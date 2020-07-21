Sick Day Essentials: How To Support And Boost Immune System

Coming down with the flu might be a reason for concern, or just a nice opportunity to lay down and get some rest. Whatever the case, it’s essential to consult your doctor and follow their instructions regarding recuperation. However, staying at home during sick days can be difficult, therefore, it’s important to do everything you can to boost your immune system. There are many ways to live a healthy life even when you feel under the weather so here are some tips and tricks that will help you feel better and support your immunity.

1. Make sure you stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of fluids is a sure way to give your body everything it needs during sick days. Now, since illness might make you feel fatigued, you might be tempted to reach for sugary sodas and energy drinks, but it’s much better to drink water and herbal teas instead. Energy drinks will help you in the short run, without providing you with any nutrients. So next time you feel sick, make sure to prepare a cup of tea or drink water, as you’ll feel much better and healthier.

2. Don’t skip food

Food is what gives our body fuel to go through the day, and being sick often means a lack of appetite, so if you feel like not eating, it’s pretty understandable. Still, eating only a little can play a huge role in your recovery, so don’t skip food, even if you feel like not eating. Therefore, opting for a piece of toast or some soup is a good suggestion, because eating a few bites a day is more beneficial than not eating at all.

3. Vitamins and supplements are always a good idea

If you’ve gotten the medications from your doctor, then great, just make sure to take them at regular intervals. However, some vitamins and supplements are also a great way to boost your immune system and speed up the recovery process. Even though some studies have shown that vitamin C doesn’t do much for one’s health, it’s totally up to you to decide what to take. Some people recommend zinc as it’s more helpful, while others swear by certain probiotics, so if you feel unsure what to get, make sure to consult your doctor so you’ll be absolutely certain that you’re taking the right stuff.

4. Consider some alternative treatments

Modern medicine has rapidly advanced in the past couple of decades, but that doesn’t mean that alternative medicine can’t be of help when you get sick. If you’re not the one to take medications, there are numerous alternative treatments that you could try, just be sure that they’re medically approved to an extent. In case you would like to try something new, feel free to consider using hemp oil for colds and flu, however, make sure that you get it from reliable manufacturers and sellers. Always read the reviews, and if you feel some extra reassurance, talk to your physician regarding potential side effects and other issues that you might have.

5. Make sure you get enough rest

Cold and flu can be draining for one’s body and mind, so if you’ve managed to get sick leave from work, then it’s crucial to stay at home and get plenty of rest. Of course, taking a light walk near your home is fine, but only after you’ve partially recovered. So, if you find yourself feeling feverish and weak, then you should stay in bed and get enough rest till you’re fully recuperated. If you don’t take your recovery seriously, then chances are that you’ll fall ill again in the near future.

6. If possible, exercise in moderation

As mentioned above, taking light walks can be of great help when sick, but you should do it only when you feel ready enough to leave home. But, there are some physical activities that can help you overcome illness, such as yoga or other stretching exercises. But, before you decide to start working out, make sure that you don’t have a fever or any persistent cold symptoms because making a break to blow your nose every minute or so won’t make workouts that effective. Also, if you don’t feel strong enough to move your body, meditation can be an excellent way to clear your mind and gain a new perspective while being sick.

Sick days should be taken seriously, especially if you work a job that is responsible and difficult at times. You should never feel bad for taking some time off to recover, and if your bosses are giving you a hard time, then feel free to consider having a conversation with them. Your physical and mental health should always come first and these tips will definitely help you gain your strength back and resume living your life to the fullest.