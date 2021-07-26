Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Siding In A Different Direction: Lee Morgan #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

A Look At The Late Lee MORGAN, The Song "The Sidewinder," and Its Understanding Of Navigating Through Unusual Territory!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When it comes to moving in certain directions, people often go straight. It is safe and predictable. People are familiar with that particular route. Yet, what about other movements and change of directions. It’s all about confidence, and people’s ability to take a leap of faith, when venturing into what is new. That’s mainly what it’s all about, isn’t? Faith and confidence go hand-in-hand. All it requires is taking that first step. All it requires is believing in those initial steps.

What’s intriguing about moving sideways is that they are a tricky touch. The surprise and the unexpected creates excitement, regarding our ability to move through different dynamics. Keep in mind that such can be translated within a number of different ways. Moving sideways translates into career decisions. It also translates into our creative sphere alone ventures. Furthermore, moving sideways also deals with our ability to discover new traits and talents, that we never knew existed. Such is one of the hidden secrets for moving sideways.

It’s not very often, that we come across a song, which moves us into understanding such a wonder. Having particular songs, which illuminates certain directions can be intriguing in its own right. When it comes through an instrumental form, our creative mind goes through its own rollercoaster hiatus. When a song is produced and created properly, your mind goes through a point of creative intimacy. There are no limits, and there are no boundaries. Furthermore, what is even more intriguing is how the different side turns always return us back to the point, where we started. The only difference is that we are mentally, spiritually, and even physically stronger than we were before. Now, isn’t that amazing?

And so, we come to a particular track, concerning our understanding of direction and timing. The name of the song is entitled, “The Sidewinder.” Sitting and listening to the track, one can get lost in the creative energy. Furthermore, you come to reflect upon, where the path is leading you. There are simply so many things, which moves through the excitement and comprehensions of life. In reality, the song takes you through a “fictional” maze; leaving you to ponder if such can be replicated in reality. That’s how mystical and abundant it can truly be. Lastly, there are vibes and treasures, which moves a person into understanding that sometimes twists and turns are the reasons for our very own, straight path.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/387098530466759252/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qJi03NqXfk8
https://open.spotify.com/track/77b1v5Vohuobvvu61VrhKR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Katie Lee and A Muddy Journey, In Rivers! Women’s Herstory Month

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    “Self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions” with Aviva Reimer and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    Why Your Strategic Plans Will Not Work Without Trust (& Here’s How to Cultivate It)

    by Karyn Danielle Chylewski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.