell. At the time she was a blogger but since then, she has gone on to create magic along with other powerhouse military spouses in the space. She introduced me to blogging and it was like a light turned on for me. Like hold on, you can create content online on whatever topic you want AND you can make money? It was crazy and that was the moment that started it all. It allowed me to use my journalism skills and make a great income without leaving my family to do so. Fast forward about 3 years, I had solidified my career as a journalist through my blog and freelance writing and I created all kinds of strong relationships with companies in the travel space and I knew that it was time to start my own business. I looked for a way to combine media and travel and find solutions to unique problems and audiences that I’d seen working with partners on my blog and my business, East Star Media was born.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I would definitely say that I am natural born. Like I mentioned before, I come from a family of successful entrepreneurs. My mom became a single mother when I was very young and she changed her life by becoming a real estate agent than a real estate broker and she was such an inspiration to so many people. Also, I grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and I think there is something to be said about being born and raised in the black mecca. There are two sides to the city but through my mom’s success and the circles that she was a part of, I grew up in a city where black and brown people were successful business owners. Not only were they surviving but they were truly thriving in the city and how could you not be inspired by that? The hustle and desire for success are in my blood. I’m a positive product of my surroundings.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Oh yeah, there were so many people that continue to inspire me each day. Aside from my mother, I again mention Krystel Spell and LaKesha Cole they are two powerhouse military spouses who took nothing and made a career into something. I think they are some of the first black military spouses to really show people that we are more than just spouses to service members, we are educated women who are about our business and they really paved a way for myself and others in that right. Now, they have an amazing conference called MakeHer that inspires Military spouses in business and I’ve just learned so much from them as business partners and as friends. Another person who comes to mind is my Business coach/ mentor, Brandi Riley of Courage to Earn. Her story is just amazing and she shows us every day to teach women how to be brave and successful and start their own companies and create paths to wealth for themselves.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We cater to a unique and underserved audience. Many travel, tourism, and hospitality companies overlook their military markets and families and that was surprising to me. Many times, they don’t understand how to market to them and that’s where we come in. I’ve found especially during covid that the military markets nearby can really help these travel and tourism companies survive and revive as many people are still hesitant about travel. That’s where we come in, to help bridge that gap.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Servant Leadership, Kindness, authenticity, and charitability. I think that a lot of companies miss the mark. They are busy trying to make the sale that they forget about humanity and that’s something that I’ve always vowed to uphold within my moral compass. Like Nicole Walters says “I’m a God Girl” and I hope that shines through in my business. I always try to be kind to others and my clients. We also make sure that we give back each month. My favorite non-profit is called The Bautista Project. They are a military family as well who owned a non-profit geared toward providing resources for the homeless community in the Tampa Bay area. They are amazing people and I truly believe in their mission. That’s why we make sure to give back to them. Lastly, authenticity. My idea of success is not what I accomplish in particular but how I can use it to turn around and help someone else achieve their goals and dreams. I aim to be authentic so that I can inspire another spouse or mother to go after what they’ve dreamt of and to pivot when they feel that it’s impossible.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This one is tough. I can’t say that I’ve received any bad advice that I’ve actually taken but I have had my fair share of mid-judgments. You would be surprised how many people believed me to be “just a military spouse following my husband around the world”. I’ve always had a plan and tried to execute it. How I got to that point is my pivot.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I think that I’ve always been confused about why we as Americans have such a hard time providing a healthy work/life balance. Burnout comes when we force people to sacrifice being a parent or having the time off to pursue other hobbies and passions. I am a solopreneur so I don’t have employees who work with me full time. However, as the company grows and I begin to add on employees, a large part of the work culture for my company will include family first, encouragement servant leadership, and encouraging my team to pursue other passions that allow creative outlet. When we give people that space, they come back as the best versions of themselves and help our companies grow creatively and as a team.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Definitely show authenticity and genuine care for others and how your business is being represented. I’ve been able to land and maintain clients solely based on building genuine relationships with them over the years and they will tell you that it goes a long way.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think that we live in a time where so many people are creating businesses and everyone is showcasing themselves as experts because of the power of social media so being authentic and genuine from your actions to the content you produce and the relationships you develop is one of the top ways to set yourself and your business apart from others

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mirroring their brands and entrepreneurial path after someone else’s success. There is no one size fits all approach to success. It really is trial and error and failure and pivot and you can’t model your path to that success after anyone else’s. Your journey is what makes your company and your story unique and that is what will resonate with your audience and clients.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I think we need those highs and lows to ground us and give us something to work toward. You know that saying that “ nothing worth having ever comes easy” that’s kind of the idea here. In entrepreneurship, we are hyper-aware that our income and success can be taken away in a minute ( I mean look at what the pandemic did) so we work hard and take advantage of the opportunities while we have them but it also humbles me to know that changes in my industry can affect my business in a profound way. No one is exempt from that in entrepreneurship. Unlike a traditional job with decent security and a steady paycheck.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

