Shirley Horn: A Quick Spotlight On Musical Wellness!

Time tells many things. And yet, time can be a true telling of one’s self and current circumstances. Time truly tells! Nevertheless, it is a manner of reflection! Time is also filled with the artistic nature of regrets. We can’t deny those special moments of meditation. It can be humorous. It can be intimate. And furthermore, it can also be agonizing. Time permits us to reflect upon, what should have been. What could have been? What SHOULD be? It comes to assess just what would make a person yearn for returning back in time. What could one collect and hope for in the midst of seeing, hearing, and reflecting upon, what might have been?

It is an awful feeling when having to partake in that painful journey of looking back in time. Its especially true, if there are things a person, wish they could have done. Regret is an awful feeling. In fact, such is an understatement. Its greater than that. When time forces us to assess particular outlooks and things, there is something about its movement, which permits a person to see things a lot more clearly. People are forced to deal with the truth; no matter how ugly, and unpleasant, it may be. However, there is always the power of using those lessons learned, as sources of empowerment for the better. Its one of the greatest comebacks, which serves to carry us forward. That’s a beautiful reality. Its a beautiful form of hope, in knowing that things are not lost, in our mistakes (or loss of chances) in the past. Therefore, what should be notated is how past reflections leads to powerful awakenings. So illuminating , that they give us the incentive to pull through. Its a level of rebirth! Certain singers have the power to, take us there. So, let’s go there, for a start! We’ll find our happy ending in another turn!