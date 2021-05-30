Sicily Rose: “Always stay Humble, Don’t let the glamour consume you!”

Always stay Humble, Don’t let the glamour consume you!

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sicily Rose, originally from a small town in Nevada who found a love for style and music! Drawn to everything related to performing arts she and her family moved to California in 2020.

Sicily has released a Sneak Peek cover to Billie Eilish’s song, “Everything I Wanted”, in 2020 on her Instagram. She has also released a cover to Melanie Martinez “Doll House” And Her First original “Dark Holiday” in 2020, and her current newest release of Original “Pointless” Just came out March 5th of 2021

In her free time, Sicily enjoys being a Youtuber on “The Sis Show” and Creating content for her Fans!, She has been Model since she was 5 and loves it and is hoping to be able to work more internationally next year! She loves spending time with her friends and family. Her goal is to spread positivity and love! She has a strong desire to bring awareness to cyber Bullying and is an advocate to fight against it. In 2020 she created Hashtag #justlove and promotes it anywhere she sees online hate. She encourages her fans also to actively use it as well and Stop Hate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up mostly in a small northern town in Nevada, My mom was a hairstylist and my dad is a gold miner. I have an older brother Zander and a younger sister Serin. We lived a pretty simple life up until my parents divorce, Then my mom was a traveling hair stylist where we got to live in a ton of different places. Texas, Montana but our heart has always been in Nevada. So when my mom met my step dad and we came back to Nevada I was so happy. But ultimately I wanted to always be in California, So when I got that opportunity we jumped on it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had started Modeling when I was 5 and I just fell in love. I knew right then that I wanted to be in the industry and started setting goals and trying to crush them. I went into Acting at 11 while still modeling and booked my first ever national commercial. Then I decided to go hard into my social media. My awesome mom went to college classes to learn everything she could to help me and then she went to photography school to make sure that I never needed to find anyone to help me. She is my rock and has always been the person to support me 100%. When my mom met my stepdad we moved back to Nevada. At that point my social media and modeling was taking off. I would come to LA twice, maybe three times a year for meetings and work but I longed to be in LA, I got an opportunity to join a content group for youtube which is something I always wanted to do but never put much thought into Youtube.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

hmmmm well I guess I would have to say the first time I was recognized by a fan. I actually didn’t understand that they wanted a picture with me, it was really funny.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well if I had to choose a mistake it would have to be trusting everyone in LA, I definitely learned the hard way, Not everyone is rooting for you and be careful who you give your trust too. So yes I definitely learned a lesson.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am going hard at Youtube, but I have some huge modeling things coming up but stay tuned.

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that Diversity is so important in today’s age. I think that it shows unity and love and that is what is most important.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

I think number 1 thing is to spend way more time and attention on this issue, Number 2 to always move forward with love and see the beauty in diversity. and number 3 to Acknowledge that there has been an issue in the past and to try and move forward to a better world for all of us in the future!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t trust everyone you meet. ( Not everyone is rooting for you to make it)

2. Try not to be gullible. Don’t believe everything said to you!

3. Always stay Humble, Don’t let the glamour consume you!

4. Remember where you came from and how hard you worked to get where you are.

5. Always love yourself through every situation and remember it’s ok to make mistakes because you are human!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find a balance and try to find quiet moments to remember who you are!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to eventually start a giant campaign against online Cyber Bullying. I work with tons of kids and almost every single one of them has gone through some kind of online hate at one point or another. But not just for influencers or kids in the industry but for everyone! It is in my hopes to try and create something that can help kids who are experiencing or have experienced this to have an outlet. I know there are organizations out there but I hope one day with the help of my platforms to be able to do more! #justlove

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh my there are so many! First and foremost my mom! She has stood by me every step of the way constantly helping me navigate through every obstacle possible. She is my rock and I don’t know what I would do without her. She works extremely hard for me everyday! Also of course the wonderful friends I have made since moving to LA, they have been understanding and loving and truly are one of my biggest blessings!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Every accomplishments starts with the decision to try”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

100% MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) He is so talented musically and his songs are written in such a way that they reach into your soul! It would be my biggest dream to work with him someday!!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You guys can follow me on all platforms as Sicily. Rose and on Youtube at “The Sis Show”

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you so much!! I appreciate you all so much!