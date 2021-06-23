Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Short Term Volunteer Opportunities For a Worthy Cause | Peter Palivos

Finances and availability are some of the chief factors when the topic of volunteering comes up. The reasons for volunteering vary from one individual to another. Some do it because of self-conviction, while others may see it as an opportunity to explore life in other countries. There are endless opportunities for anyone desiring to volunteer […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Finances and availability are some of the chief factors when the topic of volunteering comes up. The reasons for volunteering vary from one individual to another. Some do it because of self-conviction, while others may see it as an opportunity to explore life in other countries. There are endless opportunities for anyone desiring to volunteer abroad. However, one has to aspire and have a calling.

As much as volunteering to work abroad is life-changing, one can reap benefits from short-term opportunities. Multiple companies offer volunteer trips as brief as one week. Individuals enjoy traveling for a short duration in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, among others. Many projects exist in such countries, allowing ardent volunteers to sacrifice their time and energy. Here are several short-term volunteer opportunities worth experiencing.

Plan My Gap Year

With slightly over a decade of existence, Plan My Gap Year features reasonable volunteer opportunities, such as teaching, childcare, and wildlife conservation, among others. The projects exist in the Pacific, Asia, as well as Africa. A team of experts from the organization scrutinizes all its programs to ensure complete transparency and safety for the volunteers. It’s an ideal option for anyone yearning to influence their lives positively.

The company presents several alternatives like Bali, ideal for teaching English and obtaining training in Medicare. Bali features irresistible scenery and fun activities, such as mountains and the beach.

Maximo Nivel

Maximo Nivel is a perfect match for anyone seeking to become a volunteer abroad for a week or two. The organization exists in Latin America, where candidates have benefited from learning language courses, acquired internships, and earned other opportunities. Maximo Nivel has accommodated over 25,000 candidates from all parts of the world.

Many praise the organization for its affordable programs, ranging from $595 a week. Each package comes with orientation, dancing classes, airport services, emergency provision, and certificates, among other treats.

The world has many short-term opportunities for anyone willing to volunteer abroad. Regardless of the field, geographical features, and other aspects that an individual may be looking for, many organizations have many programs. In conclusion, volunteering has no limits, time, or season. What more, there is freedom of choice for volunteers.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.net

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Short Term Volunteer Opportunities For a Worthy Cause | Peter Palivos

    by Peter Palivos, Attorney
    Community//

    A Reference Guide: 20 Top Volunteer Websites to Help You with Your Search

    by Cynthia Meyer
    Community//

    6 Ways To Volunteer Abroad And Be Really Useful

    by Sujan Pariyar
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.