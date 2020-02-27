Sick of People Telling You to Be Positive? This can help…

Be Positive

One of my most brutal, life changing moments was when my wife took my kids and left. This caused me to ask why? Of-course I blamed it all on her at first, but after really thinking about it, I realized she left because I was repeating everything I had learned growing up. Constantly complaining and stressing about everything. Life was always this constant struggle…

I’ve read and heard people say this whole “just be positive” movement is a bad thing. And I’ll be the first to admit that just telling people to be more positive is useless and annoying.

But actually learning to take that negative energy and transform it into something more useful, more powerful and help us feel better, might be the most useful skill we could ever develop. It helps grow our capabilities by learning how to deal with difficult situations and improves our confidence…

Some say that always trying to be positive is unrealistic because we need those hard times to grow. I agree 100%! But personally I know many more people that are happy in their misery than truly happy. Hard times only help us grow if we’re open and honest with ourselves.

I’ve also heard and read that striving to be more positive makes us more miserable because it makes it seem as if something’s wrong with us. Well, when we’re in a positive mood, we’re more cooperative, creative and better at problem solving.

It’s ok to be broken, we all are…

Admitting I’m broken has allowed my mental health to leap light-years ahead, because now I know what to work on… it’s ok to be broken, we all are. We’ve been conditioned to think caring for our body and minds is a selfish and useless task.

When in-fact there should be no higher priority. When we’re healthy, body and mind, every area of our lives improves. This is the cycle we should be teaching our children…

Training our minds to be more positive doesn’t mean being ignorantly bliss and delusional, walking around with a goofy smile. It just means not having to look at life with such a hopeless view. It means being calm and self-assured that everything’s going to be alright. By the way my children have been living with me for the past 14 years…

With the abundance of research we now have for training our brains to be more positive. I say hell yes, we should definitely without a doubt, be striving everyday to be more positive!