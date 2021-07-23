Sheree Burton: “Stress management”

Stress management: We all know stress is horrible for our bodies. Managing stress is essential for healthy living. Exercise is extremely beneficial for managing stress. Ways I like to manage stress is by having a daily routine. Prayer, meditation, planning ahead, meal prepping, healthy daily habits, and all of the things I mentioned above are huge for tackling stress. If we do not take care of ourselves and make our well-being a priority, we are setting ourselves up for disaster.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheree Burton.

Sheree Burton, is the founder of Sheree Burton Fitness & Nutrition. Sheree is a certified fitness and nutrition expert and has helped thousands of women get back in shape with targeted workouts and diet coaching. In 2018, Sheree started her fitness and nutrition Challenges on Instagram which have become one of her most popular programs nationwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve always had a passion for health and fitness. I began helping friends and family with their nutrition when I was in my 30s and it slowly turned into a business. I have three kids and was being asked all the time how I stayed in shape. I found myself explaining everything I was doing, so I came up with these online fitness challenges that were 7 or 10 days that I do through a private group on Instagram. These challenges are designed like a class to teach women how to eat in a healthy and sustainable way so they can reach their individual goals. I want to help women understand that they do not have to “diet” or work out for hours a day to get results. I explain all of this in-depth during the duration of the challenge. It has been so fun watching and hearing these women make lifestyle changes and build up confidence. I also began taking on personal coaching clients for a more in-depth customized program. Both programs have been hugely successful and bring me such joy!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There’s not one particular story that stands out, there are a lot of stories. A lot of the women who find me have either put themselves last for such a long time or had just given up. They Tried the newest and different diets that were not sustainable. When they find me and see what I teach and how I live is sustainable, I think it gives them a little hope. I have seen ladies literally transform into new people. They feel great, they look great, their self-confidence grows… it is truly why I do this. If you can help one change their paths for the better… it is all worth it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

You are always going to have hiccups in business, but I cannot really think of any mistakes. I just wish I started earlier. I knew I wanted to do something like this, but I did not know how to get started or go about it. I am just grateful I’m able to do this because it’s truly my passion and I love it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am fortunate to have several friends and family members that are very supportive and encouraging, but I have to give a lot of credit to my husband for always believing in me and never once doubting that I could do this. Steve has always pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and has completely supported me in everything I have done. Anytime I start to doubt myself or question something, he is like “dude, you’re a rockstar, you’re a beast” you can do this.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Women are changing their lives. They begin feeling more confident, energetic, and other people take notice, so of course, ask what they are doing or have done differently. They are making health and wellness a lifestyle and are passing everything they have learned and are implementing it onto their friends and families. People want to feel good and when they see someone else doing just that, it’s almost contagious. It is like a pay it forwards effect. When one person changes their way of living and begins to feel better, it trickles down to others and more and more people will hopefully begin to take control over their health and wellness. It is the ultimate goal and I believe it can happen.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Water: Water is life and without it, nothing works or functions properly. So many people are dehydrated every day and do not even know it. Drinking more water alone has helped some of my clients feel better.

Sleep: Another thing we can function at our fullest without. Our bodies need to work and repair while we sleep. It cannot do that without it. When we are sleep-deprived, we obviously get tired, don’t want to work out, and usually make poor food choices making us feel even worse.

Nutrition: I always say, “you can’t out-train a bad diet” You will often see the same people at the gym every day with no change. This is diet. Not only will you not make physical changes, but our diet also affects everything from how we look to how we feel.

Exercise: Not only is daily exercise (30 min minimum in my opinion) essential for looking and feeling amazing, but I also truly believe it’s the most underrated anti-depressant. When have you ever heard someone say “I wish I didn’t work out.” It might be difficult to get motivated some days, but it sure does feel good once you do it.

Stress management: We all know stress is horrible for our bodies. Managing stress is essential for healthy living. Exercise is extremely beneficial for managing stress. Ways I like to manage stress is by having a daily routine. Prayer, meditation, planning ahead, meal prepping, healthy daily habits, and all of the things I mentioned above are huge for tackling stress. If we do not take care of ourselves and make our well-being a priority, we are setting ourselves up for disaster.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Honestly, a huge majority of people are walking around dehydrated, so I would love to start a “lets drink our water and stay hydrated movement” Ha. Water is life and without it, literally nothing else works properly. This is the first thing I address with clients and on challenges. It’s a non-negotiable for me.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish someone would have told me that I can achieve anything I want if I put the work in.

To never put limitations on myself or what I can accomplish.

As far as a business, I think it’s important to know that there will be criticism and not allow that negative feedback to keep me from my vision or purpose.

I also wish someone told me to just be myself and not worry about what others think. Everyone has an opinion and not everyone will like you and that is ok!

I’m realizing that I can’t “make” anybody change their lives. They must want it. I can only help them and show them the way.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I would have to say sustainability and I feel the rest of those issues fall into place. This lifestyle needs to be sustainable, or it will not last. When you are fueling your body with the proper nutrition, exercising daily, and creating healthy habits, it affects how you feel, so by default you will mentally feel better and want to keep going. Eating sustainably also means eating a lot of whole foods which in turn is also beneficial for the environment. Staying away from packaged and processed foods takes care of our bodies and our earth, so win-win there!

