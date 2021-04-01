Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shivam Singh : A Journey of being digital entrepreneur and founding father of The digital dude

Shivam singh: A Journey of being digital entrepreneurYoungest digital entrepreneur shivam singh.Shivam singh was born on 13 oct 2004. in small village of bihar. He came a long way to become digital entrepreneur because he is from remote village from from bihar.but now,He is well known for his effective skills to manage digital and physical […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Shivam singh: A Journey of being digital entrepreneur
Youngest digital entrepreneur shivam singh.
Shivam singh was born on 13 oct 2004. in small village of bihar. He came a long way to become digital entrepreneur because he is from remote village from from bihar.but now,He is well known for his effective skills to manage digital and physical businesses. He owns an internet development agency and digital marketing agency and helping many to grow within the digital world. He is trying hard to take digital marketing to every door of youngster who is searching for better place to work. Promoting local for vocal is the primary thing which wanna do. Because he had a thought that promoting small businesses can lead big changes in market
He is the founding father of THE DIGITAL DUDE and therefore the DIGITAL SHIVAM
His management team is of 50+ members and generating good income. main part of his revenue generation come from network marketing and web design.
He loves to study financial management books and impliment it into real life.
After completing schooling from TIRTHANKAR MAHAVEER VIDHYA MANDIR,decide to come into business. HE was good at studying also as well as sports and won so many awards during school time.Now he’s proving himself within the digital business.
He is interested in industrial sector he can move towards these sector in next few years.and promote his movements at mass level .

    Alex Jhon

    Part-time journalist, freelancer editor and copywriter
    I have written novels, plays, essays, and all kinds of articles - ranging from book reviews to journalistic work, which I have been doing since my early high school years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Serial Entrepreneur Gorav Sharma Went From Being a C.A. Dropout to Now The CEO of Multiple 2-3 Figure Businesses

    by Amit Sharma
    Community//

    From Mopping Floors to Building Businesses

    by Fredrick Jones
    Community//

    How Serial Entrepreneur Immy Tariq Went From Being a Medical School Dropout to Now The CEO of Multiple 6-7 Figure Businesses

    by Sophia Meyers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.