Show the World Your Sparkle

Does anyone here who is graciously taking the time to kindly this Feature Article, know of a real life version of WONDER WOMAN?!



I most certainly do!!! The real life version of WONDER WOMAN in my life goes by the name of…MONICA GRAVES! Her real life superpowers of being a magically, illuminated super human being is BEDAZZLING!! Although Monica is a highly empowered woman…one who embodies both class and integrity, I am however, not fully convinced that Monica fully comprehends the magnitude of the everlasting impact she most certainly has on others.

Monica consistently extends her helping-hand tentacles out to the collective community. She is a natural born leader within the realm of servant leadership. There is no obstacle she shies away from nor are there any challenges too burdensome in which to initiate resolving. This is a woman who only ever emanates the most infectious of energies. Tremendous warmth can be found in the firmness of Monica’s hugs. Inclusivity can be found in Monica’s beaming, whole-face smiles. Her hearty laughs are often accompanied with brimming tears, for this is a woman who truly loves life, and who lives life fiercely!



I have had the honour and the pleasure of playing and working with Monica. Any opportunity afforded to me in which to fully immerse myself in the presence of this woman’s energies is simply a gift…the gift that keeps on giving! When one such as myself feels the lingering residuals of another person’s inner beauty, and particularly long after we have parted ways…that becomes the everlasting impression that permanently sticks. It is those undeniable tell-tale signs that tells me everything I need to know about another human being and their true character. When people effortlessly leave us feeling good and feeling good about ourselves…who then does not want to return to the exchange of reciprocal yumminess?! I am always appreciative of the win win opportunities, and for the win win people in my life…Monica Graves has ALWAYS been one of those solid bullseye types of people in my life! From the centre of my heart, Monica, I thank you!



Given that I am all about free will, in addition to being a staunch advocate of people arriving at their own conclusions…I would highly encourage you to formulate your own opinion of Monica by clicking on to the enclosed podcast link of our high-vibing, synergistic conversation with one another. I assure you that you will not be disappointed! This is a woman who shows up exactly as she is, and does so without false pretenses or disingenuous jargon. Monica is the real deal, down to earth, true quality gem of a human being. What you see (or hear in this case of radio/podcasting) is what you get. That in and of itself is a breath of fresh air to me. The small things in life often become the big things, and Monica will always hold a big place in my heart!



On behalf of both Monica and myself, we appreciate you taking the time to generously read this Feature Article. We also wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to you, for additionally taking the time to listen to the enclosed podcast link of our amazing conversation with one another! For anyone wanting to take the conversation further with either or with both Monica and myself, please know that it would be our pleasure to connect with you! Thank you one and all for the gift of your time. I appreciate you!

Love and Gratitude to all! Love and Light to all!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Lisa

#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

WHO IS MONICA GRAVES?!

Monica is a very talented jewelry designer. She is celebrating 20 years in business this year. She really sets herself apart from her competition in the way that she conducts her business.

Her messaging is consistent. She wants women to feel powerful and confident when they wear her julz. Her tagline “Show the World Your Sparkle” says it all. She really encourages women to get out there and be proud of who they are.

A large part of her business is giving back. She started by creating jewelry pieces where a portion of her sales went to different causes she wanted to support. That side of her business has evolved to the point where she now organizes fundraisers for her clients to raise money for causes they believe in.

When the pandemic hit back in March Monica decided to start something new. She had a dream that she never had the time to work on. She started her own talk show. It’s called “Get to Know Her”, where every week she interviews fascinating women in business.

Her latest creative project is making beautiful mask chains that can also be worn as a necklace, bracelet or eyeglass chain. She is always coming up with new designs that are functional to meet the needs of her following of loyal glamgirls.