Sian Young Of Sustainable Success Coach: “Keep the faith and expect the best”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing SIan Young.

Sian Young is Founder of © Sustainable Success Coach and CEO of © The Centre for Sustainable Action a UN and TEDxWomen International Speaker a Multi-Award-Winning Published Author, Creator of The SHaW Methodology and co-creator of SDG — Assessment tool for SMEs , and is a SheEO Activator and member of Zebra Unite Cooperative

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Hong Kong in a military hospital waiting room after my mother disembarked the ship that had taken her from the UK to Kowloon. This really set the tone for my life. After 4 years the family moved back to the UK, my childhood had many happy moments until my step father decided to change that. When I was 15 I was made homeless and lived 7 years fighting for survival on the streets of Scotland, then I experienced a further 2 years bedridden with malnourishment and mental health issues. The birth of my son transformed my life as for him I knew I had to create a better life and I decided to thrive in life and reach my full potential. I am well on my way to this dream now and every day is filled with excitement and joy!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

As mentioned I had some hard knocks growing up and then became a single mother, I had been trying for years to get into a water sports academy and was refused every time. One day I closed the brochure for the academy and I could see HRH Princess Royal’s picture on the back of it as she was patron of the academy.

So I wrote to Buckingham Palace and asked for support!

I got a scholarship to study water-sports in Australia and I had to raise my own money for childcare and travel so I pole danced to raise the funds.

I hit my target and completed the course then realized that the water in Scotland was freezing and that I would have to rethink my career. I looked at my skill set and said, I can pole dance & I can instruct and I built my first business, after several awards for excellence I realized I was burning out badly and was hospitalized twice with exhaustion so I decided to train as a health coach so that I can have a career that will not harm my health.

I had always been an activist for sustainability and equal rights so it just made sense that I used this expertise to create the Sustainable Success Coach. The Centre for Sustainable Action is a God given dream that is now a reality so this is how I got here.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my career is the fact that I have seen and can clearly state that you can create your own reality. You can decide to achieve something and make it happen, at the time of writing this I am launching a membership call for the © Center for Sustainable Action and this was a dream I had back in 1991. I find it interesting that my journey of owning a Pole fitness studio has prepared me for growing and inspiring a community. After supporting over 5000 women in this business I see that the lessons learned are now gold dust for what I am doing now. Never underestimate what you are learning as you are growing as it will come in handy one day.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Compassion: Always remember humility. 7 years on the streets taught me that everyone is human first and foremost and you never know what turns life will have to don’t forget compassion.

Respect individuality: We are all different, in fact that’s the only thing we all have in common, try to learn from each other no matter what level of life we ‘perceive’ we are at, there are gifts of knowledge in the strangest of places. My favorite quote is “When the student is ready the teacher will come” if I had judged someone for their Idiosyncrasies I would never be where I am today because each level of my life I have met that proverbial teacher and they’ve come in many shapes many different people don’t block your life lessons by wrongfully judging someone.

Ability to lead: If you’re a leader, inspire others to lead, we all have our strengths and some prefer to lead in the background and some are born to shine. This means leading with compassion and respect for everyone’s individuality and skills. I love to shine because everybody brings strength to the table and within my business each time I have a conversation with a team member I learn from their perspective on what working in my business is like which often leads to faster, more coherent processes.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

When 1 in 3 women are being sexually assaulted at least once in their life in the UK and globally 50,000 women a year are murdered by people they know and should be able to trust. It must be surprising when a woman has overcome these kinds of odds to stand in a place that historically has been built for the men of the world.

It sends a shock wave through the whole entire system, that is power and it is a kind of power that can be uncomfortable for many reasons.

