Muskegon’s Sheronda Burt: “I Was Surprised How Good and Energetic I Feel”

My first goal with ZP was to lose some weight. I have Lupus and my medications make me hungry. So, I ate and started gaining weight. But I knew I had to start eating the right things. I like a good challenge and I liked the different categories — food, fit, money and family. I used to eat a lot of quick meals and fast food. I changed my diet to more salads and just that helped tremendously. I am preparing my meals for the week, cooking more at home and I’ve stopped frying my foods. People will tell you if you eat bad, you’ll feel bad. I always thought that was a myth but now I know it’s true. After changing my diet, I was surprised how good and energetic I feel. ZP helps me manage my Lupus and keep my blood pressure down, too.

• Instead of cookies, I snack on crackers and nuts.

• I’m saving $50 a week with meal prep alone.

• Eating right and exercising keeps my Lupus flares down.

• After just my first 21-day ZP Challenge, I’d lost 9 pounds.

I started riding my bike from my mom’s house to work and doing a bunch of walking. All my better choices kind of go together. I also wanted to see if I could save some money. I know I’m saving money on gas not going out to eat at lunch. I was spending probably $70 a week eating out for lunch, versus maybe $20 in groceries. I stick to my list when I go grocery shopping. I’ve saved over $200 during my first ZP. I’m working on finding ways to make more time for my family. Making all these different changes has me feeling good inside. I’ve never paid attention to wellness programs until I started reading the ZP stories and seeing people trying to accomplish the same things I am. I’ll tell people, try ZP — it’ll have a big impact. You’ll be surprised at what you can accomplish.