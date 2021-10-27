Shuhada Alauddin OF MYRYL: “Review Leader’s Personal Energy”

Energy emanates from each person through thoughts, emotions and actions. It has the ability to engage other energies, which in turn attract people and circumstances similar to the vibration of the energy that is put out.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shuhada Alauddin.

Shuhada works similarly with progressive companies with more focus on collective Energy Audit where she helps identify any energetic imbalances and consults on how to restore the collective energetic equilibrium; so that companies can grow into their next level with aligned power, passion and purpose throughout the organization as a whole from top to bottom.

Her gift plays an integral role in helping her clients expand their impact and legacy — through bespoke, high touch and exclusive approach.

Shuhada is also a sought-after international speaker and media personality; having featured on numerous global media outlets and spoken on big stages on topics of spiritual entrepreneurship, divine energies and harmonizing the mystical esoteric within the business and corporate environment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

Prior to starting MYRYL, I was a corporate lawyer and partner of an established legal firm for over a decade where drafting and negotiating company takeover and merger contracts were my specialties; until one day I found myself having a meltdown and unable to draft a single clause.

This led to me taking a short break, during which I attended a colour therapy class that I found by chance and thought would be fun to attend since I had some free time. Long story short, after that I decided to leave legal practice based off the discovery of my colour personality, which led to me realizing my true calling. This AHA moment occurred during the colour therapy class that I attended.

This was my first experience with the mystical esoteric world and that epiphany led me to start my consulting & coaching company MYRYL.

MYRYL is actually an acronym for Master Yourself Revamp Your Life; a phrase that I feel truly sums up the cause of change in the trajectory of a person’s life. It definitely did for me, both in my personal and professional lives.

After that, I started dipping more into the mystical esoteric world and experienced some of the biggest breakthroughs in my life and business.

And so this became the beacon of my work today where I bring together my mystical esoteric experiences with my professional corporate background; to help create lasting transformations for extreme pioneers and change makers in the business and corporate space.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

Being Muslim, I grew up having my parents instill in me and my siblings the importance of learning and practicing the teachings of our faith. So in a way, spirituality in a commonly understood definition has always been a part of my life, although growing up I merely thought of it as something that I needed to do because that is what’s expected of me.

It is only in adulthood, when I took the initiative to fully learn and understand the teachings and practices of my faith that I’ve come to fully appreciate them and realize that they are in fact about mindfulness and spirituality.

My definition of spirituality back then was a lot different and more limiting that what it is today. Today, I would include intuition as one of it.

There is one significant memory that sticks out when I think of spirituality involving my intuition; which happened long before I learn to acknowledge, trust and harness it.

I tend to get a “feeling” especially when it comes to a person or circumstances.

One time my husband hired some new associates for his company, and I had the chance to meet them at an event for the first time. I remember having this uneasy feeling about one of them and I told my husband to be wary of this person. When my husband asked why, I couldn’t explain it and the discussion ended with the conclusion that I was probably being judgmental because the person reminded me of someone I had a bad experience with.

But lo and behold, few months down the road my husband found out that this person has been cheating the company. After that incident, my husband joked that he would make it an SOP that whenever his company is hiring new employees, they would need to pass my intuition test. Of course, that SOP never materialized but he continues to make a point to check in with me before hiring any associates.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

Everything I do, both in my business and personal life start with mindfulness and spirituality.

I would say the one practice that has become my go-to whenever I need to decide on something would involve:

First, I would acknowledge the matter that needs to be addressed.

And then, I would start having conversations with my inner self regarding the matter by asking a question like “How does this make you feel?”.

During this process, I would allow, observe and honour whatever that comes up by writing it down in my journal.

I would continue to ask my inner self more questions that I feel inspired to ask.

Once I feel complete, I would review my notes in the journal, see if there’s any pattern to it and try to make sense how I feel about each of the findings that came up during this internal conversation and make decisions from this space.

Of course, the above is an elaborate process that I normally reserve for major decisions like “Should I go into business with this person?”; not so much when it comes to simple things like “Where should I go for lunch?”; but even then, how I feel about it is what’s going to drive my decision.

I find that the decisions I’ve made in this manner, have always worked out well for me personally and in business.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

I can definitely say without a shadow of a doubt that integration of spiritual and mindful practices into my personal and business space has brought in more clarity, connected-ness, contentment, peace, grounded-ness and has enabled me to appreciate and enjoy my life and business in an innate way that I’m meant to experience.

There’s no more chasing, pushing, or reaching.

As a result of this, from a business perspective — I start attracting monetary abundance and opportunities consistently; compared to when I did not have these practices. And to me, all of these encapsulate my definition of success.