Women have operated with pride, dignity and sheer will power and have made their way to the top in many areas and this is unwavering in a system that does not understand the power of the feminine.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In my business life I have been offered ‘funding’ many times but the interest rates were indecent and so as a woman raising a business it made me feel like the wind was taken out of my sails because it is always approached in a non business-like manner. But then the conversation starts to turn into innuendo and leading questions about your personal life and you soon start to realise that the compliments about your business, that you have built all that you have achieved and your vision for the future was played with in order to try and break down your defenses for one carnal end. This makes me so sad that as a Power Woman I can not expect to be treated with the respect I deserve for what I have and am accomplishing.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

For a woman to be unwavering in the face of others unease she needs a strong sisterhood behind her, she needs a place where she can have her pain shared to empower her to stand again. If you feel you do not have that then join a network that will build that around you, that will empower you to unapologetically be the strong game changer that you are.

I would advise speaking to a superior if you have one but there is no-one above me in my businesses so when I come across the inevitable misogyny I have to put an end to it there and then.

What most people who meet me dont know is that I was raised on the streets so my comebacks are colder than they have ever seen, heard or felt. So this is a warning to people who do not know how to respect others please do come correct with me because I am a straight talker and I will not stand for this inappropriate behavior we need to work together with mutual respect for all. We can and should work together because there is no time left on this planet for us Humans to be divided by nonsense, no Gender, no sexual orientation, no ethnicity, no matter our wealth we all have gifts to bring to this game of life and we are stronger together.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

This question’s answer I would like to direct to Men,

‘You are the masculine and this is a powerful energy that is great for action, single line vision, protection (if you choose to) and so much more but you do not have the feminine attributes and because you are scared of what you can not control you try your damndest from birth to control a power that is uncontrollable.

First of all realize that the only reason lots of powerful women have to adopt strongly masculine energy is because you have allowed this to be the only way into your world.

So I ask you to imagine this:

What if the real power comes from us standing together, what if the feminine, inner wisdom, ability to communicate and empathise mixed with your ability to be singularly focused, proactive and protective was the secret key to where we should really be in our businesses?

What if standing down from the need to control everything in any way you can was the way you could achieve all you had ever dreamed of?

Girls’ education is heralded as one of the most cost-effective investments in global development, let’s now stand together for change and end the violence and misinformation.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I have seen and heard of many women having to experience sexual innuendo and advances in their normal line of work. I would not want to tire you with all the examples of innuendo that I have experienced throughout my career because it is too frequent a thing to pick out individual experiences. I would just like to call out to the men who do not agree with this behaviour to start to lend their voices more to the better treatment of women the equality of women I see a little bit more now that so many women’s deaths are in the news that some men are standing and saying no more this is wrong but the Silence is still too deafening and while the system rewards men with silly sayings like boys will be boy it is going to be hard to change.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

One of the challenges faced by women leaders that is different than their counterparts is that women leaders are often judged on their appearance and not they’re performance. Although women are at board tables this does not mean that they’re being listened to or that they are valued for their contributions in a meaningful way, this often leads to burnout. Women often don’t get credit for their ideas and constantly have to look behind their back to check who’s being derogatory towards them they’re not to be to feminine or to masculine this is so stressful when the roll itself is stressful. The perfect example is watching actresses being interviewed next to their male counterparts. The female actress is always asked questions about her weight or her choice of haircut. While the male counterparts are asked intelligent questions about the depth of their role, this needs to change. This is a challenge.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I am a great believer that you get what you focus on, when you have a dialogue of All men are bad.. Useless… unreliable….fill in the blanks that is what life will present to you. And the number one lesson is to treat yourself how you want to be treated and manifest what you want in your life. Now it took me a while to see this but if you leave no room for love, you will have no love in your room! Teach your business and your life that you are worthy of love and pleasure for instance I block off ‘Health’ slots in my diary and in these allocated times I exercise self care and life enthusing activities. I noticed when I was about 43 that I was still a single mother and my son was now going off to university and my life consisted of work, home work and nothing else. Most relationships I had were from my business and this had to change, I started going to church and no I did not meet my man in church but what going to church was teaching me was to make in my life space for a kinda ‘let go and let God’ moment.

Things started to change and knowing people in church opened up the opportunity for me to serve my local community which exposed me to more life in my life. Then when I had this ‘space’ in my life that I had created and I turned my attention to the desire to meet a good man, soon a good man popped up in my life, in that space. We soon found out that we both had the same dream of building a sustainability centre and we fell in love. Him and I got married and had a baby. I was 45 when I had our baby!

