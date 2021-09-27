Shelly Wilson: “Do what you love”

Do what you love — Take time to invest energy in the perceived small things, especially if they make you happy and bring you joy. A small time investment has an immeasurable return of investment. This may include donating your time by volunteering at an animal shelter, hospital, school or other place. Additionally, do something because you love it even though you may not be paid for doing it.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shelly Wilson.

Shelly Wilson is an author, intuitive medium and conscious creator who is passionate about helping people wake up to their greatness. She supports others as they navigate their own journey into consciousness to experience aliveness. Shelly’s books, 28 Days to a New YOU, Connect to the YOU Within, Journey into Consciousness and Embracing the Magic Within are available in paperback and eBook. She is also the creator of Cards of Empowerment and Clarity Cards.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Kansas and grew up in Oklahoma where I still reside today. I am empathic and have always wanted to help people feel better, especially since I could feel what they are feeling. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been sensitive to energies and known things that I wasn’t sure how I knew.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Through my own life experiences, I’ve consciously chosen to live life rather than simply exist. When I embarked on this path and began providing guidance to others in 2010, I stated from the beginning that I am not a fortune teller and will not predict your future. In every moment with every choice we are making, our life is continuously changing. Simply put, I choose to empower you as an individual rather than dis-empower you. I am passionate about helping people wake up to their greatness and desire to support others as they navigate their own journey into consciousness to experience aliveness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As noted in my book, Journey into Consciousness, I acknowledge five spiritual teachers whose presence personally impacted me and my spiritual journey — Dannion Brinkley, John Holland, James Van Praagh, Lisa Williams and Tony Stockwell. I’ve had the pleasure of attending a presentation or training workshop with each one of them. When I had the opportunity to have personal interaction, each one encouraged me to just be me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Actually, I truly believe that there are no mistakes in life. Instead, I choose to see perceived mistakes as opportunities to learn and to grow. We are always learning and growing based on our level of awareness. And when we know better, we do better.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m extremely passionate about helping people live a life they love. I offer individualized inspired living sessions, which are intended to assist you with living an inspired life — a life with passion, presence and purpose. I am also currently being inspired to start a podcast, but have yet to take action.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Success can be interpreted in several ways, including attaining goals, being financially prosperous and also loving life. Being mindful, compassionate and supportive are the three character traits that immediately come into my awareness. Being mindful involves being conscious and aware of the words that I speak and how they may affect others. Compassion involves showing empathy, sympathy and concern for others. Being supportive entails providing encouragement and emotional support to others.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

In addition to being an Intuitive Medium, I use the term Conscious Creator to describe who I am and what I do. In order to create consciously, it is important to become aware of your energetic emission with your thoughts, words and actions as well as your intention behind your creation. Everything is energy and that includes the thoughts that we think and the words that we speak. Releasing the linear aspect of time as well as the manifestation details is necessary in order to be in the flow of creation. Finally, focus on how you want to feel and then infuse that feeling into what you wish to create.

Many times, clients will ask me, “What is my purpose?” To which I emphatically state, “Our purpose is to have a human life experience and to embody all of that experience fully.” In order to do so, we must connect with ourselves and begin listening to our heart and spirit as we explore more of what brings us joy. Once again, we can choose to simply exist and go through the motions of life or we can journey with joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe that many people look to someone or something outside of themselves to make them happy and bring them joy. Instead, the choice begins within. Sometime, people attach joy to material items or financial prosperity. They will even proclaim, “Once I have this or attain that, then I will be happy.” Happiness is truly a choice that each one of us can make for ourselves.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Both joy and happiness start within even though there may external influences that bring us joy and happiness. The main misconception is that someone or something else can bring you joy and make you happy. As humans, we are supposed to experience contrast and are able to do just that by the awareness of these vibrations. Without one, we would not have the other. Consequently, within each one is the potential for the other. If we did not experience sadness, we would not know enough to experience joy. Without pain, we would not have pleasure and so on. We create our own polar opposites by recognizing the lack of something of the perceived positive.

