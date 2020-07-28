Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Should there be a different strategy for mental health in the UK?

There has been an increase in mental health problems in the UK since lockdown. Mylo Kaye as a counsellor discusses the latest reports and possible strategies.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Our collective mental health has taken a big hit from COVID-19. From the pressures and isolation of lockdown, to losing people to the virus or another illness, worrying about money, jobs and access to services… the contributory factors are many and varied.

For those already suffering from mental health problems, the virus has added to their distress. And for people who have never experienced anxiety or depression, the pandemic has brought these issues into their lives. So how should the UK tackle these problems and what is the official strategy for mental health provision?

No clear Government strategy for mental health services in the wake of COVID

The Government acknowledges that the mental health of the nation is under immense pressure. You can read their advice here. However, there was a systemic problem with mental health services in the UK before COVID-19. Years of underfunding and reluctance to plough resources into creating a secure infrastructure of support has left mental health services struggling to cope.

And while there is a growing amount of information, support, assistance and advice available online, how useful this is for people depends on the level of their distress. Some sufferers of mental health issues need more help than self-help, and without money to pay for private therapists or doctors, it can be difficult to access.

Increase in mental health problems for UK adults since lockdown

Add in the pandemic and soaring numbers of people with mental health problems, and the services are woefully inadequate. A recent report from mental health charity Mind is called ‘The Mental Health Emergency’. And that is very much where the UK is positioned at the moment.

Data from the report shows that more than half of UK adults are reporting deteriorating mental health since lockdown started. This highlights the enormous toll the abrupt change to our lifestyles and ensuing social isolation took on us all. A report from Nuffield Health reports similar information, with 80% of people working from home during lockdown stating it has a “negative impact” on their mental health. While lockdown measures are easing, it’s far from clear for millions of people how long it will take for society to get back to normal. Should there be a second winter wave of the virus, there may only be a ‘new normal’ until a vaccine is created and available.

For all of these reasons and many more, it’s now vital that the UK Government lays out some funding and plans for the mental health service in this country. The impact of this situation created in me a need to make a real difference, so I’m now training as a mental health counsellor. But I think this about systemic change. We need some tangible intervention at a state level to ensure that there are adequate paths to help for those who need it.

Is prevention possible as a mental health strategy?

The Mental Health Foundation has unveiled its strategy for 2020-2025, which is based on prevention. They say that “prevention of poor mental health is not only possible, but urgently needed.”

Statistics show that in the UK one in eight young people (aged between 5 and 19) and one in six adults meet the criteria for a mental health problem every single week. Suicide kills more people of both sexes between 15 and 35 than anything else. In short, mental health problems are causing the physical problems for which there are more resources.

Causes of mental health issues are complex and wide-ranging. Poverty, trauma and emotional neglect contribute to our mental health. And evidence from the last three decades gives more evidence to show that genetic, economic, social, emotional and family factors all combine to push us towards or away from mental health issues.

The Mental Health Foundation is advocating for changes at a societal level, as well as new solutions that go beyond the current medical provision. There should be help available in communities, neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces and at every level of society. Our aim should be to reduce the severity of the problems people suffer and implement profound changes to make this happen.

Balancing the inequalities across UK must start now

COVID-19 has also shone a light on the stark inequalities in the UK that affect mental health and access to help. While the general population has experienced a sharp decline in mental health according to a survey published in The Lancet Psychiatry, there is evidence to show there’s a marked difference between groups.

The inequalities that were already in existence before the crisis have been magnified. Households with low incomes are reporting higher levels of clinically significant mental health issues. Women are suffering more than men, and young people are reporting more issues too.

As the economic impact of the pandemic continues to hit people at the lowest income level, we’re going to see more and more mental health problems. When the furlough scheme ends, and the other measures implemented by the Government at the height of lockdown, such as mortgage holidays, I think we’ll see another big spike in mental health problems. It’s now essential for the Government to begin to address these issues and offer some tangible help.

Mylo Kaye

Mylo Kaye, Mental Health Counsellor

Mylo Kaye is an experienced communications professional who is passionate about helping people and businesses to make a difference through CSR and sustainability.

He shares his thoughts and insights on the world of sustainability with other like-minded people and companies in his new blog www.mylokaye.co.uk

Mylo is also on a new journey training to become a metal health counsellor and is now weeks away from completing his qualification.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many of us reflect on the past, present, and on the future… and what that looks like post lockdown. Mylo hopes to be part of the solution and it’s made him rethink his career.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Government launches Mental Health Dashboard

by saam smith
Community//

How COVID-19 Affects Mental Health and What We Can do About it.

by Fejiro Eforhare
Community//

Has the coronavirus pandemic changed our approach to health and wellbeing?

by Dr Arianna Di Stadio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.