Now it is not easy keeping balance with two highly driven people in one marriage. The way we keep love there is we put down tools on the Sabbath (Saturdays) Friday night actually, we put all devices away and we connect with each other on how the week has been and we spend this touch point each week. We also identify moments of time during the week that work with dropping our little angel off to nursery where we take a walk together and connect again.

You have to realise that until you teach you life how you want to be treated and create the space for life to happen it will be a work, home kinda vibe. You can’t control where it will come in but you can be sure unless you create and guard your time for life you will always have work.

On the plus side you work so much faster and smarter when you have given yourself ‘health’ time.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

After working in my Pole Fitness business I had not seen a man in my personal life for over 6 years as I was so focused on my business. It was when I started to implement a strong self care boundaries and open my eyes to more life than just business that my personal life started to unfold

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I know beauty comes from within, it is a kind of magnetism that comes from self-care and self- love, saying that I still like to put on a little make-up and do my hair to enhance my natural beauty. I know the world is slowly waking up to women not wearing make-up but I think just now if I was to show up with slacks and no make-up on to present on a stage or to a corporate event this is not professional or how I like to present myself. If I am running a local event empowering my community I dress according to what will enable me to serve in the best way possible, showing up like I’m about to present on a stage does not fit in here. It is the freedom to choose that is important.

I must emphasize self-care and self love are the keys to beauty and the rest we can have fun with.

How is this similar or different for men?

I can only speak for women having not lived as a man, I know I like a man in a well tailored suit freshly groomed… who doesn’t?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have a powerful sisterhood behind you: It is only another woman who will really get what it is like to walk in this world as a women, you need sisters from way back when before you where the high achiever you are today to ground you and then surround yourself with women who are achieving what you are and more ro inspire you and to make sure your network brings you the support you need. I am a member of SheEO, an amazing network of women who are working on the world’s todo list… and getting it done! Have strong self care and boundaries in place: As I said before in this article I have come from the bottom and on the way here I was hospitalized with exhaustion, now this is no way to do business. There is no power in you being ragged, ill and depleted mentally or physically. I have done this both ways and when my success started to elevate was when I made sure my self care came first. Say No: You will be offered so many opportunities and while you are finding your way it’s good to say yes a lot but No is such a powerful word and you will want to use it. I have turned down opportunities to appear on TV, podcasts and to write articles for publications and for different contracts because it just did not make sense or it would have crossed my self care boundaries. If you are serious about success you need self care and to do this you need to be choosy about what you do or do not commit to. Make time for your life: We all need love and physical contact, i mean we can say that we are ok and can live without it but eventually we need to admit that it is part of being human. When I ran my first business I focused solely on women’s wellbeing and I joke that I did not see a man for 7 years! Now I did but it felt like that as it can get lonely at the top. This ties into your self care, if you are taking time to have self care you should include time to meet friends to enjoy hobbies that you have always wanted to do and open up your life to meet someone special. Be careful what you wish for though as I started doing this at the end of my last business and ended up getting married and having a baby at 44! Keep the faith and expect the best. Faith without works is dead, this is true but work without faith is deadly. You need faith that it will work out even when you don’t know how or can’t see it, also faith that if it doesn’t it was because it was not meant to. You need faith to listen to the inner knowledge and directions you have so that your work has that extra power and purpose behind it. Take a look at the ©Centre for Sustainable Action I had a dream about this center at a point in my life that I had no way of bringing it into reality but I knew it was something I was here for and so i kept the faith and took the steps with my work to move forward and now this dream has become a reality and I had no idea along with it my husband would show up too! Keep the faith and expect the best

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would like to meet Greta Thunberg she is a powerful young lady and I think her insights from her generation on how to tackle climate change would be such a valuable and interesting conversation to have and I would introduce her to the ©Center for Sustainable Action as a tool to create the change that she desires in this world

