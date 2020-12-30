Shyon Keoppel : Motivation is the key to success

When you set goals for yourself, it is important that they motivate you: this means making sure that they are important to you, and that there is value in achieving them. If you have little interest in the outcome, or they are irrelevant given the larger picture, then the chances of you putting in the work to make them happen are slim. Motivation is the key to achieving goals. We all have goals in life. Each one of us wants to achieve something, whether great or small, at some point in our lives. We have deep-seated hopes and dreams for the future and a burning desire to accomplish some great feats. It’s stitched into the very fabric of our society, woven into the core of who we are, deep down inside.

SK Ventures owns and operates a multitude of restaurants that also incorporate and attach his real estate endeavors. His projects serve as a way to expel the model of keeping each sector isolated from one another. Keoppel has real estate and restaurants in three vastly different states- California, Ohio, and Oklahoma. His ability to flourish in these markets speaks volumes about his uncanny business acumen in both sectors.

Keoppel is always involved in the daily operations of his businesses, and that’s what makes them so unique and successful, how many CEO’s have the dedication to do that?

Koeppel is a dynamic CEO who can adapt to any situation, and gives his plethora of experience to making the combination of real estate. When Covid-19 restrictions were set in place, he was able to successfully pivot and move his operations outside to the adjacent parking area. This is another great example of how Keoppel can adapt to any situation thrown his way, and still find a way to succeed.

Keoppel has a revolutionary approach in this field, and he is sure to change the way future entrepreneurs analyze and invest in this groundbreaking strategy. SK Ventures is leaving its footprint of doing business on the future, as the company has already had promising success in numerous states. Although Los Angeles is a difficult market, it is a sure bet that Keoppel will conquer the market and any impediments that stand in his way.