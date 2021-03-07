Shhhh… Listen! Simple Ways to Relieve Stress

Being stressed out is no fun. It can cause you to lose sleep, concentrate, and even make you sick! In fact, stress can keep us from enjoying life to the fullest.

Stress takes many forms, from the lone pressure of an impending deadline at work to the frantic rush to get ready in the morning before you are late for school or work. There are many causes for stress that one might wonder how we can even function in our daily world.

Stress is one of the biggest problems today. It’s making us irritated, jumpy, worried, and anxious. We’re so stressed out about our jobs, our relationships, and staying on top of bills that sometimes we forget to do the things that we love.

Stress is a natural part of life. But too much stress, and a person’s health can suffer severely. This guide covers a few simple ways to relieve stress.

Regular Exercise

Most people think that exercise is just good for losing weight and getting physically fit. It’s true that exercise can help you lose weight, but you can also relieve stress with exercise.

If you want to find real stress relief, you might want to add exercise into your routine. Not only does it alleviate the negative effects of stress and anxiety but it also improves your state of mind by increasing dopamine in the brain.

Spend time with Your Family and Friends

Carve time out of your busy schedule to spend time with family, friends, and loved ones. Spending this time with others is great for your mental health. Making plans to attend a neighborhood cookout, play board games with your kids, or enjoying coffee with someone you love can make a huge difference in how you feel when it’s all said and done!

Be generous with compliments

Giving out compliments just for the sake of praising a person can help you relieve stress and help create a positive environment. It’s actually very easy to give compliments as they cost nothing. A simple congratulation can relieve your tension and make you happier. Congratulating others when you feel low yourself can make both parties feel better.

Take Proper Sleep

Stress seems to be the new normal these days. Everyone faces stress in their life, no matter if you have a six-figure job or are stuck in a low-wage job. There are some ways you can relieve your stress and better improve your life. Sleep plays such an important role in your health that it’s been deemed as the “third pillar” of good health, along with diet and exercise.

Sleep is no doubt the best way to reduce stress. Sound sleep can help you think more clearly and become more productive. Waking up without an alarm clock, feeling refreshed, ready to take on the day. It’s the best way to start the day and a great feeling. So make sure you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep daily.

Plant a Beautiful Garden

Planting a garden is a great way to relieve stress and can be very therapeutic for many people. As a bonus, it comes with a healthy serving of exercise by using your own muscles to weed, dig, water, and turn the soil. It can be one of the best therapies for people that live in urban areas. It’s a way to chill out, get some fresh air, and stimulate the creative parts of your brain.

No matter how busy your day is, if you have a garden, I assure you it will slow you down and make you relax. As soon as the sun is out and when the weather is good, don’t get inside until you’ve watered your plants. You must observe them and feel the mood of nature around you. It’s a wonderful feeling. Take a break sometime and plant yourself a garden. It will help relieve stress because nothing is better than getting down to earth and going back to how things were when we were kids.

If you don’t have to worry if you don’t have a garden, studies have shown that even nurturing a small plant at your work desk can reduce stress.

Avoid Procrastination

Procrastination can affect your work performance by keeping you from reaching deadlines and taking on new projects in your career. It can cause frustration and stress at home if other members of your family are counting on you as well. By knowing when you are susceptible to procrastination and working to avoid it, you can relieve unnecessary stress in your life.