Shift work related sleep disorders and recovery problems change the way DNA works

A Finnish study found that shift work and the sleep disorders causes effects on DNA level. Those who work in shifts and therefore suffer from sleep disorders have changes in DNA methylation that affect gene function. The phenomenon was observed in DNA changes in white blood cells, and the changes are linked to inflammatory diseases through sleep deprivation. People with shift work sleep disorder have less relaxation at bedtime, it takes longer to fall asleep, and sleep quality is poorer than those shift workers who did not have the disorder. The study also found that during holidays, rest and recovery progress restored changes in DNA function. According to researchers, adequate rest and recovery are absolutely essential in preventing these changes.

According to another Finnish study, already three evening or night shifts a month can lead to constant fatigue in leisure time. This phenomenon has been observed in every second hospital worker with a shift sleep disorder. Those with sleep disorders were also more sleepy on both night and morning shifts. In addition, their sleep was shorter and the sleep deficit was higher before the morning shifts. People with shift sleep disorders also slept just over their sleep needs on their days off, unlike the control group. According to the study, shift work disorder is poorly recognized in health care and more attention should be paid to its prevention. A sufficiently long and high quality recovery can alleviate many of the symptoms. In Finland, about one-fifth of the labor force works in shifts.

Neurosonic technology brings relief for sleep disorders and recovery challenges