And speaking of the story on this, there is one significant experience that I would like to share here.

A few years ago I started a promising novel business venture with a partner alongside my current consulting business. Everything looked good on paper, my partner and every team member we hired checked out and the potential revenue was huge that I had big visions and goals for it.

However, I kept having this voice inside my heart telling me not to go ahead with it. I merely put it down as my fear of stepping outside my comfort zone and that perhaps my dreams were so big that they scared me. After all there is this saying “If your dream doesn’t scare you, it’s not big enough”.

So I ignored that voice and went full-blown ahead with it. Only to find out that a few months down the road things that could possibly go wrong in that business — did go wrong.

Throughout this experience, that same voice I heard, in the beginning, kept telling me to get out of the business and cut my losses. But I kept going because my ego wouldn’t let me stop; that would mean I’m quitting and that I’ve failed. And there was no way am I going to be a quitter and a failure.

Long story short, finally one day I decided to listen to that voice and shut down that business after I found myself bleeding financially, emotionally and mentally. The experience really took me to a whole new low I’ve never experienced in business to the extent that it also affected my current business that was doing well then.

Needless to say, that experience changed me as a person and even more as an entrepreneur.

I realized after, that the voice I heard was actually my innate self, one that is able to immediately sense things that my logical mind takes time to process and is always looking out for me.

If only I had allowed myself to acknowledge and have conversations with this inner voice without judgment and fear that I may sound crazy, I could have walked away with answers that could save me from making painful and costly mistakes.

So this is a story of my experience of what happened when I overlooked spirituality and wasn’t mindful of what my inner voice was trying to tell me. However, I truly believe that this happened for a reason. The lessons I picked up from this experience have become the beacon of my work today.

My intention with this story is to inspire and invite other entrepreneurs who are reading this; to go down to their heart sometimes instead of just the brain-mind, be curious, allow the inner voices to surface, and have conversations with them without the fear or worry that it may seem crazy.

You would be surprised at what you’ll discover when you do this.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Through personal experience and after working with my clients over the years, I could confidently say that the foundational principle for leading a good life is to live a life that lights you up every day; however, that life looks like for you and it need not be in accordance with how others think it should be.

When we do this, we honor our innate human needs and fulfill ourselves at the core such that it will generate pure love and joy which then becomes the energy that we put out into the world. That in return will attract more good things into one’s life.

When I first started my consulting and coaching company, a lot of my clients came to me when they heard about my story of how I left corporate legal practice after a decade; to become an energist.

I remember one time I did a consultation with one of my clients, a lady who was in her 50s. She was seeking some clarity on what she could be doing after her retirement that was coming up.

At the end of our session, she broke down into tears and said that finally, she got the answer that feels aligned with who she is.

It was only then she told me that for so many years a coach she was seeing previously kept telling her that what she had been secretly planning to do upon retirement; is not for her. According to that coach, this is so based on the assessment that it does not fit in with her personality archetype.

And so this became her belief for so many years, although internally she felt conflicted about it.

Imagine if she had continued to ignore her inner voice and upon retirement choose to go into a business that is different from what she knows she is meant to do?

Having this experience earlier in my consulting and coaching career taught me an important lesson — just how pivotal and sacred my role is in facilitating my client to realign and connect with who they are at the core and allow them to discover the answers that lie within.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

One of the most impactful moments in my spiritual life is definitely when I attended a colour therapy class while I was on a break from my lawyering job after having a meltdown.

I remember the colour therapist did a diagnosis to identify my colour personality. After the diagnosis, he started explaining to me what are the meanings of the colours of my personality. At one point he started saying — “the kind of job that would fit you is becoming a teacher, coach, counselor…”

I will always remember that moment because that led to an epiphany.

It finally made sense why I’ve always had this dream of becoming like Anthony Robbins and Robert Kiyosaki; the two successful life coaches that I grew up with and admire.

It became a validation that this is what I’m meant to do and the energy I felt from that diagnosis was aligned with what I’ve been feeling inside. But because I’ve been a lawyer for as long as I did; I used to question myself — what would I coach people on?

So you see, that colour therapy session was my first dip into spirituality in terms of energy based experiences. It was so compelling that it led to me leaving legal practice and my firm partnership to start my consulting and coaching company, MYRYL.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

To answer this question, there are two people of one unit that I must acknowledge for helping me be who I am and where I am today — my parents.

When I first wanted to leave legal practice to start MYRYL, I was so apprehensive to let my parents know about it, but at the same time I wanted to get their blessings.

To give you an idea of why I was so apprehensive; imagine this — at the time my father was a superior court judge and my entire family are legally qualified and were working in the legal field.

