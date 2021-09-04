Sienna Ricca of Party with Plants: “Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be”

Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be. A friend once told me you can have all the training in the world, but that will never compare to someone who has a deep passion for the art of food and cooking. Those will be the best meals you will eat. So don’t wait until you think you have enough training or experience, just start and you will learn so much so quickly along the way. You will never know everything.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sienna Ricca, co-founder of Party with Plants.

Sienna is one half of the duo behind Party with Plants. Created by the Ricca sisters, Sienna and Micaela established Party with Plants with the intention of celebrating life’s joys, big or small! The bond between the sisters and their complementary skill sets has created a business that embodies their overall goals: Creating a moment of whimsical serenity while sharing the beauty of a conscious lifestyle. Party With Plants celebrates life by incorporating plant-based meals, slow consumerism, and creating conversation and connection amongst loved ones.

Party with Plants continues to be hard at work through the pandemic and is the only plant-based, pop-up picnic experience in Los Angeles! This sister-owned, independent business makes everything from scratch using only the finest ingredients from the Los Angeles area. PWP is also available to safely cater private events. Recently, they have begun hosting private, plant-based dinners where individuals can score a seat at their table and experience the love and passion behind PWP firsthand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

In fall of 2016, I adopted a plant-based lifestyle and with that a newfound enjoyment of cooking. I snuck a very much contraband hot plate, pot, pan, and blender into my university dorm room and created an Instagram account to document the meals I was making. It was appropriately named Party With Plants because A. I was eating lots of plants and B. Being 19 at the time, I was doing what any normal college sophomore would do: partying.

What started out as a simple Instagram page became an influential platform to celebrate conscious living. For the next four years, I would obsess over food. What I could try next, what hasn’t been done before, and who would let me cook for them.

When the pandemic hit, I lost my dream job of being a hostess at a fancy Malibu restaurant (kidding). I had no idea what direction I wanted to go in until I realized Party With Plants was staring at me right in the face.

I started to set up private picnics and dinners with entirely plant-based menus and soon booked out every month for the remainder of the year. Along with our private dinners, we now offer personal chef services, meal prep, and baked goods to order from our flagship kitchen.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I predominantly started with Thai and Japanese flavors, after spending two months backpacking in South East Asia. After my second visit to France, I started to explore French patisserie. I have traveled to around 20 or so countries, so I use those experiences to gain inspiration. I base my dishes off of what is in season and available at the farmers market. Traveling, even to a town over, gives me the opportunity to try new things and start the ball rolling for new ideas.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Always keep a first aid kit on you! Chef’s knives are very sharp.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

I quickly learned who was there to genuinely support me, and who might not have had the best intentions. I am incredibly grateful for the immense amount of supporters who have encouraged me to come this far!

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

I make them indistinguishable, even better, from its non plant-based origins. I also genuinely believe dishes come out on top when they are made with genuine love behind them, as cheesy as that sounds. When I take time to be present with the food I am making, the outcome is always superior.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Dessert. Enough said.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

Travel travel travel. Talking to other chefs, farmers, and like minded people who inspire me to dream bigger! I am also an avid reader, so I spend an hour or so each day diving into entertaining and cookbooks. More often than not, my ideas come to me on my rest days, when my mind isn’t clouded.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

Party With Plants has introduced our Supper Series, private dinners hosted by Party With Plants, where friends, family, and strangers alike can reserve a seat at our table, and enjoy a multi course meal, cooked by the PWP chef (me). I am also taking on clients for meal prep and private chef services. We also offer baked goods that can be ordered directly from our flagship kitchen.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Ask for help. Once I took on an assistant, my world was changed. I am able to do more with efficiency, and still have energy to enjoy other aspects of my life besides work.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

The physical labor that cooking entails. Invest in good shoes, take care of your back because the constant heavy lifting has made me a regular at the chiropractor.

That I will cook for everyone except for myself. People always think I must make the most amazing meals I make for myself, when in reality my go to is “deconstructed hummus” (a can of garbanzo beans topped with tahini, spices, and olive oil).

The incredible satisfaction I will receive. There is no better feeling in the world than making something from your heart and soul, and having others be excited and appreciate it!

Don’t wait until you feel like you’re 100% ready, because you never will be. A friend once told me you can have all the training in the world, but that will never compare to someone who has a deep passion for the art of food and cooking. Those will be the best meals you will eat. So don’t wait until you think you have enough training or experience, just start and you will learn so much so quickly along the way. You will never know everything.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

The vegan crab cakes are a tried and true crowd pleaser!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Our goal is to use our platform to advocate for animal rights. The future of Party With Plants is to create a sanctuary, where we can rescue neglected farm and domestic animals.

We would also like to create a space for mental health awareness. I am open about my journey in creating my own happiness and living my life with intention and awareness. I would love to use my platform to guide others to do the same.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!