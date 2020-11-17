Showing Thankfulness After a Prayer is Answered

Undoubtedly, having a prayer answered can be one of the most meaningful experiences in a person’s life. Accordingly, we should be very grateful to God when a prayer is answered; we should also demonstrate our thankfulness for God’s blessing through our actions and words. Here are just a few great ways to show thankfulness after a prayer is answered and why an answered prayer can turn us into better people.

As an expression of God’s grace, an answered prayer should be seen as an agreement to do good in the world. To emulate God’s example, we must do what we can to help our fellow human beings. Don’t let the grace that God has provided you with end with you! Live out His grace in your actions and words. After all, God has helped you when you were in need. Now it’s time to help other people!

Prayer is your daily communion with God. Be sure to use this time wisely and to thank God for His help. In your prayers, show God how you intend to use His support to better the world around you. Examine how His blessings have allowed you to help other people achieve their goals. During your prayers, commit to be more like God and to emulate His example.

Along with praying, reading scripture is one of the most important things you can do to connect with God and be more like Him. Try to devote at least a part of each day to reading Bible verses. It doesn’t have to be much; even a few verses a day can help you center your values and develop new charitable goals.

By taking personal accountability for our actions, most of us can improve our lives. An answered prayer is a great example of God’s capacity for forgiveness. Even though we make mistakes, God still elects to help us to improve our lives. Just as God loves us despite our faults, we should resolve to love others despite their faults. If God can bless us with an answered prayer, after all, we can bless others with our charitable actions or words. As Christians, it is the least that we can do to improve the world around us!