Personally speaking, it is often the simple things that bring me the greatest joy. For instance, I am always on the lookout to see a rainbow when it rains and the sun is shining. I also love witnessing the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, a butterfly fluttering around me, the flowers growing in my gardens, my children thriving and the presence of my fur babies and grand fur babies in my life.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

To some, finding happiness feels elusive or unattainable. Therefore, I encourage people to become aware of the thoughts that they think and the words that they speak. Be what you are seeking. Rather than finding happiness, simply focus on being happy. Life provides us with experiences. We choose how we wish to perceive these experiences. We can choose to experience the feelings of joy, happiness, excitement, peace, pleasure and satisfaction as well as numerous other emotions. I understand that life has its challenges, but we always have control of how we choose to perceive and respond to an experience.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Do what you love — Take time to invest energy in the perceived small things, especially if they make you happy and bring you joy. A small time investment has an immeasurable return of investment. This may include donating your time by volunteering at an animal shelter, hospital, school or other place. Additionally, do something because you love it even though you may not be paid for doing it.

2. Know your energy investments — Each one of us must become aware of how we’re investing our emotional, mental, financial and physical energy, and then choose to recognize whether these activities bring us joy, connection, nurturing, rest and creativity to our lives. We must also become aware of who we invest our energy in. Understandably, this energy investment may not be reciprocated. Therefore, investing consciously and wisely is essential.

3. Explore more — You are an energetic being having a human life experience. Explore, discover and experience more of what brings you joy. Life is meant to be lived, and emotions are meant to be felt. Fear tends to suppress living because we avoid taking risks in life. We are fearful of the outcome or what others may think of us, so we avoid it altogether. Perhaps, we need to simply reframe our perception and choose to see perceived risks as being adventurous explorations.

4. Hone in on your happiness — Become aware of your energetic emission and create consciously by choosing to invest more time and energy in what brings you joy and feeds your spirit. Gratitude energy is one of high-vibration and assists with creating more abundance, which includes financial prosperity, health, happiness and well-being.

5. Pursue your passions — Initially, this process may entail connecting to the power of your heart to recognize what brings you joy, so you can determine what you are passionate about. You may be guided to foster creativity in others by encouraging them to pursue their passions as well. Choose to pursue what you are passionate about as often as you can.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

It is natural that we would want someone to be happy and not sad. We know being human can be tough sometimes. Society and our culture encourage us to be strong, put on a brave face, take one for the team, buck it up and so on. Well, that paradigm is extremely outdated and really hasn’t served us in a long time, if ever.

This journey into consciousness requires (yes, I know that it is a strong word to use) us to be all of who we are intended to be, and part of that involves feeling the emotions. Feeling the sadness. Feeling being overwhelmed. Feeling frustrated and angry. Feeling like you are ready to lose it at any moment. On the flip side, we experience the contrast. Life serves us opportunities to experience the feelings of joy, happiness, excitement, peace, pleasure and satisfaction as well as numerous other emotions.

In order to fully embody this human life experience, I believe we have to feel the emotions rather than repress or suppress them as so many attempt to do. Allowing ourselves to honor what we feel assists us with moving and clearing the energy rather than having it remain stuck in our energy field, which can potentially manifest into an illness or disease. Energetically speaking, we have to feel the emotions in order to clear them and heal them.

With that said, in order to effectively support someone we care about, it is important to allow them to feel what they are feeling. We can also hold space for them to move through these feelings with ease and peace. However, it is important to mention that prolonged feelings of sadness or depression may require medical treatment. Therefore, you may encourage them to seek assistance immediately from a mental health counselor or medical professional rather than attempting to treat it themselves. If anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, please encourage them to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Firstly, I believe we are all students and teachers on this journey into consciousness. Every experience we have, including every encounter with another individual, offers us the opportunity to learn and grow. I have been using the hashtag #letlovelead in many of my social media posts as a reminder to let the energy of love be the guiding force for us in our thoughts, words and actions. The thoughts that we think, the words that we speak and the actions that we take can all be infused with love. By letting our heart guide us, we can plant seeds of intention with loving kindness and compassion.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Barack and Michelle Obama are two people that I would love to share a conscious conversation with. I admire them both for their leadership and compassion.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am active on Facebook with three separate pages, including @IntuitiveMediumShelly, @JourneyintoConsciousness, and @EmbracingTheMagicWithin as well as on Instagram @IntuitiveMediumShelly.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!