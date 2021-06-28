Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Shovon Jaman – How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Shovon Jaman is one of the youngest entrepreneurs,Musician,Influncer,Gamer and Author of our country. This 21 Years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He created his own Blog Website called Shovon Jaman services which posts about various influencers and also it provides other latest informations.It attracted around fifty thousand audience on its very first month.It allows people to connect with others by sharing articles about their own success. People can also share about various tips or tricks they have learned from their own experiences and it will motivate the readers.Shovon launched his media company in 2016 called Shovon Jaman Services which promote brands,pages and influencers on social media with over 150 millions social media networks. The company promises to help people by providing services like Content Creation, Verification Service, Instagram Campaign, Social Media Campaign and Articles Publishing. Not only that the company also publishes paid articles on News Journal. They also help Celebrities or Brand Entrepreneurs to get verified on social media pages like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The company fulfills the expectations of people by providing help by various artists, designers, social butterflies, writers, photographers and strategists and they all are led by the Founder of the company.

