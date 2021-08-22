Shilp Group CEO Yash Brahmbhatt vouches for “Comfort Living” in his newly launched residencies

Recently, few residential projects of Gujarat have been reportedly making a lot of headlines in and around Gujarat. And these projects are the Shilp Group’s – Project Ananta(2BHK) and Project Revanta(3BHK). Both of these are residential places in and around Gujarat, that are customized for a luxury living. They have entirely been the brainchild of Yash Brahmbhatt, the CEO of Shilp Group, who has envisioned and empanelled several projects under the Shilp Group.

Owing to the contemporary Covid paralysis, stepping out of the house has been a mere nightmare. Collecting rations, sanitaries, and other important amenities have become extremely challenging. Many transportation modes have also been cut off and allocation of resources has been one of the primary problems. However, Shilp Group’s projects have always been ahead of their times and the designing of Ananta and Revanta schemes has been done keeping in mind easy availability of everything. An immaculate execution of bringing activities and amenities in the residency has been put forward so that stepping up remains an option and never a compulsion. Yash Brahmbhatt has emerged as an outstanding entrepreneur who has helped people to find the right homes and experience comfortable living.

The customized residential facilities of Ananta and Revanta including gymnasiums, libraries, multipurpose courts, indoor games, dance/music rooms and well-landscaped areas including the parking spaces have been widely appreciated by the people. This holistic package ensures utmost luxury in budget.

These multi-purpose projects have won the hearts of many people as it has been a boon in disguise to them especially in the times of Covid. People have already referred to Yash as the genie who creates perfect homes and he truly lives up to those expectations. He vouches to bring more such holistic and unique approaches like Ananta and Revanta under his leadership in the near future.