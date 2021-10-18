Shilpa Coorg of DTO Law: “A good work ethic”

A good work ethic. This job is hard. It requires time, attention, and sacrifice. There have been numerous times I’ve had to work when it hasn’t been convenient for me — on weekends, or even on my birthday, or during days off. Admittedly, I could have prevented a few of those situations with some extra planning or by setting some boundaries. But, at the end of the day, there are deadlines that need to be met and unexpected work emergencies that arise. Work ethic boils down to more than simply billing hours — it’s having integrity and responsibility. The knowledge that people are counting on me, whether that be clients or my colleagues, drives me to give my best.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shilpa Coorg.

Shilpa Coorg is a commercial litigator at DTO Law with a special focus on intellectual property litigation. She routinely takes a leading role in high-stakes, “bet-the-company” cases, expertly handling all stages of litigation from pre-filing through trial. Shilpa is also a dedicated advocate and mentor for others in the legal profession and has published numerous articles on diversity, mental health, and the experiences of millennial attorneys.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

I wanted to be a lot of things as a child, including a private detective and an FBI agent. Being an attorney never crossed my mind until much later, in college. I majored in biology as an undergraduate student. I loved aspects of it, including the complicated path to scientific research and development as well as the protections offered by our intellectual property system, but I realized I didn’t want to spend my life in a lab. Instead, I wanted to use the logical reasoning skills I had learned and apply them on a higher level to effect policy change. The legal profession offered me a very cool way of being able to blend my interests. I spent the bulk of my career at two BigLaw firms practicing intellectual property law, specifically medical device patent litigation. As I advanced in my career, however, I had an itch to expand my practice again, which brings me to my current role as a commercial litigator at DTO Law in Los Angeles.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

At DTO, I counsel businesses on a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including, for example, contractual disputes, class action defense, and cases brought under various consumer protection laws. I also represent clients in copyright and trademark matters. I still enjoy patent litigation very much, but now I have a greater variety in the types of cases I handle. Before, when friends or family would ask me questions about the law, my default response was always that I was a patent litigator. There’s still a lot I’m learning, but I’m enjoying expanding my knowledge base. It makes me a well-rounded attorney.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first, and in my mind, foremost, is authenticity. When I came into the profession, I had my own preconceived notions of how I thought a lawyer should look or act — that quintessential courtroom scene in countless movies or television shows in which an attorney pounds on the podium screaming, “I object!” I felt like I didn’t belong in the profession because that wasn’t my style at all. Early in my career, someone I respected advised me to lean into my soft-spoken and easy-going nature because that would get me further than if I put on a falsely aggressive demeanor. I’ve carried this piece of advice with me, and it has served me well. I like to think clients and opposing counsel trust and respect me in part because they see that I’m being true to myself.

A close second is being proactive. Specializing in the areas of law that I do, I am used to teaching myself things without waiting for others. A patent once came across my desk that forced me to do a double-take because it looked like fifty pages of gibberish. I hopped on Google and Wikipedia and YouTube and taught myself the technology. I try to be proactive about learning the things I need to learn or doing what needs to get done without having to be told to do it.

Lastly, my resiliency has served me well. In this profession, and especially as a litigator, it’s important to develop a thick skin. I try not to take to heart tough interactions with others, whether that is a meet-and-confer with particularly rude opposing counsel, tough love I get from my mentors, or conversations with a difficult client. The same goes for any failures. Each of these experiences is an opportunity to learn and be better, but I don’t see the need to give it so much importance that it crushes me.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Definitely. Hard work is so important, but luck has also had a hand. When I graduated from law school, the country was going through an economic recession. Plenty of well-qualified people were struggling to find jobs. I felt lucky to have found the perfect fit for me. Some of the opportunities I’ve gotten since then have also been thanks to luck. I got to take my first deposition as a very junior attorney, something that doesn’t frequently happen at large law firms, simply because of the stage the case was at and the workloads of people senior to me.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

It depends on your professional goals. Going to a good law school did pave the road, to some extent, for my first job in BigLaw. That said, I know plenty of successful attorneys, both in BigLaw and on other career paths, who did not go to a top-tier school. A school can be a good fit for a variety of reasons. Prestige is only one consideration, and in my opinion, not the be-all, end-all.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I would tell my younger self to relax. I was always so organized, ambitious, and focused, which propelled me in many ways, but also caused a lot of anxiety. This career path exaggerated many of the Type-A tendencies I already had prior to law school. I was constantly worried about doing something wrong. I would tell my younger self that this job can be a lot of fun if I have that perspective. I also would have started prioritizing my mental and physical well-being earlier than I did.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

This work never bores me. I get to come to work every day and learn something new, whether it is in the form of a new type of case or a new technology. It’s like solving a puzzle. It’s a great feeling when you see it taking shape and coming together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve got some copyright and trademark cases that are in pre-litigation or early litigation stages. We also recently requested a temporary restraining order on an ex parte basis to prevent a foreclosure sale in a bankruptcy matter.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

Along the lines of what I would tell my younger self, I’d like to focus on listening to my intuition, bringing more of my personality to my work, and truly enjoying my career on a day-to-day basis. I also want to renew my commitment to my own physical and mental wellbeing. For the longest time, I had a lead foot on the gas. In the interest of career longevity and of serving the client to the best of my ability, I would like to continue having a healthier perspective on how work fits into my life.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

My most successful story is my first oral argument. I had jumped in at the last minute to assist with preparing an opposition brief to a motion for preliminary injunction filed against our start-up client. If the client lost, that would likely spell the end for their business — a “bet-the-company” case. Only one day before the hearing, the partner suggested I handle a large portion of the oral argument. I had never even appeared before a judge before, much less argued anything. There were many patents at issue in that case, so there was a lot of material to get through. Even worse, the judge issued an order the morning of the hearing indicating that, given the number of patents, the other side could identify at the hearing two exemplary patents to address. This meant I had to prepare for every possibility and had to do it in an incredibly short amount of time. It was quite a tall order for my very first oral argument, and a lot of pressure, but we ended up securing a denial of the preliminary injunction. The judge’s opinion was based in part on the issues I addressed during my argument. That was a great experience.

