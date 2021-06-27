Sherry McAllister Of Foundation for Chiropractic Progress: “STEAM”

STEAM, which stands for Stretching, Tea and a five-minute Meditation after you drink it. This quick, easy process resets my peace of mind in the afternoon and helps me finish the day on a positive note. Extra breathing exercises are also helpful when we get stressed.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sherry McAllister, DC.

Sherry McAllister, DC, M.S. (Ed) CCSP, serves as the president for the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (www.F4CP.org), a U.S. not-for-profit organization educating the public about the benefits of drug-free chiropractic care. Dr. McAllister earned her Master’s in Education from the University of California East Bay and is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic West, where she taught as an associate professor. She has served as a qualified medical examiner, expert chiropractic witness for the State of California, and has been in private practice in San Jose since 1996.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was 19, I was in a car accident that left me with debilitating headaches every day. At the time, I was studying cellular molecular biology and spent most of the day looking through a microscope, so the headaches made concentrating very difficult, if not impossible. I took medications, had special imaging and neurological testing, and realized for the first time that the medical profession didn’t have the answer. This was particularly troubling to me because I was considering a career as a pediatric oncologist. One day I asked a colleague for advice and they slid a card over to me and said, ‘Why don’t you try chiropractic?’ I was desperate and just sick from the medications, so I went to the chiropractor’s office, but was still highly skeptical. I remember thinking: ‘If this was going to work, they would have already told me about this option.’ On that first visit, the doctor performed a gentle adjustment and the headaches went away. I thought it was a fluke, but the headaches never returned. I kept going back to the chiropractor for other annoyances that I thought I would just have to live with and lo and behold they, too were taken care of. Finally, I said to myself one day: ‘This is what I was meant to do. I want to heal people, not with medications, but with my hands, as that doctor did.’ It was amazing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There have been so many, but a very recent one came from our podcast, Adjusted Reality, where we were joined by Dr. Deepak Chopra, who is definitely one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. It was his depth of understanding of how healing and wellness opportunities come with utilizing the brain to motivate the body. The main takeaway for me was being inspired by a leader who was completely at peace and in harmony with an understanding of health and wellness and who had a passion to share that with our audience. Another takeaway was that Dr. Chopra shared that a personal wellness program should start with understanding meditation and the benefits that it brings to your life. One of my favorite things Dr. Chopra said was we all need to “learn how to slow down to go fast.”

