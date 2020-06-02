Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Shifting Your Mindset Will Make You A Successful Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs generally juggle many tasks on their plate. It can be overwhelming at times, leading to self-doubt and a negative mindset. This change can cripple you and your business. Randall Hunt, founder of Athletic Apex, explains why shifting your mindset will make you a successful entrepreneur

By

Throughout history, there have been countless entrepreneurs that changed peoples’ lives and entire industries. From Steve Jobs and the iPhone to Larry Page and Google, numerous innovations and inventions led to entrepreneurs fulfilling their life meaning. Unfortunately, not every entrepreneur experiences this level of success. However, that doesn’t mean you are any less successful than the entrepreneurs just listed. Entrepreneurship is all about inventing a product or service for a market segment that provides value to your customers. There is no set definition of success. People have different perceptions of success, including you. Your mindset is crucial to what you want to accomplish as an entrepreneur. Here’s why shifting your mindset will make you a successful entrepreneur. 

Increased confidence: 

We all have insecurities that hold us back from achieving success. Instead of attempting to cover-up our vulnerabilities, we should embrace them. Insecurities are an opportunity to learn more about yourself. Learn why you are insecure about a particular feature within yourself. Use that as fuel to lessen your insecurities. Even the most confident person has insecurities. Speaking of confidence, learning how to accept yourself, and improving yourself and your business will give you newfound confidence. This confidence can propel you to better decision-making, overcoming objections when selling, and a boost in morale for your team.

Everything happens for a reason

You’ve heard of this phrase before countless times. Setbacks and obstacles are a part of life. As an entrepreneur, you will experience more rejections and setbacks than the average person. However, the more delays you have, the more opportunities you have; this is all dependent on your mindset. If your mindset is everything happens for a reason in the wrong way, you will never learn to adapt and overcome anything in life. You will never see the good in even the most challenging times. Your business will stagnate, and you will become stressed and be at higher risk of losing your business. However, if you take some time to realize what is happening and why then you can begin to formulate a plan to combat the obstacle and propel your business forward.

Randall Hunt, Founder and Acting CEO at Athletic Apex Enterprise

Randall Hunt is the Founder of the Athletic Apex Enterprise. After falling in love with the game of golf, Randall rose to the top as one of the best young golfers in the country, earning him a full-ride to Pepperdine University. But after a car accident cost him the mobility of his right arm, Randall's golf aspirations were put to a hault.

Dissatisfied with the bad news, Randall developed a way to regain full mobility of his right arm, alleviating the chronic pain the doctors told him would be with him for life. Through this journey, Randall developed the Bionetics system that has helped world class champions and Olympic athletes. He is passionate about helping people across all walks of life find freedom and reach their full potential; to do everything to the Apex.

For more, be sure to follow Randall Hunt online and check out AthleticApex.com and Bionetics.info.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Five Mindsets To Proclaim Success If You’re An Entrepreneur

by Adedeji Omotayo
Community//

Successful Entrepreneurs Are Made, Not Born

by Matt Bigach
Wisdom//

Entrepreneurship Lessons — 5 Things Entrepreneurship Has Taught Me

by Pavlina Papalouka

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.