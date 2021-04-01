Shivam Singh : A Journey of being digital entrepreneur and founding father of The digital dude

Shivam singh: A Journey of being digital entrepreneur

Youngest digital entrepreneur shivam singh.

Shivam singh was born on 13 oct 2004. in small village of bihar. He came a long way to become digital entrepreneur because he is from remote village from from bihar.but now,He is well known for his effective skills to manage digital and physical businesses. He owns an internet development agency and digital marketing agency and helping many to grow within the digital world. He is trying hard to take digital marketing to every door of youngster who is searching for better place to work. Promoting local for vocal is the primary thing which wanna do. Because he had a thought that promoting small businesses can lead big changes in market

He is the founding father of THE DIGITAL DUDE and therefore the DIGITAL SHIVAM

His management team is of 50+ members and generating good income. main part of his revenue generation come from network marketing and web design.

He loves to study financial management books and impliment it into real life.

After completing schooling from TIRTHANKAR MAHAVEER VIDHYA MANDIR,decide to come into business. HE was good at studying also as well as sports and won so many awards during school time.Now he’s proving himself within the digital business.

He is interested in industrial sector he can move towards these sector in next few years.and promote his movements at mass level .



