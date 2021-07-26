Siding In A Different Direction: Lee Morgan #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

When it comes to moving in certain directions, people often go straight. It is safe and predictable. People are familiar with that particular route. Yet, what about other movements and change of directions. It’s all about confidence, and people’s ability to take a leap of faith, when venturing into what is new. That’s mainly what it’s all about, isn’t? Faith and confidence go hand-in-hand. All it requires is taking that first step. All it requires is believing in those initial steps.

What’s intriguing about moving sideways is that they are a tricky touch. The surprise and the unexpected creates excitement, regarding our ability to move through different dynamics. Keep in mind that such can be translated within a number of different ways. Moving sideways translates into career decisions. It also translates into our creative sphere alone ventures. Furthermore, moving sideways also deals with our ability to discover new traits and talents, that we never knew existed. Such is one of the hidden secrets for moving sideways.

It’s not very often, that we come across a song, which moves us into understanding such a wonder. Having particular songs, which illuminates certain directions can be intriguing in its own right. When it comes through an instrumental form, our creative mind goes through its own rollercoaster hiatus. When a song is produced and created properly, your mind goes through a point of creative intimacy. There are no limits, and there are no boundaries. Furthermore, what is even more intriguing is how the different side turns always return us back to the point, where we started. The only difference is that we are mentally, spiritually, and even physically stronger than we were before. Now, isn’t that amazing?

And so, we come to a particular track, concerning our understanding of direction and timing. The name of the song is entitled, “The Sidewinder.” Sitting and listening to the track, one can get lost in the creative energy. Furthermore, you come to reflect upon, where the path is leading you. There are simply so many things, which moves through the excitement and comprehensions of life. In reality, the song takes you through a “fictional” maze; leaving you to ponder if such can be replicated in reality. That’s how mystical and abundant it can truly be. Lastly, there are vibes and treasures, which moves a person into understanding that sometimes twists and turns are the reasons for our very own, straight path.