The funniest would be my attempt as a first-year associate to help a witness prepare for his corporate deposition. Not having ever done this before, I shipped a very large number of binders to the witness, color-coded and tabbed. My supervising partner walked into the conference room to a literal wall of binders, all neatly organized. She was taken aback as to how we could possibly cover that amount of material in the short time we had. Luckily, we were able to regroup quickly, but it made for a comical several minutes.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

Today, I largely work remotely. I joined DTO Law at the start of COVID-19 and the entire interviewing and onboarding process was virtual due to stay-at-home orders in my state. The firm made it very easy for me to integrate myself on a virtual basis. They had a strong infrastructure in place to allow for a seamless transition to remote work and got creative in organizing some virtual or socially-distanced bonding experiences. I do try to go into the office when I can so we can see one another and collaborate. I prefer that healthy blend. The pandemic showed us we can have the flexibility and convenience of working remotely, but it’s also nice to have that human interaction once in a while.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest change has been transitioning to a remote working environment. There are a lot of advantages to remote working arrangements, including flexibility, being able to spend more time with family, comfort, and ease. There are quite a few drawbacks as well. Access to the internet becomes paramount. Something like not having a stable internet connection can derail a workday. It was also harder for me to disconnect from work when I did not have a separate physical space. The lack of face-to-face encounters can become isolating. Going forward, I think certain institutions or employers will want to return to normalcy as soon as possible, though employees will expect to have significantly more flexibility in where, how, and when they work. I also think folks will be more selective in how they spend their time on professional obligations like networking events or conferences.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, networking is and always will be paramount. A friend of a friend referred me to my first client. Personal connections are important because they minimize risk for the decision-maker. It’s a source of comfort for the person hiring me if they know I’ve been vetted by someone they already know and trust. It’s the same no matter what the decision is: if my friend recommended a restaurant to me, I’m more likely to try that before something random. The legal community is small, which makes things easy in that a few key connections can work wonders, but it can also backfire if you’re not intentional about personal branding and reputation.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I’ve seen a lot of attorneys have great success with LinkedIn. As with all other social media, the best way to find an audience is to be authentic and consistently put out quality content. People gravitate to profiles they feel provide value. On LinkedIn, that could take the form of having a vast network, generating quality posts, or even reposting other articles. I’m trying to improve my own LinkedIn presence because it has been such a great tool for me.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

A good work ethic. This job is hard. It requires time, attention, and sacrifice. There have been numerous times I’ve had to work when it hasn’t been convenient for me — on weekends, or even on my birthday, or during days off. Admittedly, I could have prevented a few of those situations with some extra planning or by setting some boundaries. But, at the end of the day, there are deadlines that need to be met and unexpected work emergencies that arise. Work ethic boils down to more than simply billing hours — it’s having integrity and responsibility. The knowledge that people are counting on me, whether that be clients or my colleagues, drives me to give my best. Organizational skills. On any given day, there is a lot going on. For example, I’m currently working on over ten active matters, each with their own deadlines and case strategies. I would go crazy without a system to keep me organized. For me, it’s a combination of using my email inbox as an evolving task list and knowing what is coming up on the horizon. I always strive to work backward from the end goal. In other words, what I need to prove at trial informs what I need to get during discovery, which in turn informs my initial interactions with my client as I gather information. I wouldn’t be able to do this if I weren’t able to keep track of my cases in the first instance. Good mentors. I would not be where I am today without the help and support of my many mentors, all of whom have contributed to my career in some way. Some of my mentors helped me navigate thorny staffing issues. Others ensured I received substantive opportunities at appropriate times in my career, like the partners who trusted me to handle my first couple depositions or my first oral argument. Yet others have given me valuable professional and personal advice, like the attorney who encouraged me to bring out, rather than hide, my unique attributes. I am thankful to have an amazing support system of folks I can call upon if I need guidance. Healthy boundaries. Many lawyers think a good work ethic is inconsistent with the idea of having healthy boundaries. I disagree. Even with the best work ethic, whatever that entails, I cannot serve my clients to the best of my ability if I’m burned out. As an example of some of the boundaries I set, I try to exercise at least five days a week and I do not skip meals. Because these are priorities for me, I work time into my daily schedule as needed and do not answer emails during the short time I am away. I’m able to come back to my desk refreshed and ready to go, and my clients, the firm, and I are all better for it. Confidence. I’m not ashamed to admit I suffered from imposter syndrome and extreme perfectionism, which go hand-in-hand, for much of my early career. It seemed like everyone but me had their act together. As time went on, I realized the people I had put on a pedestal made their share of mistakes too. Once I began trusting my own instincts, as opposed to assuming others knew something I didn’t, things fell into place. I love that Henry Ford quote: “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

The Rock. I’m constantly inspired by his work ethic and desire to give back to the community.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!