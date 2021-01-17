Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shirley Horn: A Quick Spotlight On Musical Wellnes-Needing Just One More!

Falling In Love, Even For One Time-Intimate Lessons From SHIRLEY HORN'S Performance Of The Song, "Once I Loved!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Love is a beautiful thing! Loving someone can also be a painful thing. It causes a certain ray of maneuvering through sorrow when that love does not work out. They say that “goodbye,” is one of the saddest words. Why? Perhaps, its because it reminds us of having to soon part from something,t hat is so beautiful! That’s how powerful, love, truly, is! Love grants us the serenity in understanding that anyone can break our heart. “Love is the saddest thing when it goes, away!” Such is not only true, but it is a reckoning in coming to terms, with having to take a chance. If we truly want to experience the power of love, it is important that we, take that chance. After all, love brings us that reason for living! However, when love goes, it truly is a sad occasion.

When engaging in a romantic love story with a person, both of you have made that decision to be emotionally exposed. It means that there are revelations you will reveal to others. Furthermore, it even highlights the fact, that you and a loved one, have made a sacred pact. It may go unspoken, but both of you all know that the physical bond will not last forever. Whether it be through one’s physical transition from this Earth, or in having to grapple with the reality of navigating through those difficult times, there will come a time when one will be without the other. Now, that is the hardest thing to have to grapple with. Sometimes, love means that we have to accept the heartache, in order to experience the comfort. We take a chance on love, even when such a love, could physically, emotionally, and mentally leave us in a bind. Nevertheless, love is an intrinsic euphoria. It is medicinal. It heals. Lastly, it transforms, the Soul. Yet, it is when knowing that it is better to love, than to have never loved at all. Once we come to terms with such, we make peace with love’s departure. Let’s reflect on this for a moment, through the voice of. . .

Shirley Horn

https://jazztimes.com/features/tributes-and-obituaries/shirley-horn/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh2GNqWgyRU
https://open.spotify.com/track/5Jq2eR7nC2xiv2MpHG9gnt

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Shirley Ibe of ‘Madeup Beauty’: “Be strong, be bold, be confident”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    When Love Is Uncertain, Yet We Love, Anyway! FIORELLA MANNOIA

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Fong Fei-Fei: Thursday Meditation and Reflection!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.