Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sick of People Telling You to Be Positive? This can help…

It's ok to be broken, now we know what to work on...

By
Sick of People Telling You to Be Positive? This can help…

Be Positive

One of my most brutal, life changing moments was when my wife took my kids and left. This caused me to ask why? Of-course I blamed it all on her at first, but after really thinking about it, I realized she left because I was repeating everything I had learned growing up. Constantly complaining and stressing about everything. Life was always this constant struggle…

I’ve read and heard people say this whole “just be positive” movement is a bad thing. And I’ll be the first to admit that just telling people to be more positive is useless and annoying.

But actually learning to take that negative energy and transform it into something more useful, more powerful and help us feel better, might be the most useful skill we could ever develop. It helps grow our capabilities by learning how to deal with difficult situations and improves our confidence…

Some say that always trying to be positive is unrealistic because we need those hard times to grow. I agree 100%! But personally I know many more people that are happy in their misery than truly happy. Hard times only help us grow if we’re open and honest with ourselves.

I’ve also heard and read that striving to be more positive makes us more miserable because it makes it seem as if something’s wrong with us. Well, when we’re in a positive mood, we’re more cooperative, creative and better at problem solving.

It’s ok to be broken, we all are…

Admitting I’m broken has allowed my mental health to leap light-years ahead, because now I know what to work on… it’s ok to be broken, we all are. We’ve been conditioned to think caring for our body and minds is a selfish and useless task.

When in-fact there should be no higher priority. When we’re healthy, body and mind, every area of our lives improves. This is the cycle we should be teaching our children…

Training our minds to be more positive doesn’t mean being ignorantly bliss and delusional, walking around with a goofy smile. It just means not having to look at life with such a hopeless view. It means being calm and self-assured that everything’s going to be alright. By the way my children have been living with me for the past 14 years…

With the abundance of research we now have for training our brains to be more positive. I say hell yes, we should definitely without a  doubt, be striving everyday to be more positive!

Johnny Martinez

Johnny Martinez, Certified Wellness coach at Lessen Your Stress

Johnny is a pain management specialist turned wellness coach. Helping those who care for others care for themselves. Sign up for free weekly wellness tips on his website and learn how to feel better so you function better body and mind!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Three Ways to Overcome Negative Self-talk

by Taylor Somerville
Community//

Hopelessness is not the norm – it’s a warning

by Dr. Andrea Pennington
Community//

The 5 Day Mindset Challenge

by Tracey Munro

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.