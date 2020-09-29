Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Short Story: “Light” By Sam Bertini

Four flames flickered in the Dark. Man eyed them mournfully: the last remnants of light and love in a world gone cruel and cold. There was a bitter, brutal breeze. The man shivered. The fire fluttered. Three flames flickered in the Dark...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Sam Bertini
Sam Bertini

“You’re almost out of time,” Dark said. Weak as a whisper yet mighty as a mountain, Dark was icier than absolute zero. 

“No,” Man mumbled. 

“Fear is futile.” Dark was behind him now. It had a habit of stretching space to its will. “In the end everyone runs out of time.”

Man remained mute. 

“Do you know your name, Man? Do you remember who you are?”

“It doesn’t matter. I’m nobody.”

A second blistering breeze. 

Two flames flickered in the Dark.

“Why is ‘nobody’ so scared of me? ‘Nobody’ cannot be hurt.”

Man spat, or at least tried to. Saliva dribbled down his chin. Something freezing and fevered and lighter than air caressed his collarbone.  

“It will be beautiful. So, so beautiful. No more struggle, no more strife. Peace at last.”

Man took in a brittle breath.

“Go on. Everything is better in the Dark.”

“Who, what, are you?”

“Why do you ask a question you already know the answer to?”

Another breeze. Utterly inevitable.

One flame flickered in the dark.

Man wracked the air with a wet sob. 

“Shhhhh. It’s okay. Pain is behind you now.”

“Promise me,” Man whimpered. “Promise me the Dark will be better.”

“You know I cannot lie to you.”

“Okay. I…I’ll do it.”

“Oh, good. Very, very good.”

Man took a final look at the last light in all the world. It was pink and perfect. It was heat, and hope, and happiness, and —

“Now. No more tears, no more sadness. The time is now.”

 Man felt the flame. “Forgive me,” he whispered. 

Then he smothered it.

Aryaan Arora

Aryaan Arora, CEO at The Arora Company

Aryaan Arora is an American actor, singer, model and entrepreneur. He is currently working with Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom of Stewart Talent Agency and is enrolled at the NYU Tisch School of The Arts where he is completing his formal training in acting and filmmaking. He is also pursuing a double major in Economics and Finance. He has officially signed with Prestige Management Group in New York. Aryaan also has a passion for producing and directing and one day hopes to be able to create content which can bring light to important worldly causes.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row

by Anthony Ray Hinton
inspiring quotes by shashank
Community//

My Three Mentors & their timeless advice for bad-times

by Shashank Priyadarshi
Community//

How to see

by Daniel Levin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.