Siddhartha Vadlamudi’s on How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur and Be Successful

During this pursuit, you may need frequent encouragement to stay focused towards your goal. Every individual has an emotional support system which includes family and friends but a mother’s unconditional love, sacrifice and devotion is the fuel that empowers a person to do the impossible.

Siddhartha Vadlamudi was born and raised in a poverty-stricken family in outskirts of Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh where even the basic necessities such as food, shelter and education were considered equivalent of luxury. The tragic loss of his father when he was less than one year old forced his mother to shoulder the responsibility of the wellbeing of her children. Yet another impediment came in the form of a severe kidney infection that resulted in hospitalization and later in a weakened immune system. It took Siddhartha nearly a decade to recover from this.

Siddhartha has always been a highly motivated, focused and enthusiastic individual. He discovered the talent within himself early on and to make the most of it, decided to move to the US to fulfil his American dream. He started the process alongside his undergraduate study which resulted in receiving approval concurrently with his Undergraduate degree. Siddhartha’s mother is the principal reason behind his success. Even after her husband’s untimely death, she left no stone unturned in making Siddhartha a successful person. She supported him with all her savings and even mortgaged her house to fund Siddhartha’s education and US immigration.

When Siddhartha arrived in the US, he enrolled for master’s in Computer Engineering from the University of North Texas. This is when he discovered his inclination towards the field of AI. While the topics included in his degree curriculum were Digital Logic Design, Embedded Systems, Computer Networks, VLSI and Wireless Communications, etc., to pursue his passion for AI and big data, he completed several courses in computer algorithms, database systems, pattern recognition, etc.

Today, Siddhartha is a well-established professional of the US IT community with over 7 years of progressive experience with organizations such as American Express, Comcast & AT&T. Currently he is working as a Software Engineer II with Xandr. He has collaborated with numerous noteworthy professionals and authored several scholarly articles in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning (ML).

His article ‘Stock Market Prediction using Machine Learning: A Systematic Literature Review’ discusses the importance of stock market prediction in the investors’ decision making, the factors and attributes suitable for stock market prediction and the various ML predicative algorithms used for predicting the stock market. The ability to predict the value of a stock is crucial for investors. Investors might profit more and more with the help of an accurate prediction. For investors, deciding when to buy and when to sell is extremely difficult. The machine learning algorithms can be quite useful in making this judgement. When investors have a good sense of the stock’s future value, they may easily take the risk of investing.

The use of technology has simplified and streamlined the management and monitoring of organisational projects. Although the usage of IoT in project management is still increasing, forward-thinking project managers are embracing the light and influence that IoT technology brings. The findings of his article ‘What Impact does Internet of Things have on Project Management in Project based Firms?’ revealed that IoT has an impact on PM in project-based businesses. As a result, it suggests that IoT be used for implementation and planning in order to improve the organization’s goals and objectives.

Siddhartha’s life journey inspires us to never quit, no matter how adverse circumstances may be. The displeasing initial circumstances did most certainly take away more than a fair share of happiness and joy, but it didn’t stop him from progressing into a highly successful IT professional. Successful people aren’t those who never fail, but those who never quit because once you learn to quit, it becomes a habit.

