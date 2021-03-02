Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Shoot High, Aim Low

Pushing Higher and Deeper For Optimal Growth

What grabs our attention more than anything else in life is desiring to be, do, or go somewhere someone else has. Whether that is better shape, bigger success, or a bomb scenic destination, there is a healthy kind of envy that can be drawn out of these desires.

Wanting to better ourselves and modeling a path from others who have traveled a similar one is more than just a good thing it is the epitome of personal development. This is where health coaches, business coaches, and travel guides (along with others) come in. We call this vision awareness.

Vision Awareness

Creating a vision of where you want to go, how you want to get there, when you want to get there, what getting there looks like, and why you are going there opens an awareness of reality. The reality of what it takes to get there… A colleague of mine calls it “taking a picture” of where you are going.

That picture is… gaining clarity around what is important to you (priorities, intention). Then developing the time, understanding, and the how of making it happen. When you have a clear picture of where you want to go (vision awareness) you can then take the necessary steps to get there. 

Vision Quest

Once you have the picture of where you want to go, the next thing to do is take the steps towards your goals, dreams, aspirations while finding the community of supporters that will help you get there. This means that some of the people in your current circles may not be there anymore. One of the greatest struggles we all have is removing people from our lives or creating boundaries with people in our lives so that we can grow.

Growth takes a little bit of pain, just ask any fitness coach, and they will tell you muscles do not get bigger or you won’t reach that tone you want without some pain. For some, the pain is easier than others.

Shoot High, Aim Low

Let’s investigate this concept of shooting high, while aiming low. The “shoot high” notion is the vision. That visceral, tangible desire to reach a certain destination. We need this for growth. Arriving at those destinations can only occur when desire exceeds dawdling.

Open the door and look up! Create your biggest vision. Dream big. The sky is literally the limit. Shoot as high as you can and don’t hold back. The only way to discover where you want to go is to dream.

“Have we found the place we’re looking for…”

Jon Anderson

The “aim low” principle is creating depth. Shallow dreams and shallow relationships will not cultivate roots. Without roots, there will be little or no growth (have you ever tried to grow plants without roots?).

Roots are what dig into the ground. Roots create foundation. In fact, the deeper the roots, the better the growth. Look at the root system of a 100-year-old oak tree and this principle comes to life.

Who and what are the roots in your life that you can go deep with? Search them out. Spend time developing relationships with people and places that encourage you. Water them and they will produce growth.

Never settle for good when you know great is available. Look for those who have gone where you want to go. Invest in them. Imitate them. Invite them to join you. Increase your value. Indulge your dreams. Improve your communication.

Forge your way. Don’t settle. Shoot high to reach your goals. Aim low to create roots. Reach out to someone today. Share your vision. Tell your story. Utilize your resources.

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

