Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shoes: Still Critical in Retirement.

Shoes were an essential part of our identity and our armor. They are still say who we are in retirement.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Work supported our shoe addiction. Shoe shopping was a total distraction when going through the most difficult personal and professional times. Shoe shopping was a beautiful experience even when our body image wouldn’t permit shopping for new clothes. Just glancing at our shoes when on the phone or in a meeting gave us enormous pleasure. Shoes gave us confidence and helped us stand (relatively) tall. Great shoes of all shapes, sizes, colors, styles–we loved every single pair. They were an integral part of our personal brands.

What is the role of fabulous shoes now?  Can we still show off our stilettos?  Do we have a reason to go to the shoe sales that used to be on our calendars?  Can we justify buying those dressy heels of any height, or are flats and sneakers our new wardrobe?

The answers are all affirmative. At least they will be soon. When we get back to normal, shoe will still be important.  Shoe shopping is still an enormous pleasure. And we will still go to a gazillion places where you can make a statement by wearing glamorous heels.  Now more than ever will dress up for our new activities, with glitter to match. Retirement doesn’t mean that dressing up is over.

But we need new kinds of shoe too. We walk more than we did before and we need shorter shoes for that.  We’ve taken notice that there are more cool flats now than there may have been—and we are all over that!

What we have realized is that we can still wear cool shoes as much as we like. They still make a statement—and we still want to make a statement. So we continue wearing the old ones and shopping for new ones.  We needed great shoes then and we will need great shoes again soon.  

    Erica Baird and Karen Wagner, Co-Founders at Lustre LLC

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Big Ideas: “How we can end ‘guess and click’ with online shoe purchases” with Eve Ackerley and Carolyn Horner of Jenzy

    by Christina D. Warner, MBA
    Community//

    “How To Use UV Light To Disinfect Surfaces” With John M Bolte & Fotis Georgiadis

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “There are two essential skills that are needed in order to not burn out. Organization and Delegation”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.