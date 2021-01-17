Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Shirley Horn: A Quick Spotlight On Musical Wellness!

Reflections On Time, Love, and Memory, In the Song, "Where Do You Start?" From Legendary, Jazz Singer-SHIRLEY HORN!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Time tells many things. And yet, time can be a true telling of one’s self and current circumstances. Time truly tells! Nevertheless, it is a manner of reflection! Time is also filled with the artistic nature of regrets. We can’t deny those special moments of meditation. It can be humorous. It can be intimate. And furthermore, it can also be agonizing. Time permits us to reflect upon, what should have been. What could have been? What SHOULD be? It comes to assess just what would make a person yearn for returning back in time. What could one collect and hope for in the midst of seeing, hearing, and reflecting upon, what might have been?

It is an awful feeling when having to partake in that painful journey of looking back in time. Its especially true, if there are things a person, wish they could have done. Regret is an awful feeling. In fact, such is an understatement. Its greater than that. When time forces us to assess particular outlooks and things, there is something about its movement, which permits a person to see things a lot more clearly. People are forced to deal with the truth; no matter how ugly, and unpleasant, it may be. However, there is always the power of using those lessons learned, as sources of empowerment for the better. Its one of the greatest comebacks, which serves to carry us forward. That’s a beautiful reality. Its a beautiful form of hope, in knowing that things are not lost, in our mistakes (or loss of chances) in the past. Therefore, what should be notated is how past reflections leads to powerful awakenings. So illuminating , that they give us the incentive to pull through. Its a level of rebirth! Certain singers have the power to, take us there. So, let’s go there, for a start! We’ll find our happy ending in another turn!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIwuoHRRTGA
https://open.spotify.com/album/2wGW87aOvooeJ5r8eTYg4W?highlight=spotify:track:6Q9kKilvw3e1ZkSK2AkKHA
https://www.wrti.org/post/legacy-jazz-singer-and-pianist-shirley-horn; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

