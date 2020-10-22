Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Show the World Your Sparkle

Wonder Woman Monica Graves on #GlamGirls

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Show the World Your Sparkle Monica Graves Wonder Woman Living Fearessly

Does anyone here who is graciously taking the time to kindly this Feature Article, know of a real life version of WONDER WOMAN?! 

I most certainly do!!! The real life version of WONDER WOMAN in my life goes by the name of…MONICA GRAVES! Her real life superpowers of being a magically, illuminated super human being is BEDAZZLING!! Although Monica is a highly empowered woman…one who embodies both class and integrity, I am however, not fully convinced that Monica fully comprehends the magnitude of the everlasting impact she most certainly has on others. 

Monica consistently extends her helping-hand tentacles out to the collective community. She is a natural born leader within the realm of servant leadership. There is no obstacle she shies away from nor are there any challenges too burdensome in which to initiate resolving. This is a woman who only ever emanates the most infectious of energies. Tremendous warmth can be found in the firmness of Monica’s hugs. Inclusivity can be found in Monica’s beaming, whole-face smiles. Her hearty laughs are often accompanied with brimming tears, for this is a woman who truly loves life, and who lives life fiercely! 

I have had the honour and the pleasure of playing and working with Monica. Any opportunity afforded to me in which to fully immerse myself in the presence of this woman’s energies is simply a gift…the gift that keeps on giving! When one such as myself feels the lingering residuals of another person’s inner beauty, and particularly long after we have parted ways…that becomes the everlasting impression that permanently sticks. It is those undeniable tell-tale signs that tells me everything I need to know about another human being and their true character. When people effortlessly leave us feeling good and feeling good about ourselves…who then does not want to return to the exchange of reciprocal yumminess?! I am always appreciative of the win win opportunities, and for the win win people in my life…Monica Graves has ALWAYS been one of those solid bullseye types of people in my life! From the centre of my heart, Monica, I thank you! 

Given that I am all about free will, in addition to being a staunch advocate of people arriving at their own conclusions…I would highly encourage you to formulate your own opinion of Monica by clicking on to the enclosed podcast link of our high-vibing, synergistic conversation with one another. I assure you that you will not be disappointed! This is a woman who shows up exactly as she is, and does so without false pretenses or disingenuous jargon. Monica is the real deal, down to earth, true quality gem of a human being. What you see (or hear in this case of radio/podcasting) is what you get. That in and of itself is a breath of fresh air to me. The small things in life often become the big things, and Monica will always hold a big place in my heart!

On behalf of both Monica and myself, we appreciate you taking the time to generously read this Feature Article. We also wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to you, for additionally taking the time to listen to the enclosed podcast link of our amazing conversation with one another! For anyone wanting to take the conversation further with either or with both Monica and myself, please know that it would be our pleasure to connect with you! Thank you one and all for the gift of your time. I appreciate you! 

https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/episode/glam-girls-with-monica-graves/

Love and Gratitude to all! Love and Light to all!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 

Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly 

WHO IS MONICA GRAVES?!

Monica is a very talented jewelry designer. She is celebrating 20 years in business this year.  She really sets herself apart from her competition in the way that she conducts her business. 

Her messaging is consistent.  She wants women to feel powerful and confident when they wear her julz.  Her tagline “Show the World Your Sparkle”  says it all.  She really encourages women to get out there and be proud of who they are.

A large part of her business is giving back.  She started by creating jewelry pieces where a portion of her sales went to different causes she wanted to support.  That side of her business has evolved to the point where she now organizes fundraisers for her clients to raise money for causes they believe in.

When the pandemic hit back in March Monica decided to start something new.  She had a dream that she never had the time to work on.  She started her own talk show.  It’s called “Get to Know Her”, where every week she interviews fascinating women in business.

Her latest creative project is making beautiful mask chains that can also be worn as a necklace, bracelet or eyeglass chain.  She is always coming up with new designs that are functional to meet the needs of her following of loyal glamgirls.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1WlY4GKIWyQIcijAKiCmzt

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Give yourself a little grace, by Colleen Glaeser and Dr. Ely Weinschneider

by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
Community//

C-Suite Moms: “I remind myself daily that I would not be where I am today, if I had not constantly motivated myself to move forward, to achieve success, both professionally and personally.” with Colleen Glaeser and Jessica Abo

by Jessica Abo
Wonder//

2017: The Year of the Wonder Women

by Jacki Zehner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.