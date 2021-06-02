Sian Winfield of CoStartup & Go: “Fall down seven times, stand up eight”

There is a Japanese proverb, which I think reflects the mindset of an entrepreneur: “Nana korobi, ya oki.” It means, “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” So, never give up hope, and always strive for more.

Sian Winfield is an entrepreneurial coach and motivator and founder of, CoStartup & Go, which offers startups support to get off the ground.

Sian started her career as a personal trainer, which led her to study life coaching and later NLP. She worked as an EA to CEOs and founders and later held senior roles in operations. Soon after becoming a single parent at the age of 31, Sian put her experiences together and started her own business so she could work more flexibly. In five years, her company has grown to seven employees and has worked with over 90 startups globally. Alongside her business, Sian coaches CEOs and founders to realize their potential, with a particular focus on time management and motivation. She also hosts the Cracking On with Purpose Podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I spent the early stages of my career as a personal trainer with a successful client base in the financial district of London with clients in UBS Warburgs, Lehman Brothers, and in more than 20 gyms in the City, motivating others to achieve their fitness goals.

One burning question kept appearing: How can I encourage others to connect motivation in their fitness goals with creating the life that they want? I went on to study life coaching and NLP Practitioner training. I wanted to help others develop a winning mindset to achieve their goals.

Alongside many successful years as a coach, I had the fortune of working in business operations with some of the best CEOs and founders in the startup ecosystem. I noticed a common theme, they all continuously pushed themselves to improve, took risks, and learned from them. Fascinated by this, I soaked up like a sponge the best habits from time management, business management, leadership, mindset, and focus.

Midway through my career, I found myself a single parent. Always giving 200% to see others achieve their success, didn’t fit with my responsibilities. At work, there were times when my opinion wasn’t listened to. Another time I was in tears because my son was sick and I was told I had to be in the office. I was struggling financially and was drained.

So, I decided to set up my own business, CoStartup & Go helping startups off the ground and creating a flexible way of working. I wanted to do more of what I do well and to create a lifestyle that supports the world I want.

Building a company from zero took grit and focus. I used all of my past experience of how to grow a startup in a smart and lean way. I was continuously learning about leadership and how to adapt and change and how to make my vision happen. I’ve made mistakes, fallen over but I’ve got back up multiple times.

Five years in and the company has worked with more than 90 startups in multiple sectors globally. And I have coached over 40 CEOs and founders to be the best version of themselves. The culture within the team is one of flexibility and autonomy, with working from home and around family commitments a given. I now empower entrepreneurs to create the world that they want.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Working with multiple startups during my career as one of the first people on their team, I realized that not every startup or entrepreneur can afford the big budget for a full-time team in the early stages. In fact, you just need someone who gets stuff done!

I also noticed the amount of co-working and flexible working spaces popping up. I thought that a ‘click-in team’ working remotely was the way the world was going.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I have always been entrepreneurial in the sense of thinking of ideas and making them happen. I remember several occasions in my early teens, thinking of ideas and then writing the whole business plan and researching how to make that happen.

I used to get really into things, like making my own clothes and then selling them to my friends. Or I learned to make jewelry and then rocked up in Camden Lock market in London in early mornings to get a pitch (when you were able to do that!) and sold my wares in order to pay for a holiday.

Entrepreneurialism is a mindset. A deep leaning-in to things until you get it done, like a dog with a bone!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Great question. I suppose the pivot point — the motivation — came when I was in a role where working as a single mother wasn’t supported. This employer had an issue with me working from home when my son and I were ill.

I remember clearly, they made me feel so stressed that I would be fired, that I lost focus on what was important and tried to take my son to school when he still had a slight temperature (but he was ok!). Of course, the school called me and asked me to collect him, and I had to leave work. The next day I was ill and tried to go into the office but was floored. Walking with my son to the station, I realized I had to go home. I phoned to say I needed to work from home and my employer told me, “we needed to have a chat as this wasn’t working”. I was shocked. I remember crying for the first time in front of my son. I also remember that I said to myself, “this is the last time I will be in this position.”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When the company started, it was just me working with startups to help them off the ground. As demand grew, I needed to find help. Ever one for a challenge, I set myself up with a freelance team to support the relevant area’s startups needed. I realized that with my approach and my expert team, I was providing what was missing — a click-in, ready-made, affordable team for different stages of businesses.

The unique part was the culture of working remotely and flexibly with a focus on what they deliver. This is something that everyone now seeks to implement post-Covid. But we started out this way.

