Shureice Kornegay: “Don’t wait for the light at the end of the tunnel. Be the light!”

Don’t wait for the light at the end of the tunnel. Be the light!

Creating hope for others is one of many ways you can create hope for yourself and others! You can donate money or time to many organizations that help marginalized communities. There are even organizations looking for virtual board members and volunteers. The busier you are, the less hopeless you’ll feel. There is so much wonderful work to be done.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shureice Kornegay, the visionary founder of Fleeky Friday, a viral beauty brand. She is also a visual artist that has been featured by ELLE, and The Huffington post. She’s also founded a beauty and support collective, Glam Mafia, which has amassed over 13,000 members.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve dabbled in so many creative endeavors in my youth, and Im so glad I did.. I began as an artist’s mentor at Street Level Youth Media. I filmed documentaries, wrote and performed songs, and even helped other artists do the same. I then became involved in a science education organization, Project Exploration. I began there as a student, and went on to become the youngest ever member of their Board of Directors at just 21. I fell in love with science and was even selected to participate in a scientific expedition to the Saharan Desert. I was on the team of scientists who discovered the world’s first triple burial. The team’s discovery was featured in an article in National Geographic entitled The Green Sahara. I gave keynote addresses at Project Exploration fundraisers that were attended by Barrack and Michelle Obama. As much as I loved science, being an undergrad scientist didn’t pay very well. I began modeling and to make extra money. I went on to start my own beauty club that grew to over 13K members. One day, a member asked me why I didn’t have a brand of my own. I started researching ways to do just that. A year later, my brand Fleeky Friday was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

One day as I was helping pack orders for my brand, I noticed how gorgeous the packaging was on our Diamond Gloss. I remember thinking how gorgeous the crystals on our packaging would look on a mask. I then spend 3 days crafting a crystal look, complete with nails, a crystal eye appliqué and a mask. I thought it would be fun, and I was really proud of the look. This look went viral on multiple platforms and helped me grab the attention of Elle and The Huffington Post. Japanese tv stations were asking if they could interview me. It was wild! It’s amazing to think that Elle Magazine follows me on Instagram. This experience really helped me understand how creativity can change your life!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re currently working on products that make difficult beauty products like glitter, and eyeliner easier to use, and more accessible for everyone. A capsule skincare line is also in the works.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom inspires me because she was my first real introduction to the beauty entrepreneurship. She has been in the industry for over 28 years. I’ve watched her start multiple successful brands growing up. She even made me the President of one of her brands when I was just a teen. She taught me everything I know from a very young age.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Time management has become a bit more challenging for me. When my daughter was in physical classes, there was more time to work throughout the day. Now that my child is on a virtual schedule, our schedules are intertwined. I am the teacher, as well as the mom. It can be challenging at times, and also very rewarding.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I’ve created a blended schedule for us both with a focus on action items, due dates and dedicated family time. When the home becomes school and the office simultaneously the lines between personal and work time can become blurred. I make sure that we are still getting adequate time together as a family as well as fulfilling our responsibilities.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

The biggest challenge for me was acclimating to the new virtual work environment. There are fewer events and festivals at which to promote my brand. This is typically the time of year to engage with people and network. I’ve had to get really creative when it comes to connecting with future customers..

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I’m working on a webinar series, ebooks, live tutorials and virtual events to keep people talking about my brand. I also sponsor virtual events and contests from time to time.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

The beauty of being your own boss, is that you can be more flexible. As a leader, you are the one creating your own action items and deadlines. Make sure you are using your flexibility to its fullest potential. Don’t be afraid to cater your product launch dates and strategy sessions around what is going on at home. You can make room for both.

Share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

My number one tip for staying sane is to break up the monotony as often as you can. Here are a few ways to do this:

It’s ok to have alone time, away from your family, at home. Read, take a bubble bath or watch a movie alone once in a while. It will refresh and reset your mind. Quiet time is important

I also recommend finding new fun things to do together like board games, learn a dance routine together, or take long walks! Keeping things fresh and spontaneous once in a while can help you stay sane.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

This will come to an end.

Humanity is very resilient, we have endured critical events that were much worse than COVID-19. Eventually we will all learn to navigate this situation in a way that is safe for everyone. Things will change for the better, and humanity will adjust as we always have.

2. Don’t wait for the light at the end of the tunnel. Be the light!

Creating hope for others is one of many ways you can create hope for yourself and others! You can donate money or time to many organizations that help marginalized communities. There are even organizations looking for virtual board members and volunteers. The busier you are, the less hopeless you’ll feel. There is so much wonderful work to be done.

3. This is a rare opportunity to re-evaluate your life.

If you were considering a career change or going back to school, now is a great time to do it.

As more companies and schools move to a virtual model, many folks are reconsidering their careers. You can now apply for positions and programs that would have normally required a cross country move, or late night classes.

4. Enjoy more time with loved ones (Virtually of course)

Call a friend or family member you haven’t spoken to in a while. Have a virtual get together or even a dance party! Find new ways to connect with your favorite people.

5. Remember when you would complain about not getting enough rest/Me time?

Now is your time to catch up on all that reading and relaxation you claimed you didn’t have time for.

Enjoy it as much as you can while it lasts.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Reach out to your loved ones on a regular basis, perhaps now more than usual, as people are spending more time alone. Pay close attention to friends and family that are battling depression. Prolonged periods alone with no one to talk to can exacerbate feelings of stress and sadness.

Listen more than you talk. Many people just need to vent. Make sure to hear their needs and try to meet them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is no center because it’s al center, No plan because it’s all a plan.

I’ve always heard that I’d eventually need to choose between my love of science and my love of art. My brand, Fleeky Friday allows me to express my love of both on a daily basis when I create new beauty products. Looking back on how science and art were the focal points of my career, I realize that my brand is the perfect fit for me.

How can our readers follow you online?

My instagram is @shopfleeky.

Shop my brand at fleekyfriday.com!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!