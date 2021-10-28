Shoyo Iida Of Kosushi: “Be open minded”

Be open minded. It is very important not to be too focused on one way of doing things and always have a feel for what other chefs are working with. In other words, it’s always important to be influenced by other chefs and ideas. I love social media because it will help keep you up to date with the latest cooking trends.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chef Shoyo Iida.

With 25-years of experience in the industry, Chef Shoyo Iida serves as executive chef for Kosushi in Miami where he offers guests an authentic yet contemporary Japanese cuisine experience under Michelin Star Award-Winning Chef George Koshoji from São Paul, Brazil.

He grew up watching his father prepare traditional Japanese dishes and remembers eating his first blowfish milt (male fish genitalia containing sperm) when he was 15 years old.

Chef Shoyo honed his craft in the battlefields of New York kitchens. Chef lida spent time as a sushi and ceviche chef at Sushisamba’s Manhattan, later transferring to their Miami Beach destination where he held the notable title of sushi executive chef for 14 years.

Chef Iida continued to work with and help open big named sushi restaurants such as Kuro Japanese Restaurant at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and TenTen, in Austin, Texas.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

I have always been passionate about art, music and anything in the creative industry. After my primary education, I studied music and developed my passion for art, which has evolved into the art of food.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Watching my father prepare traditional Japanese dishes was my first introduction to the culinary world. Growing up, Japanese style curry rice was one of my favorites dishes. I learned to make it at a very young age and it’s delicious!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

While at Sushi Samba, I prepared oysters one night for who I thought was just an ordinary guest. Turns out that the guest I was serving oysters to was an undercover food critic for the New York Times. I was then recognized in an article ranking us the best oyster restaurants nationwide.

The lesson I took away from this experience is to bring your best efforts to work with you every day because you never know when or who will come walking into your restaurant.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

I first started my career in a small sushi restaurant where I was tasked to do everything from being in the kitchen to food delivery. It involved a lot of hard work and extra hours. However, I was dedicated and loved what I did so I knew I would move up the ranks.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It is important to always have the freshest ingredients when cooking. Fresh is always best and the flavors will come out 10x better.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

My perfect and favorite meal is Natto with Daikon Oroshi.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I draw inspiration from everything to create my food and dishes — from a restaurant I visit, a meal I encounter and so much more.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We are always working on new dishes to bring to our customers, which will attract new guests as well as our loyal guests to Kosushi.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

One piece of advice is to always be open to learning from your mentors and even other chefs. You can always use feedback from others to improve yourself and your cooking.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be open minded. It is very important not to be too focused on one way of doing things and always have a feel for what other chefs are working with. In other words, it’s always important to be influenced by other chefs and ideas. I love social media because it will help keep you up to date with the latest cooking trends. You eat with your eyes first. It’s crucial to be fast, clean and efficient as a chef but most importantly your food needs to be beautiful. Before anyone tries your food, they will see its plating first. This is why all of my dishes are curated like art. Have fun and be authentic. The key to any job is to enjoy it and have fun while doing it. If you’re passionate, it will show in your work. It’s also important to be true to yourself and be a part of a brand because you believe in it. It’s ok to experiment. Cooking doesn’t have to come with a set of rules. It’s ok to be open to using new ingredients and experimenting in the kitchen — after all the best things come from creativity. Listen to your customers. When cooking and improving your food, it’s always great to listen to the customers, their experiences and feedback. It’s definitely a critical component to perfecting the overall restaurant experience.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Everything from the Kosushi Miami menu is a must try but a must-try is our King Roll. The King Crab Roll is made with Alaskan King Crab, avocado and cucumber rolled in rice and torched with fresh tuna, yellowtail and salmon.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A music concert or festival that brings the best food and people all in one place. Combining my passion for music and cooking is a dream!

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!