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was burning myself out. Early on, I thought that all my time, my talents, my treasures needed to be put into building my clinic and not taking time off for myself. Everything I did for months and months was only focused on my clinic and the number of hours I put in. What I quickly learned was that you become fatigued and burned out. It becomes a no-win situation because your energy is zapped and your passion to do what you are designed to do is not as strong. You need to have enjoyable moments, go out and just have fun and take time for a vacation. All of those things, I had thought, were a waste of time because it wasn’t focused on building the practice. A big mistake.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, the president of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Florida, Dr. Peter Martin, was a tremendous mentor to me. Dr. Martin showcased an open mind and open heart and showed me how to be kind and comforting, yet firm and steadfast. His kind heart and wisdom, for example, inspired me to get involved in chiropractic leadership, not just my practice, but also to lead on a larger scale, such as serving as president of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress where we spread positive news and research about chiropractic care. Dr. Martin’s honest and ethical approach guides me to this day. Also, as a woman leader in healthcare where I have occasionally been the only woman at the table, Dr. Martin has inspired me to ensure that more female voices are brought into the room and to make it a priority for women to step up and speak out.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Spreading the positive news and research about how chiropractic care relieves acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal pain without medications, we believe, is helping prevent opioid-use disorder and addiction, which has gotten even worse during the pandemic. Prevention means fewer heartbreaking conversations with parents who lost a child to an addiction that started with a single prescription. We are making an impact because we are showing, through our events such as Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month which occurs every September, that chiropractic care is a safe and effective drug-free option. In my experience, greater awareness of the health and wellness benefits that chiropractic care brings to people makes the world a better place.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Prevent ‘tech neck.’ I remember watching my teenager look at his phone and his head was completely down at his chest and his upper back was rolled into a curve, so I gave him a four-step process called In-Up-Back-Down. You bring the elbow in, the hand goes up and the shoulders shift back and down. It immediately improves your airflow and takes the tension off your neck and upper back. Use the two-pillow technique. Our younger patients who come in with neck and back pain often sleep on their stomach. To stop them from that habit, we use two pillows. One pillow is between or under your knees and the other is hugged against your chest. The second pillow causes you to wake up before you turn on to your stomach because you have to drop the pillow and push the pillow out from between your knees. STEAM, which stands for Stretching, Tea and a five-minute Meditation after you drink it. This quick, easy process resets my peace of mind in the afternoon and helps me finish the day on a positive note. Extra breathing exercises are also helpful when we get stressed. A good one is alternate-nostril breathing (known as Nadi Shodhana) where you hold your right nostril and breathe out of the left and then switch. It activates both sides of our brain, rejuvenates the nervous system and actually creates a very peaceful feeling when you take big, belly breaths. Hydration. Put something in your water that will make you want to drink it. My two favorites are cucumber and basil together. To me, that is a very refreshing drink, but the key is it needs to be next to you, so you remember to drink it. I will fill up a water bottle and keep it with me and watch the levels, deliberately taking drinks at key intervals during the hour. Get adjusted. Just like dentistry, you don’t need to have pain to see a chiropractor. Receiving chiropractic care can prevent a lot of the neck and back conditions we see caused by too much sitting and staring at screens followed by hours of sleep in an awkward position. If you’re an athlete, chiropractic care can also help correct imbalances to prevent injury and improve your performance.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement would be kindness and the importance of kindness to your body and kindness through words. Those two pieces could create a better world. When you think of kindness to your body, you start doing things that are very natural, like getting more sleep, increasing your hydration, stretching, going for a walk, or being much more aware of the food that you eat. The kindness for others is about being present in the moment with them with eye contact and with kind words and appreciating who they are and what talents they bring. These are some of the things we talk about on our podcast Adjusted Reality, about creating a kinder world by being kind to yourself and others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You need to take a break from your work. That may be a vacation, or it could be a five-minute meditation. I wish someone had told me that putting everything in all the time is not going to get you a better outcome; it’s going to get you burned out. It takes time. I wish someone had said that you need to pace yourself because it is a long road. Pacing yourself means creating opportunities to educate yourself in a fun, exciting way and doing it with a smile on your face and enjoying the process. You can’t take yourself too seriously and you have to have a lot more fun doing what you love. Take business courses. Ensuring best practice protocols are in place will enhance your wellness clinic and drive strong financial outcomes. No matter how good your care is, you can lose a patient because they were not comfortable with something that occurred during the business transaction. Good business skill sets, for me, have been a critical component to running a successful practice. Social media is required for marketing. I wish someone had told me when I started that marketing what you do, so people know who you are, is an absolutely critical component and social media would become a platform to do that. And technically it is not us we are promoting, but rather it is our ability to help our patients or clients be the best they can be. Be proud to juggle. I wish someone had told me that juggling your career and family life and making your family a priority is something to be proud of. It’s not something to feel embarrassed by or something to hide. You get to choose how you juggle those priorities, and if it is right for you, do it. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. The world is already extremely difficult to navigate from a mental health perspective and the pandemic has made it even harder. Our children have been separated from their social groups and have had to navigate the social distancing while missing out on sports and other activities. Parents are now going to have to reset and rebuild and move through some of the anxiety, sadness and stress. We need to reach out to each other and have those awkward moments where you just ask someone: ‘Are you OK? Is there anything I can do to help?’ One of our members, a doctor of chiropractic, is currently working with an organization called Same Here which is helping normalize conversations around mental health. I couldn’t agree more with their mission because too often mental health is a topic we don’t like to discuss, which is not helping anyone.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Readers can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. We also have our Adjusted Reality podcast where we talk with leaders in health and wellness about improving our physical, mental and spiritual health. We have a bunch of episodes now, including the one I mentioned earlier with Dr. Deepak Chopra.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!