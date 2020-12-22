Shureice Kornegay: “Stop worrying about what people think of you”

Stop worrying about what people think of you. I guarantee it will slow down the aging process and add years to your life.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shureice Kornegay.

Shureice Kornegay is an award-winning visual artist whose work was called “The Ultimate Glam“ by ELLE Magazine. Her famous crystal mask look was shared by Elle on their Instagram page along with superstars and global icons. Shureice’s costumes and crystal looks have also earned her the 56th cover for Retro Lovely Magazine. She is also the visionary founder of Fleeky Friday, an award-winning beauty brand with loyal customers from over 32 countries and counting. She’s also been featured by the Huffington Post, Thrive Global and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I began by creating a makeup group „Glam Mafia“ which amassed over 13K members at our height. The ladies in the group and I shared our successes, our fears and our progress with each other. Those amazing women helped me gain the confidence to create more art, and to start my brand! As far as my personal work I consider myself more of a visual artist. I create looks that have a ton of fun and sparkle to them. A rose costume I created earned me a cover for Retro Lovely Magazine and was shot by Harlow House photo. The crystal eyeliner look I did this year earned me international press attention and a follow, repost, and online feature from Elle Magazine on Instagram. I can’t believe that Elle Magazine follows my work to this day. I’ve also received inquiries from. HuffPost, TV Tokyo and Health Magazine. Not many influencers are getting real international press, magazine covers, or follows from global beauty authorities. I’m so proud of how far I’ve come. It’s very humbling! At the moment, I’m focusing on building my brand, Fleeky Friday. Our site has had almost 150K in the past few months and we just hit 10.7K on Instagram! It’s incredible how much creativity can change your life!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My daughter is my inspiration. I feel that the best way to let her know that she can do anything she wants in this world- is to be a mom that is living up to her absolute fullest potential! She inspires me to do things on a higher level every day!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

Me thinking everyone would understand and appreciate me or my work was the most hilarious mistake. As you move forward you learn that you will attract your tribe. Not everyone will understand or appreciate your work. Some will, and they will love you for it. You have to be consistent so you can find them.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Do it for you, and you can never lose. As long as you are enjoying yourself, making new friends and growing as a person in the process, you have everything to gain, even if you don’t become an influencer in the end!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Go Live- people love talking to you in real-time. It helps build a real connection in a way that photos alone can’t.

Engage- like or reply to their comments every single time. People love to see that you appreciate their support

Teach- people love to see a process. Tutorials and reveals tend to keep people engaged in your content.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I love skincare, facials and spa days. I love hydro facials. My favorite skincare brand is Natural Bisse. My favorite is their Diamond Extreme Mask! I’m also a big fan of using rosehip seed and jojoba oil to seal moisture into my skin and hair.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I meditate for an hour a day. It helps me center myself, and to refocus on my dreams and goals.

I also read at least one book per week. I think it’s so refreshing to see things from someone else’s point of view. Its like visiting a different world for a few hours a week. It helps to keep me inspired!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Stop worrying about what people think of you. I guarantee it will slow down the aging process and add years to your life.

I have a mantra “If you do it for you, you can never lose” and it means that whatever you choose to do with your life, or who you choose to add or subtract from your life, make sure that it makes you happy. When you put your happiness, joy and goals first, you can never go wrong.

The second meaning for my mantra is to not worry about fame or popularity. If it makes you happy, you’re already winning anything else is just a bonus.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I really enjoyed Haruki Marukami’s A Wind Up Bird Chronicle. It wasn’t necessarily a self-help book. However, I do feel that this book taught me to see how amazing and magical everyday life can be. We get so caught up in the huge, monumental moments in life that we forget that the smaller moments can be just as amazing.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I’ve done a sensory deprivation chamber before. You literally are floating in a tank, in total darkness with no sound and no smells. It may be awesome for many, however, I’m not sure it worked for me.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Love. I feel that so many people are lacking this. I would give everyone a kind friend and a shoulder to lean on.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Oprah. She was the original influencer. My mom and I were on her show twice for mother and daughter lookalikes!

