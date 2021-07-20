Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Shobi Malik: “Knowing how to define an audience”

The qualities of a good influencer feat. Shobi Malik

First of all, let us understand what actually an influencer is and what does he do. An influencer is basically a blogger or social media celebrity with a lot of magnetism in their persona. Growing a brand today involves hiring a good influencer to promote it, because it can open your brand up to a whole new world of opportunities, providing a new set of perceptions for your audience.

It’s important to the qualities of a good influencer so you know your brand is in good hands. No worries there, because we did the homework for you and have brought to you a social media Influencer that can prove his mettle in all aspects of a celebrity. We’re talking about Shobi Malik, who is a popular TikTok star, model, fashion model, and influencer. His real name is Muhammad Shoaib and hails from Pakistan and is considered amongst the top content creators online.

Shobi is a passionate influencer and someone who truly cares about his work. His passion for modeling and Lip-syncing has induced a hunger in him to learn more and grow simultaneously.

His success can be estimated by the fact that he currently has near to 1 million audiences combined on all platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. Shobi can be seen walking the ramp for some of the finest brands and designers as well.

Shobi actively engages with his audiences all across the platforms. This doesn’t mean that the audience needs to be huge, though having a large audience base has had its own benefits in the case of Shobi. Recently, he hosted a giveaway online which had a prize of a Samsung mobile phone. Shobi keeps an active and consistent publishing schedule and takes the time to comment, share, and like on social media. He works hard to keep the conversation going, and is loved by his audiences.

