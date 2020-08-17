Shift Your Mindset and Embrace Change with the New TRIVO Method From Successful Life Coach Alessandro Cassano

Transform your life, shine in your business, and reach your goals with Alessandro Cassano’s powerful TRIVO method, which ensures incredible results.

The world of personal training has been evolving and more and more people are turning to a coach to achieve their physical goals. Achieving the physical objectives proposed at the beginning is not always easy, in fact, on many occasions, it is not achieved. But that does not mean that the coach is bad or the client does not give his best.

Alessandro confesses that many of the failures in the world of body training are due to the mind. But before we get down to business, let’s learn a little more about the life of this coach.

Cassano has always had a great passion for training. Since he was young, his dream was to become a personal trainer. To achieve this, he took his first steps in the business with great determination. It wasn’t easy for him to make a name for himself, and hard work was always present.

He spent long hours in the gym learning about new techniques and training to teach his clients. However, in his early days, he had to combine that activity with night work. He learned a lot, and one of the lessons is that if you don’t have a directed mind, you can’t achieve your goals.

Alessandro’s achievements

Knowing the fundamental role of the mind in achieving significant progress, Cassano set out to learn more about the human mind. That is why he specialized in NLP at The Institute for Coaching & NLP. He is also a member of the ICF (International Coaching Federation). All this experience and knowledge of the fitness world took him to the top.

Soon Alessandro had to expand his team, as he could not cope with the 30 clients who asked to be trained daily. He became very well known throughout the country, so he became the personal trainer of Serie A players like Marco Marchionni and Amauri.

Despite all his achievements what stands out the most and what he is proud of is his diploma in NLP. That is what has led him to become a better helper of his clients, breaking down their mental barriers and helping them get the best out of each other. His personalized sessions are increasingly in demand.

Moreover, without this knowledge, what today is his greatest pride, the TRIVO method, would not have been born. It is something he has designed with great dedication to take his clients’ minds and bodies to another level. Today we will see what it consists of and what he wants to achieve by implementing in everyone what they become his insides.

Knowing the TRIVO method

With this, Alessandro has set himself a life mission, no longer a job, but something more important. The aim of his mission is that each person who puts himself in his hands reaches the best possible physical and mental state.

With the TRIVO method (Intensive and Definitive Target Training) this innovative personal trainer takes a step forward in his business. What he seeks is to establish a connection with the client, set the goals to be achieved, and focus on achieving them. But to do this, first, you have to do some sessions that allow the person to prepare his or her mind.

In total there are 6 sessions in which you use your knowledge of Neurolinguistic Programming so that each person processes their objectives mentally. This strategy has given incredible results, achieving 100% of those who have undergone it to reach their goals.

Only after passing these first sessions will the client be ready to move on to physical work. Without a doubt, this is something innovative in a world where the physical comes before the mental. A mistake that Alessandro detected, seeing that those who do not achieve their physical goals is because they do not have a mind oriented to reach the goal.

Standing out in your field, whatever it is, will depend on your ability to detect the market needs. Alessandro saw a need and set out to meet it. Hundreds of successful ventures have been born, and that vision is what will put you ahead of others.

Today Cassano continues to bring his method to all his clients, giving his innovative method international recognition.