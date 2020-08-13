Sherri Somers: “Let faith be your guide”

I truly believe that every crisis brings opportunity. We have to use this time as an opportunity to learn and master a skill. Give yourself grace to pivot if you have to. Pivoting doesn’t change the goal. It just changes the mode of transportation to reach that goal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of my series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sherri Somers.

Sherri Somers is more than just a business leader. She is a confidence builder with bold opinions. Her animated personality and high energy makes you motivated to do more. Sherri exudes confidence, which is a critical component to her and her clients’ professional successes. Sherri teaches women how to break limited beliefs in their finances so they can build financial confidence.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’m a former law enforcement officer. I realized there’s an issue within the justice system resulting in inmates re-offending due to their criminal records, so I decided to start teaching ex-offenders how to start a business while incarcerated. We created a re-entry program that would give the inmates the tools and resources they need to become business owners. Upon release, the inmates are equipped to start their own businesses and become tax payers again. The program got the attention of the Obama administration and we got invited to the White House for our efforts of helping ex-offenders.

A few months after all of that, my son got really sick and I quit my job to spend more time with him. I’m a single mother who had no money for marketing, so I used my iPhone to go LIVE on social media teaching business coaching using the same techniques I taught to the newly released inmates. I went LIVE for 6-months, made my first 12k dollars, and my business has been booming ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Two years ago I had a client challenge me on the building of her website. I suggested she build a product-based site. She’s an event hostess specializing in tea parties, so she didn’t think it made a lot of sense. But when the pandemic hit in March and all of her events had to be put on hold, her website continued to make her money through ecommerce, selling tea online. She’s a single mom as well, so selling tea truly helped her generate revenue.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am launching a 2K dollars Revenue Attraction Factor course. It teaches women how to break their limited beliefs in their finances so they can make 2K dollars or more consistently.

Far too often, we’re held back from pursuing great opportunities because we’re focused on what’s in our bank accounts, and not what’s in our hearts. Our mindset has to shift from one of fear and lack of focus, to one of faith and positivity. This new project helps teach women how to make their first 2K dollars (or more) now. Achieving this milestone helps women believe in their abilities to make money, which in return builds financial confidence so they can repeat the process. It provides a step-by-step marketing process that is conducive to the mompreneur schedule.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is my rock. She’s an immigrant from Jamaica and hardly finished high school, yet she never allowed that to stop her from going after her dreams. She came to America to make a better life for me and my brothers. She schedules time to take my son so that I can have a break.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

My biggest challenge is creating time and space for everyone. My son, my family, and my clients all need individual time from me. My son has asthma, so I have to be extremely careful when going outside or interacting with others during the pandemic. Simple tasks like going to the grocery store are especially challenging as a single mom. Childcare is often an issue. Single moms feel like they can’t catch a break.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I order my food on Amazon to eliminate social contact. I create a daily routine that consists of waking up early while my son is still sleeping so I can record all of my video content. I take a break when my son wakes up to spend time with him and then go back to work in the afternoon. I also add automation and systems that allow my business to auto-pilot so I can spend more time with my son.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

My biggest work-related challenge is the inability to travel and conduct in-person LIVE events. My business revenue is based on public speaking and personal development trainings. Prior to COVID-19, I had paid LIVE speaking engagements on my schedule that have since been eliminated during the pandemic.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I’ve worked with some of the producers and hosts of these events to move the events online.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Developing a daily routine brings some sort of “normalcy” to the situation. It’s ok to be flexible and open to change the routine when necessary, but do your best to incorporate family time and business time into the schedule. Have your kids share in creating the schedule so they feel like they are involved in the process.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

Routine helps. Be creative in having more family movie nights and scheduling online meet-ups with other family members and friends. Most importantly, “me time” and self-care should definitely be part of your schedule. Even though it’s summer break, I still set a bedtime for my son each night so I can also have “girlfriends” time with other moms online.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I truly believe that every crisis brings opportunity. We have to use this time as an opportunity to learn and master a skill. Give yourself grace to pivot if you have to. Pivoting doesn’t change the goal. It just changes the mode of transportation to reach that goal.

Companies and people are looking for leaders to step-up and become authority. Knowing this, make sure you continue to market your business because when this is over, people will always remember the leader that showed up consistently during the chaos to help them along the way.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

This is the time to tap into your faith. Let faith be your guide. Build your faith muscles. In my coaching group, I instruct my clients to reach out to what I call a 25 sphere of influence. I tell them to call 25 people per day and just check on them to see how they’re doing. Feedback from this simple strategy has been that it not only generates revenue for my clients, but it also has a huge impact on the people they reached out to. Some people haven’t had a call from their loved ones in forever, so just reaching out and saying hello can be priceless.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life Lesson Quote: “I choose to believe money is all around me, then I seek evidence of what I believe.”

So many people right now have lost their jobs and feel like their job was their only source.

Your job was never your source. You have untapped potential inside you. When you start believing in yourself as much as you believe in that job, you will see the money you are looking for is all around you. You have the power to manifest what you believe.

My clients are making more money now than they did before COVID-19 hit all because of a mindset shift. Never allow the numbers in your bank account to determine your purpose. Inside my Facebook group Faith, Favor and Finance community, I remind the community that there are still favors even in a famine.

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit my website https://ItsSherri.com or follow me on all socials media outlet @itssherrisomers

