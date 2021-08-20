Shihori Nakane: “You don’t have to change your style”

You don’t have to change your style. Just be yourself! I used to struggle to find my own musical style. Other adults told me “your way of singing is too strong. Get rid of all your habits” and “your music and lyrics are too artistic, make them simple and easier.” I don’t regret all those efforts that I made, they helped my career as a composer for many years after that, but I found that I even didn’t have to change myself to become successful as an artist. You don’t have to be good at many things, but you should keep on doing what you really love.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shihori Nakane.

Shihori is a visionary New York-based singer and songwriter who has enjoyed over a decade of success in the Japanese pop industry and beyond. Her work encompasses original songs as well as compositions for internationally acclaimed anime tv shows and computer games. She boasts 11 gold-certified singles and albums that total over a million sales.

In 2018 Shihori took the next step in her journey by moving to the United States, where she continues to compose new music, and perform extensively. Most recently, she enjoyed international success performing lead vocals on the Billboard #6 single “The Real Folk Blues” and composed the million-streamed ‘Battle Queens’ theme song for the video game League Of Legends.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Japan with deafness in my left ear, and perfect pitch in my right ear, Asperger Syndrome and Dwarfism.

I had a very hard time getting along with other kids because of those disabilities, I focused on my own world all the time and enjoyed my creative and imaginary world.

When I was 7, I was shocked when I saw people stopped and stared at me when I sang a song in a cappella for the first time in a school picnic bus, then I started songwriting at the age of 7 to become a singer right after that.

Beethoven’s piano pieces and anime music at that time influenced my musicality hugely, I was into playing piano all the time since my parents bought a mini grand piano for me at the age of 9.

All the tough experiences I went through cultivated my desire to spread the messages of love to the world, I started my career as a pop singer-songwriter as my lifetime mission.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I found that singing songs was the only and the best way for me to connect with other people’s hearts, I happened to believe it is my mission.

Also having a deaf ear and a perfect-pitch-ear by natural seemed to be the gift from God to achieve this mission.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have many “legendarily interesting stories”, but one of them is this;

I was suffering from Meniere’s Disease a year ago, it was hard for me to wake up in the morning at the time, my dad just drove me to the venue, I had a rehearsal while I was almost sleeping.

I was thinking I’ll be awake soon once the show started.

But I wasn’t! I was still half-sleeping which was really relaxing. (laughs)

I’ve been known for the super energetic character, so that relaxing performance was very weird to my fans.

I was like “hello~ everyone~… oh… I… seem like still sleeping…but… please enjoy super healing show…”. And, I did a perfect performance because I was perfectly relaxed, half in a dream.

My fans looked so sleepy too.

And at the 2nd stage, I was like “Hello again!!! Yeahhhhh!!! Oh, I seem like awake now!!!”.

Let me add another story.

I once had a “Valentine’s Dumpling Concert” in which I made dumplings while I was talking and singing, and my fans could buy them. It was because my home-made dumpling is our family’s traditional, so I thought it would be great to serve them as my symbol of love. My fans still talk about the concert!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure if it’s the mistake or not, I was singing extremely loud almost every day in a tiny, wooden apartment. My voice seemed to be heard from 200m away, but I had kind neighbors, so nobody ever complained about that. I feel ashamed of it now, but I was too fearless and careless.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on my first full album in the U.S.!

It’ll be very diverse, and the songs showcase how I’ve mutated since I moved to the US in 2018.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

What the media shows on TV shows affect whole the society’s identity and creates the trendy standard.

For example, if the media keeps saying that having particular traits is most important, many people would start to believe it and some discriminate against people who don’t have those traits. That’s totally wrong as many people already know.

For example, it’s still less diverse in Japan, TV shows or magazines often display particular traits as the definition of beautifulness. There are so many phrases that make the readers be ashamed of their face or body figure. Everything is about “how to hide your bad proportion”.

Then many Japanese people have very low self-esteem in reality. This is very ridiculous.

Common sense is all different in every country and the beauty is not only for few limited people.

Entertainment has THAT power to influence whole the culture and people’s identity, so it’s the duty to showcase diversity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

You are beautiful, talented and you can do it! Simply because I grew up by being said that I was ugly, and I wouldn’t be able to be in the showbiz industry. Although I believed myself, I wish if my parents have told me that way. It’s not too late! You’re still very young and you can do whatever you want! At the time, teen idols were the trend in J-pop, people in major record labels told me I was too old. (I was 22 or 23.) I still believe it’s the same thing even though I am much older now. Challenging something has to be for yourself. And it’s now the best time for you to start whatever. You don’t have to change your style. Just be yourself! I used to struggle to find my own musical style. Other adults told me “your way of singing is too strong. Get rid of all your habits” and “your music and lyrics are too artistic, make them simple and easier.” I don’t regret all those efforts that I made, they helped my career as a composer for many years after that, but I found that I even didn’t have to change myself to become successful as an artist. You don’t have to be good at many things, but you should keep on doing what you really love. I’ve rebuilt my new style in the U.S. I found my singing voice right now sounds very similar to my past singing voice, before the second advice I mentioned. Later on, my complex style of songwriting became a big trend in Japan. Don’t be afraid of being hated. I was too scared of being hated for many years, probably because I used to be bullied badly. I made a lot of efforts to get along with people or the community and I started to be more popular in communities. But I remember the time when I seemed to be becoming famous, I was so scared to be hated and I turned the flame off immediately. Then I lost some big chances to be more famous.

But being liked and being hated would happen at the same time and you don’t have to be liked by everybody. I actually have a similar chance right now in Japan, I am telling myself not to be scared of being hated! You should run away from the situation you really don’t like. I was an earnest person and never ran away from tough situations. That raised my strength but sometimes put me into unfair situations. When I was in my early 20s, the boss in the management company I used to belong to threatened and cursed the members for years, and they kidnapped me at the end. That was an insanely dangerous environment, but I couldn’t run away for 3 years. It took over 10 years for me to come out about this incident, I always tell younger artists to run away from those dangerous environments. Young artists tend to stick with the chance that they have, think that it’s the last chance and that they can’t leave, then they’ll try to follow even unfair rules. I’ve seen many cases other than mine.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t work too hard too much. Get rest when you feel tired.

Have a fresh mind all the time and try to have some sources of income.

Don’t try to become someone else, love and enjoy yourself.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being a powerful Asian artist to empower people!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One is my pianist partner of the duo I used to be in, Asuka. We spent most of the time in our youthful days at the beginning of our music career, we had fights, we often talked overnight. She is more than my real family who loves my everything, whatever happens. We went through toughness and various stages together learned about music and life together. I can’t find anybody who plays my song perfectly as I want in the world. She’s been my home.

And I appreciate the popular artist in Japan, Nana Mizuki and Momoiro Clover Z, they’ve been my biggest client as a songwriter. They are superstars, who always showed me WHAT IS THE SUPAR STAR. They didn’t become stars because they were lucky, but their spirituality is really special. I have learned many great things from them while I was mostly active as a songwriter but not as an artist at all. One of the greatest gifts as a songwriter was that I had the opportunity to work with them.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Definitely Marie Kondo! I used to take her lessons before she published her first book. I wanna see her again in the U.S.!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me @shihoriNY on Twitter and YouTube, @shihori 94 on Instagram and Twitch. And @Shihorine on Facebook.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for having me!