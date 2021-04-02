Should I Take The Leap?

3 Ways to Know When It’s Time to Up-Level

Every woman has been given the opportunity (or many opportunities) to take a leap of faith and up-level her life at one time or another, no matter how far along her path she is. This can be the woman who’s locked into a job that’s sucking the life out of her, contemplating if she should start her own business. Or it could be the woman who is already running her own business, but tired of the same services and wanting to pivot directions.

In either scenario, there’s one thing I know for sure- you were designed for joy, not chronic misery. There’s no fear greater than that of living the unlived life. Spending each precious day wondering “what if”.

It’s time we women embrace being uncomfortable, become available to taking risks, and decide that it’s okay to “take up space.” Gone are the days where we sit on the sidelines watching everyone else achieve their epic desires saying it’s not meant for us, because the truth is, it’s there for us too!

The question is, but when? When is the right time? Here’s what to look for:

If you’re feeling bored, depleted, and exhausted.

If you’re living each day in a low-energetic vibration, then it’s time to take inspired action towards a new way of life. You were made for a greater purpose than staying stuck, playing small and going through the motions. It’s time to get honest with yourself and give yourself the permission to dream bigger.

Ask: What would I feel passionate about doing every day? What puts a smile on my face when I think about it? What gets me out of bed each morning?

Then, follow these inspirations to further tap into your passions and discover a career (or business idea) where you could contribute further to this space.

2. Are you overreaching or risk-taking?

Listen, pain, and desperation are powerful motivators. We will do almost anything to alleviate these less than desirable symptoms being produced from a life we’re not in love with.

However, it’s also important to set ourselves up for success.

At the end of the day, we know what’s reckless and what’s just uncomfortable. If you’re looking to leap from one mountain to another, you want to be sure there’s a bridge in sight so you don’t find yourself crashing.

The best way to determine this is to first discover your passion, identify what you want to currently change, and begin finding the steps that will lead you there.

Release any limiting beliefs that hold you captive to comfort zones like “I can’t find the time to do xyz” or “I don’t have enough money saved up for xyz.” Allow yourself to receive divine inspiration, keep the faith, and the logistics will sort themselves out.

3. Follow divine guidance.

When all else feels scary, uncertain, or unclear, turn to Spirit and ask for guidance. We weren’t made to figure it all out by ourselves. In fact, asking for help is the most important step of all.

Give yourself the time and space to be free of any distractions so you can ask the deeper questions and see what flows through.

More often than not, we have the answers we’re seeking right inside ourselves, housed in our intuition, we just haven’t listened yet.

Allow these inspirations and ideas to spark. And from there, begin creating a roadmap.

Remember, you already have everything you need to design the life you desire, you just have to uncover it.

As my current idol, Pastor Real Talk Kim says, if you’ve got a pulse then God has a plan! And to add to that statement, you’re destined for greatness! You were given a specific, larger-than-life purpose to carry out in this world. Let it shine and take the leap of faith when you see the light.