The concept for some was too far away from the traditional team model then, so we were years ahead of the curve.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

A constant desire to always improve, by creating solid habits

I have always wanted to do better in everything I do, and to strive to be a better version of myself. This applies both personally and professionally. I constantly ask: “how can I do this better?”

For example, I lean into efficiency. I ask, “Am I wasting time, doing something that doesn’t make sense?” From leaving my keys in the same place, to actively spending time making sure that all my bills are paid automatically. When a task needs doing in my house, I do it at the moment so that it does not get added to a long list of to-dos. Making this habit a mindset is one of my coaching points.

Being Brave

How have I managed to do so much? By being brave, taking the action before I felt comfortable with it.

I had quite a tough childhood, being brought up by my stepmother who was a hard taskmaster and put me forward for music concerts regularly. I coped with this by holding my head up and standing tall, even when I didn’t feel like it.

Consistently taking action

This is one of the things I’m quoted on most! Consistently taking the actions that you need to move towards your goal, on a daily or weekly basis is the key to success (whatever that is to you). It is a rule I live my life by, or I should say, it’s just a habit now.

It’s like the compound theory of working out a little each day to get fitter. Or, if you eat that little bit of bad food each day for long enough, you will eventually put on weight. The consistent delivery of tasks or actions in each area of your life that leads towards your end goal will ultimately take you where you want to go.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In my early years, I had a tendency not to listen to advice. As I have grown older this has turned into a desire to non-conform. I take full ownership of my decisions and this is usually after thinking it through logically.

Starting a business is like having a kid. You will hear a lot of advice and from a lot of people. But you do your research and own your decisions. Part of being an entrepreneur is that you are going to make decisions that don’t turn out as you’d like. But nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

When I set my business up, the idea was for myself and others to be able to work flexibly. Five years in, my team all continue to work flexibly from home and to complete what they need to. There is a culture of openness and responsibility. It is less about when someone is working, and more about the value they bring and whether project timelines are hit.

So, my tips would be:

Empower your team — Create a culture of shared responsibility and strong autonomous roles that will bring your team the ability to end the day/week feeling fulfilled.

Ask them how their week looks — We have Monday stand-up calls where we discuss the expectations for that week and then ask how that feels to them / how it fits in with their schedule. Do they need any support? Do they have everything they need? When will they be online?

Give permission and set the space for them to say what they need to. Supporting the team member and at the same time ensuring that they can deliver what they need is a win: win!

Plan ahead. Your work impacts others — Create a culture where every single person on the team has a responsibility to plan ahead and stay on track with what they need to do. This will lead to an avoidance of sudden rises in workload or last-minute deadlines. Think about how your work impacts others and how, if you leave something to the last minute, that stress will pass down through the team.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Care about what you do and the impact on others, and always deliver. Build a reputation around the work that you have done, and build a solid background in your industry of achievement. Continuously look to grow and develop personally and professionally.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I see a lot of younger founders and CEOs coming through the ranks, which is great. However, I also think there is a lot of bravado and at times not a lot of experience to back that up. For example, recently I saw someone who had a few roles to their name, then set up a company, and two years later is writing a book about how to set up a business. Call me traditional, but you need to earn your stripes to be taken seriously.

Today this is more important than ever. We are falling into a quick-fix society with immediacy being the focus of everything. This removes the fulfillment of hard graft and years of achievement. Knowing your craft before teaching it to others goes back to a tradition across all cultures of respecting elders or those that have worked hard. Without this as a foundation, where do we go?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Thinking that the status quo way to build a business is the only way — I set my company up without any funding. Long gone are the days when you create a business plan and financials and then go for funding. Testing the marketplace with a smaller version of what you are planning to do can in itself open doors. It is possible to create revenue streams around your idea pretty quickly if you just think differently.

My advice to look — really looks — at what you want to achieve. Startups can become stuck when they see their business as the medium within which we are launching — their website, or app, or coworking space. However, reflecting on what you are looking to achieve not only brings clarity but also new opportunities to grow and learn.

Not planning what they are going to do and how — This is a surprisingly common one. From the actual planning of how the business will be set up, to rolling out the various phases. There is a lot of time spent on the business plan, idea, and deliverables, but little on the action plan — the ‘how’, the ‘when’, and the ‘how long’ things will take.

Many people’s daily to-do lists miss out on the ‘how’ a task will be done, and the ‘when will it be done, and the ‘how long’ it will take.

Not knowing the importance of personal development and awareness — The business is only as good as the founder and the way they work. For example, if you have habits that no longer serve you, like time management or not being good with money, this will become how the business is built and will limit you in how far you can go.

