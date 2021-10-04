“Siempre” Into Every Moment Of Time: La Prieta Linda #Mexico 🇲🇽 #LatinxHeritageMonth2021 #LatinX

They say we have always. Siempre. Siempre. That seems to be the case. Always could be the case of a man. Always could be in the case of ongoing, evolving. It covers the different aspects of our every day lives. Yet, there is a time when all things must come to a stop-a certain closing, at some point in time. There is a cycle to everything. There is a re-birth to everything. Yet, In order for a re-birth to happen, there must be a closing to, something!

Does the facet of always truly exist? Well, all of that depends on our comprehension of time. If time is forever, as we like to believe, then we have to envision its essence as a force of ending at some point, while initiating a new beginning. At some point, in time! For at the ending, there is always a birthing of a beginning. The end and beginning unite as one. Such keeps the cycle in motion. This is what keeps siempre going. This is why siempre is, forever.

Music 🎶 is akin to our notion of, forever. It’s versatility and consistent re-birth demonstrates the cultural life cycle. There are infinite rhythmic patterns, beats, designs, and shapes, which are consistently being re-born and re-shaped from the very Being of music. It moves through all the different shapings of time. The Past. Present. And, Future. Everything which has been created, musically, always has its place in the present domain. Everything. That’s why it’s so important (and vital) for people not to fret about not having been born in a certain time. Yes. We hear about the roaring 20’s and other exciting times. Oh, how beautiful it would have been cool to experience that time. However, we didn’t. That’s why archives is so important. It permits us the opportunity to return back into the distant past-even if it’s temporary.

Siempre. Siempre. Here we are in Mexican delight. The Mexican paradise has a way of highlighting a certain pastime, like no other. It has a particular fantastical way of illuminating the musical setting. One can feel the magical elements in the Spanish language, when moving through certain songs. The poetic elements rolls off one’s layer; bringing a precious endeavor into the overall texture of the words. One’s sensory is elevated, even higher. Soon, you can observe those fantastical elements happening in the land. Of course, you have to have been willing to move throughout the land; connecting with the feminine essence, sound, and song.

We are here in Mexican landscapes and siempre is directed between a balance of the masculine and feminine principles. It’s a way of granting the fulfillment, for a loving embrace. A legendary, Mexican, musical shero is part of that tale. Of course, he is drunk, but he is not crazy. The Song is entitled, “Siempre, Siempre.” What is very special, regarding the performance of this song is how it demonstrates the power of the feminine. Through a music, and through a song, she has the power to move him into a more artistic representation of himself. Music overcomes his drunken state. Music overcomes the lower frequency of his actions, while raising him to a higher vibration.

Siempre. Siempre. There is always time for change and growth. Siempre. Siempre. There is passion when evolving a man into a higher frequency; and a higher frame of consciousness. Always. Always. There is room for change. Always. Always. A person can aspire to greater things!

La Prieta Linda