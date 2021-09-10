Shyne Webster Of Designed by Shyne: “There is no “one size fits all” way to succeed”

There is no “one size fits all” way to succeed. Like I mentioned earlier, I’ve never worked a full-time job; I’ve never been in the corporate world. That said, I don’t know any of the “right” ways to do anything in business, and I’m making it all up as I go. That’s the best part, though! I’ve been able to find success without copying other people’s strategies, and you can, too. What makes you shine might not be the same for someone else.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shyne Webster.

Shyne Webster is the nineteen year old founder of Designed by Shyne, an Adobe Spark Ambassador, mentor for visionary entrepreneurs, and a proud multi-passionate creative. In her two years of business so far, she’s served over 80 women entrepreneurs through design, brand strategy consulting, and brand coaching. Shyne has grown a connected community of Visionaries across multiple channels, championed major movements in her industry, and been featured in several podcasts and media pieces.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

My story is kind of a whirlwind; a few significant moments changed my life seemingly overnight!

I started learning graphic design as a hobby at around 11 years old. I didn’t know it was design at the time. In my eyes, it was just creating fan edits of my favorite TV show characters in Adobe Photoshop.

A couple years later, in high school, I submitted a few t-shirt designs for school events. When they were chosen, I began gaining traction as a go-to designer on campus. One day in the summer I graduated, I drew some cool surf art on a whim, and my friends suggested I sell them when I shared the illustrations on Instagram. I decided to do it, and thus was the birth of Designed by Shyne.

Now, two years later, I’ve released three apparel collections and have since pivoted into a more service-based business model.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

Oh, the funniest thing that happened to me was not very funny in the moment, but I can laugh at it now. The first time I had to file my taxes as a business owner had me so stressed out — mind you, I was eighteen years old and didn’t know anything about taxes. I saw online somewhere that you should have all of your expense receipts prepared, so the whole morning of my appointment with my CPA, I was frantically searching for files in my email inbox. It took me hours to save all of my receipts, and I was on the verge of tears, when I realized my CPA didn’t even need them. I was freaking out for nothing! So, the biggest takeaway from that experience was to ask for help. If I’d asked a friend or mentor, I would have saved an immense amount of heartache and energy.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Designed by Shyne stand out is my human-first branding philosophy. While most creative studios view branding from a primarily logistical standpoint, I approach my clients’ brands as a personal extension of who they are as a human being. Untouched by the corporate workforce, my unique people-first perspective brings an empowering sense of liberation and expression to my community, which is how I’ve built a name for myself among people with decades more professional experience than me. Metrics are important, but I prioritize personal fulfillment when it comes to business, which is why my client work is always a success.

My most impactful brand design project ever was with a client whom I was already acquainted with. When we got on our initial call, we dove deep into her personal life and backstory including family deaths, toxic work environments, and formative memories, which led to a really authentic visual brand identity that perfectly captured her human essence, not just her business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m incredibly grateful to my very first business coach, Charity Clark. Back in 2020, I entered to win a scholarship for Black entrepreneurs, which I thought had a cash prize. I was surprised to find that I’d won three months of business coaching because at that point, Designed by Shyne was merely a passion project of selling t-shirts. However, Charity encouraged me to sell my services and helped me become booked out after two months of working together. I’m forever grateful that she introduced me to the online business coaching world!

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Well, I’m an ambassador for Adobe Spark, so I’m working on some fun content with them this month…I can’t disclose too much though! I also just decided to branch into interior decorating for small spaces, which is new and exciting, but has already shown promise among my first few clients. Who knows? I might be working on something totally different tomorrow!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Whenever I release merchandise, a percentage of the proceeds is always allocated to a fund for people in need, whether schoolchildren or entrepreneurs of marginalized identity groups. I also take on pro bono projects throughout the year for causes I really align with, most recently my university’s Black Student Union!

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My freshman year of college, we were assigned Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon. That book changed my life. It redefined creativity and originality for me, equipped me with applicable techniques for growing as an artist, and overall just inspired me to be a more creative human. I remember reading a part of the book where Kleon talks about creating a swipe file for yourself, which is basically a place where you keep anything that inspires you; I’ve done that for years now, and it’s led me to be more appreciative of life’s beauty and find inspiration in unlikely places like wall tiles and old books.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

You create your own timeline in entrepreneurship. One of the beauties of being a young entrepreneur is that you don’t have to rush your career. Even if your business takes ten years to take off, you could be a millionaire by thirty-something! There is no set timeline for growth in entrepreneurship, which is perfect for a young adult who wants to travel, experiment with different business ideas, try something and fail without worrying about a retirement right away, and so on. For example, I have at least five different passions, and it’s incredibly reassuring to me that I have decades to incorporate them all into my business model. There is no “one size fits all” way to succeed. Like I mentioned earlier, I’ve never worked a full-time job; I’ve never been in the corporate world. That said, I don’t know any of the “right” ways to do anything in business, and I’m making it all up as I go. That’s the best part, though! I’ve been able to find success without copying other people’s strategies, and you can, too. What makes you shine might not be the same for someone else. Time is money, but time management is not easy when you’re young. During the Spring 2021 semester at university, I was juggling a full course load with the busiest season ever in my business and desperately struggling to find a work-life balance. In my experience, the more your business grows, the more you’ll end up juggling until you outsource. Between team meetings, client meetings, administrative work, marketing, sales, and every other department, I’ve found that it’s nearly impossible to have a robust personal life if you’re solo. As you scale, you create job opportunities. My favorite thing about outsourcing is that it gives someone in your community or personal sphere an opportunity to make an impact in your company. It’s really cool to have that power at such a young age. Learning to say no is hard but necessary. Being a people-pleaser is not good for business, and saying “yes” to too many opportunities could leave you burnt out and bitter. I’ve had to completely stop taking clients for months at a time because I wasn’t prioritizing my boundaries and rest, and it almost always could’ve been avoided by saying “no” to certain commitments!

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

The perfect time to start your business is right now. You will never be younger, and starting now gives you more time to learn and grow entrepreneurially. You don’t have to wait to figure out the details. If you take action now, you will be rewarded. There’s a business inside of everyone. I believe every human has a business idea inside of them. If you’re looking to found a business, reflect on three things: what experiences you’ve been through that you can help someone else through, what you love to do, and what you’re good at. It’s okay if you don’t know what you’re doing. Again, I had no experience in business and no college degree when I first started, yet I managed to meet huge success. It’s about being willing to learn and experiment, not having past experience or knowledge!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would absolutely love to talk to Sean Wotherspoon. He’s a perfect example of what I envision for my brand, and is an overall amazing multi-passionate creative. Huge fan!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I’m most active on Instagram @designedbyshyne! I’d love to connect with you, shoot me a DM!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!