So, work on yourself and ensure that you are balanced. Identify where you are lacking and find the support network or a team member who is good in the area that you are not.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

No matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always be pushing forward in uncharted territory. As such, take the risks needed to make things happen. You have to break new ground either within an industry or personally to drive forwards. Accept the probability that some will work and some won’t, especially if you haven’t done it before.

I often question our desire to label ‘things going well’ and ‘things going wrong’. For example, if you run a business, at any given time, there will be problems to deal with, and achievements moving the business forwards. It is part of the journey.

As an entrepreneur, you need to be prepared to go without pay or have extended periods of time where you are working around the clock just to see a project through, without knowing whether it will succeed, driven by the possibility alone.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My goal as a young, struggling, single parent was one thing: To provide for my son and myself without having to worry.

It took over a year before I was able to pay myself part of a wage. I remember that I was still having to take on part-time ad hoc work to cover bills. It was tough and at times when a client didn’t pay, we didn’t have any money. The food shop had to go on a credit card.

So, when I had finally built the business to a solid standing and could pay myself, it took a couple of months before it hit me that I was no longer working for anyone else. I was able to pay myself and my team and I had enough money to provide for my son. The realization was a tearful moment.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it. Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

In the early days of my business, when I relied on freelancers, I brought two sisters on board. The working relationship grew and they took on a support role for the majority of my clients. I gave them each member of a coworking space.

At home one evening, about to put my son to bed, something a client said popped into my head. I recalled that one of the girls had shown the client her website at the end of the meeting. A strange feeling came over me and I started to do some searching.

There I found — big and bold — a copy of my business model on a different website. The room started spinning. It turned out they had not only copied my business but had used the membership of the co-working space to drum up business.

I worked alongside them for another two weeks, pretending nothing was wrong as I planned my legal moves. I held it together and after letting them go, my business was almost back to zero.

I got guidance from peers and wrote personal notes on how my business could have improved. I didn’t take legal action for three weeks. I needed to find out as much information as possible first. Not taking action was hard, but it was one of the most eye-opening processes I have ever done.

Three weeks later, after many, many notes all over my kitchen table, I could see the bigger picture. Out of this experience, came a change of business direction, branding, and focus that would never have happened without this unfortunate incident. It led to the success of my business today.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Determination and focus on three things

The ability to keep going regardless is a defining factor when dealing with highs and lows. When something does not go to plan, push through it, work out 3 things you can do something about, and do them. When something goes well, like you win a client, think of three things you can now do as a result.

2. The ability to ‘get back up’

There is a Japanese proverb, which I think reflects the mindset of an entrepreneur: “Nana korobi, ya oki.” It means, “Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” So, never give up hope, and always strive for more.

3. The ability to learn

Know that you don’t know everything and learn from everything you do.

4. Habit creation

Creating habits that will pave the way for success. Habits keep you balanced during highs and lows. They are a consistent way to approach tasks. Even when things aren’t going well, you know that you are still delivering to the standards you have set.

5. Letting go and not trying to control everything

Trying to control everything will only lead to wasted time and inhibited choices. Let go, know that you cannot control everything that happens, only the effort you put in and your reactions. Lean in to what you can do something about. Let go of the rest.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to keep going regardless. I say these traits are:

Bravery

Positive mindset

Determination

Self-belief

Openness to learn

Knowing when to let go

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My Grandmother brought me up in my early years. Later, I was raised by my stepmother. She and my father used to get into heated arguments. I would rush downstairs with my riding hat and riding whip and tell them to stop. Proactive at a young age!

The rekindling of my relationship with my mother at 14 years old, was strained. So, I moved out when I was 18 to live on my own. I went out and got myself a job making coffee from 6 am daily in Beak Street, central London for £100 per week. I found myself a bedsit for £50 per week. So, I learned to be resilient and brave, and self-sufficient from a young age.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I am definitely a glass-half-full person! If something goes wrong, I reflect, work out the actions, take them and move on. Affirmations are also a great tool for keeping positive, and morning gratitude. I zero in on what I am grateful for and why each day. It means I start with my feet on the ground, in a state of abundance and gratitude, ready to accept more!

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, it is extremely important to lead by example as the team will essentially take your lead. The mindset and positivity of the leader then become part of the culture of the business. A positive attitude is key to fostering a culture of positivity and action. Your clients will definitely pick up on this in how the team communicates.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is from Bruce Lee: “What is defeat? Nothing but education, the first step to something better.”

It echoes how I see things. There is no ‘failure’ or ‘lows’, just a series of things we go through and learn from to become someone better than we are.