All the time. I don’t take a single partner for granted because I am truly living my dream job as cheesy as it may seem. I just feel so blessed every time I get a yes from a client or a unique opportunity that I could only have dreamt of. I just recently closed my biggest dealt though and I got emotional because I just couldn’t believe that I made it to a point where I could follow my dreams, make money and be present as a mom and wife the way I wanted to.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The pandemic for sure. I work in the travel and tourism industry and it was like the world shut down overnight. All of a sudden my partners had to pull back and no one was searching for travel for at least 9 months. I had an immediate drop in income and it was so scary and discouraging for me. It was like my years of work had disappeared before I knew it and I couldn’t do anything about it. I think the feeling of things being out of my hands was really a moment where I felt most vulnerable.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

As I’ve mentioned before, my power was my pivot but I also did something that is not usually talked about and I granted myself grace. A lot of entrepreneurs felt like we had to keep pushing through and fight for a normal but I realized early on that things weren’t normal and it was okay to feel and it was okay to take a break. So, I didn’t feel so burnt out when things started getting back to normal because I rested and took that downtime to do some things that I loved without the hustle.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Remember your why and write it down! When things get hard you will need to reflect on why you started this journey in the first place to push through. The Spirit of resilience! Being able to bounce back from whatever failure you encounter is the only thing that separates the successful from others who give up. Connection and not being afraid to ask for help! There’s such a stigma or challenge on being self-made nowadays but the truth is that no one is self-made. Someone or something along the way got everyone to where they are. Surrounding yourself with people who can inspire you. One of the best things I’ve ever heard was that you are the sum of the people you surround yourself with. If they are successful then you will likely be as well. Keeping humanity at the forefront of your business. When things get hard, I remind myself that someone’s dream or livelihood is attached to me and I can use my success to change someone’s life. How dare I give up now?

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

No one knows resilience like a military spouse. We are essentially trained for it! I think that resilience is the power of the pivot. Things just sometimes don’t go as planned but a resilient person is willing to pick themselves up and say okay this isn’t working and try something else without letting that one failure or setback tarnish the goal. My career was born from resiliency. Sure, I wouldn’t pursue media the traditional way but I wasn’t going to let that stop me from doing something that I dreamt about my entire life. Sometimes we miss our blessings and chance for success when it’s not presented to us in the way that we expected it.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Absolutely, many times in my life. I have suffered the absence of a father, the death of my grandparents and at 17 my mother, my only parent; passed away fairly suddenly from a rare disease and no one can prepare to experiences this traumatic but I was really unprepared and unaware of what my life would be like after that sudden turn of events. I went from being a 17-year-old child getting ready to graduate from high school and preparing for connecting to being jolted into adulthood and having to just figure it out and having to figure out what success would look like for me completely alone but I thank God for the values that my family instilled in me and I am grateful every day that I had the spirit of resilience and perseverance because my life could have turned out completely different and I know that a lot of people would have given up on themselves after surviving something like that but I use those lessons that I learned in my business today and my story fuels me in my journey.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I like to believe I do and it all goes back to my moral compass and faith. I’ve experienced a lot of trials and triumph in my life leaving up to my career so I try to remain positive because I do realize that even when things don’t go as planned, I am still in a position of privilege, and being negative never changes the outcome it just makes my failure stagnant

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I believe that the single most important quality of a leader is the ability to provide servant leadership and a part of that is maintaining a positive attitude. Clients and teams all feed off their leader when they are looking for encouragement and creativity and as a leader, we set the tone for partnerships or the workplace. So, it all starts with you. I know that there have been times in my career when I’m working with a client and they may originally be hesitant to work together but I’ve been able to successfully produce that content and then continue on to build meaningful relationships simply because of the positivity that I brought to the partnership.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I usually look to bible verses for my source of inspiration and I usually look to two verses in particular. Phil 4:13 is “I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me” and my favorite quote is “What is meant for me will not pass me”. These are both phrases that I constantly have in my mind while battling the highs and lows of life and entrepreneurship. I grew up in the church so I rely heavily on faith during this journey and for the quote, I think it’s just comforting to know that in the end, things will always turn out how they are intended to and that I will achieve anything that I am meant to accomplish. It’s really my stepping stone especially when times are tough or when the business doesn’t go as planned.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Sure! You can find me at www.EastStarMediaInc.com it is currently under construction but I am looking forward to providing a lot of useful information in the near future. My travel site is www.TheDailyImpressions.com . You can always find me on Instagram at https:///www.Instagram.com/IamSierraRed and connect with me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/sierraredmond95

