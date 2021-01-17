Shirley Horn: A Quick Spotlight On Musical Wellnes-Needing Just One More!

Love is a beautiful thing! Loving someone can also be a painful thing. It causes a certain ray of maneuvering through sorrow when that love does not work out. They say that “goodbye,” is one of the saddest words. Why? Perhaps, its because it reminds us of having to soon part from something,t hat is so beautiful! That’s how powerful, love, truly, is! Love grants us the serenity in understanding that anyone can break our heart. “Love is the saddest thing when it goes, away!” Such is not only true, but it is a reckoning in coming to terms, with having to take a chance. If we truly want to experience the power of love, it is important that we, take that chance. After all, love brings us that reason for living! However, when love goes, it truly is a sad occasion.

When engaging in a romantic love story with a person, both of you have made that decision to be emotionally exposed. It means that there are revelations you will reveal to others. Furthermore, it even highlights the fact, that you and a loved one, have made a sacred pact. It may go unspoken, but both of you all know that the physical bond will not last forever. Whether it be through one’s physical transition from this Earth, or in having to grapple with the reality of navigating through those difficult times, there will come a time when one will be without the other. Now, that is the hardest thing to have to grapple with. Sometimes, love means that we have to accept the heartache, in order to experience the comfort. We take a chance on love, even when such a love, could physically, emotionally, and mentally leave us in a bind. Nevertheless, love is an intrinsic euphoria. It is medicinal. It heals. Lastly, it transforms, the Soul. Yet, it is when knowing that it is better to love, than to have never loved at all. Once we come to terms with such, we make peace with love’s departure. Let’s reflect on this for a moment, through the voice of. . .

Shirley Horn