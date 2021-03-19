Shift Happens

I challenge you to make a difference!

Studies indicate that we have approximately 60,000 thoughts a day; and that the vast majority of these thoughts, roughly 80%, are negative in content. That means that we have somewhere around 48,000 negative thoughts each day.

It is no wonder that 25% of the people in our country suffer from anxiety! (and since the pandemic, that number is over 75%.)

We have become a society that focuses on and glorifies all that is wrong in this world.

The media plays a huge part in influencing this negative mind set. Over 80% of what we see, hear, and read from the media is negative in content. If a local station can’t find enough tragedy and negative news in their home town, they report stories from obscure locales to ensure some “shock” value in their program.

Unfortunately, it does not stop there. Social media is no longer about family pictures or reconnecting with friends. Instead it has become a political and social war zone. Or, tune into most work places in America in the morning and just listen to the negative banter that takes place as the day is getting started…

And we wonder why our productivity is waning!

Ask any group of people to name some positive role models that our children can look up too, and watch the blank glaze come over their faces.

We need to make our focus be about the true heroes and role models. The… Doctors… Nurses… First Responders… Front line workers,,, Teachers… Men and Women of our Military… Parents !!! They are true Heroes and Positive Role Models.

You… Yes, You… Can Make a Difference!

Here are some action steps:

* Start and end your day with something that inspires and empowers you and your loved ones to have a positive day

* STOP watching the news (you will survive without it) Be informed but not obsessed

* Be a good finder… Look for and celebrate good experiences, happenings, or people

* Have an attitude of gratitude… Be thankful for the abundance you already have

* Ask your children to share something positive every night at the dinner table… (this includes all you grown up kids)

* Create the habit of asking your children to say: “I am grateful for…” before they go to bed… list at least three things, (remember to lead by example)

* Engage in Acts of Random Kindness

* Focus on things You have “control” over

“Be the Change” you wish to see in the world.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.