There I was, going to tell my dad that I want to stop being a lawyer, a profession that he and everyone know and understand what’s it all about; to become a colour personality consultant/therapist (that was how I positioned myself in the beginning) — something that no one knew about and didn’t even know whether it’s a legit career.

Yet, when I told my parents what I wanted to do I distinctly remember my dad saying to me — “Do what makes you happy and if this is it — then go ahead and do it well!”

I’m blessed because my parents have always been supportive of my dreams even if they couldn’t fully understand what it’s all about then. Their unconditional love and support in a myriad of ways have allowed me to step into the unknown and tread the unfamiliar path; which I know would have been difficult if the circumstances were otherwise.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

A healthy and uplifting work culture is important for any organization to grow, thrive and create lasting impact and legacy, because the energy that it generates creates healthy and uplifting environment for each and every one of its employees.

Here are 3 things that leaders can start implementing to create this healthy and uplifting work culture and environment:

1) Review Leader’s Personal Energy

A leader is the heartbeat of any business, therefore it is imperative that a leader addresses and directs its business with the right energy.

Energy emanates from each person through thoughts, emotions and actions. It has the ability to engage other energies, which in turn attract people and circumstances similar to the vibration of the energy that is put out.

By reviewing one’s personal energy, it can help a leader to deliberate and unpack the stories that lie in its heart, mind and body which it believes to true (either through upbringing or experience).

This in turn shapes the leader into the kind of entrepreneur it will become and influences the culture that it creates. In addition to this, the energy it puts out will also attract people and circumstances that are in line with that “truth”.

For example, if a leader believes that one must hustle and work very long hours in order to succeed; then the expectation that is placed on its employees will be one that is in line with that belief, which eventually becomes the culture.

Therefore, in order for a leader to create a healthy and uplifting culture it must first of all be in a state that is able to establish and lead such a culture.

2) Review Energy of the Business

Based on my experience of working with past clients, entrepreneurs as leaders often find themselves unconsciously struggling with this idea of whether they should do what they feel is right as opposed to what they have been told how things should be done.

Or perhaps in the case of large companies that have multiple top management leaders, these top leaders sometimes may end up carrying out the operation of the business in a way that is not aligned with what the founder prefers.

An energy review at this level provides top management team an opportunity to look at whether or not the business and its operation are carried out in alignment with the mission and vision of the founder and whether the culture that is established is what the founder envisions it as healthy and uplifting culture.

3) Review Collective Energy of the Company

Collective energy within an organization is very powerful because it takes each person’s energy and adds it into the energy bubble of the organization as a whole and forms part of the equation that determines the success of a business.

A founder and its top management team may have their energy on the right track, but when there are negative or blocked energies amongst its down liners — it can quickly drain any positive and high energy that they possessed.

These blocked energies may be due to a friction or disharmony that occurs at the workplace such as a dispute between colleagues which if not properly addressed may then turn into resentment. In such a case, it will create friction of energy within the organization.

Due to the fact that energy is intangible, people are not able to see what is but only able to sense it; which then becomes interpreted to mean different things as each person concludes it through their own lens.

So by having a collective energy review will enable an organization to connect, become aware and empathize with the challenges faced by its team members; and also have the chance to contribute to their well being.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My big audacious goal is to harmonize the mystical esoteric world within the business and corporate environments through energy works. I want to shift people’s perception of viewing energy matters as woo-woo to a wow way of being and living.

Energy is an almighty force. However, when out of balance, it becomes externalized as problems and obstacles .

I strongly believe that it is important for entrepreneurs to explore, understand and incorporate energy matters especially Energy Audit into their lives and business. This will help them identify any energetic imbalances and learn how to restore it to equilibrium; so that they can move into their next chapter with power, passion and purpose.

Huda Beauty has started their Huda Beauty Angel initiative recently; whereby they invest in someone’s dream business and make it happen. Their very first angel was Emaan Abbas and her brand Ketish was manifested through this initiative.

I know that the Huda Beauty Angel team has taken enormous efforts in championing Ketish and its founder. I strongly believe this is one of many inspiring women-led businesses that Huda Beauty will be taking under its wing.

And so I would like to take this opportunity to shout out and inspire Huda Beauty Angel team to include exploring and incorporating energy matters specifically Energy Audit as part of its angels’ entrepreneurial journey; in addition to the common skills and knowledge that entrepreneurs are known to learn and master.

In fact, should the opportunity arises in the future I would like to add value with my Energy Audit expertise to what they have already been doing in respect of the initiative.

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

Readers who are interested to know more about what I do or would like to reach out to me, can do so via the MYRYL Website, my Instagram or LinkedIn page.

Thank you for these great insights!