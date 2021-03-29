Sibongile Khumalo’s Gentle Lighting Of Feeling Good! #SouthAfrica #WomensHistoryMonth2021

A song comes on the radio. A brief pause! You listen. And, you can’t help, but to stop everything you are doing, and dance to it! Whether you are in the kitchen cooking, sitting on your bed, ironing clothes, vacuuming, studying, or whatever activity is occupying your day. Whatever it may be, suddenly, it comes to a brief pause. Why? It’s because of that one song. It radiates with you! You feel that it describes your aura, manner, and mood. It is of you. It has become of you! And, it’s a reflection for how you experience your own presence, in this thing, called life! You have to pause-if only for a little bit. You see, movin’ and groovin’ to one bit, gets you in the Spirit for celebration-whatever that celebration, must be! So, when you hear that one tune-that one song, you gotta’ stop whatever you are doing, and feel the mood! You have to get caught up, in the mood! It’s a necessity! Should you have a bad day, rest assured, you won’t have a bad day, for too long! Not when you hear that, one song! It becomes you! Within moments, you are swaying yourself to its particular coloring-that vibe and mood, all too familiar. And, why wouldn’t you, it feels too good, not to be immersed. Who wouldn’t want to get that feel good, feelin’ so good vibe? Right?

Taking a right turn into the nation of South Africa, who was that one such dame, whose voice made your troubles, not only disappear, but to vanish, as if they had never existed? And, what was that song, which have such a singer to be as free, and free flowing in her permission for feelin’ good, just because it, feels good! And Baby, ain’t nothin’ wrong with that?

She was regarded as one of South Africa’s treasured performers of Classic, South Africa traditional musical forms, and that Black American musical perfume, known as, Jazz!

For one particular, South African legend, there is one song, which brought da glove into one’s environment-makin’ it so good, that you just had to invite your gal pals, for a dance along. Yes, before we get into the song, let’s get into, the name! Her name was none other than. . .

Sibongile Khumalo

Hearing her music 🎶🎶🎵 for the first time, there was a song, which happened to have brought enchantment to my ears. Why? Simply put. It sounded, so real! It felt nature. And, as a Black American woman, I could hear the traces for the peculiar sound, which highlights my cultural identity! She was a soprano! Of course, you hear particular techniques of Jazz music; especially, when it comes to scatting! Taking back through memory’s time, I’m reminded of the legendary, Queen of Scat, ELLA FITZGERALD!

The scatting, of Sibongile Khumalo, has a more melodic touch and flavor! It’s light, upbeat, and takes on a certain angelic youthfulness. If you had never seen her, you would think she was a young woman, or South African maiden. It’s another example for those older dames, who managed to defy the rules and regulations of age. Further proof that you can sound like a maiden, while having surpassed the maidenal stage!

Through the song, the melody and harmony cross marriage with each other. Just imagine two different pieces of silk, intertwining with each other. And, there you have a perfect description for these two voices, and how you envision a delicate coloring of light🕯️🕯️being stringed across the room! Yet, it isn’t done in a way, which showcases its power, as lighting could. Not at all. This time, its performed, where your mind feels the light is gracefully painting colors across a blank, white wall. That’s the closest to be imagined. Then, of course, you have a certain vibe towards moving closer to where that celebratory energy is located.

Lastly, there comes the part of being moved into another spacing. For starters, one has to understand, what it means to find joy and comfort. What does it mean for a musical 🎵 🎶 🎵 vibe to hit you with a certain decor. After arising from that base, a certain comfort comes, when it correlates to celebrating happiness, with other women. The video for the music video make it very clear. Without any lyrics, or words, seeming to be attached, you are called to dance and enjoy the ride. That’s what it’s all about.

Joy was birthed in her voice! It was evident that music called her to carry on, one of its chill good, flows! So, let’s groove into that, good feelin’, Baby! Cuz’ ain’t nothin’ wrong, in, feelin’ good!

